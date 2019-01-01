Gor Mahia: We will not sign back defender Godfrey Walusimbi

The Soweto giants released the Ugandan defender just five months after he joined from Kenyan league champions K’Ogalo

Gor Mahia have categorically stated that they are not keen to re-sign defender Godfrey Walusimbi.

On Thursday, the Ugandan left-back was released by South African side Kaizer Chiefs five months after joining the club. The left-back joined Amakhosi from K'Ogalo at the end of the July-August 2018 transfer window.

A club statement read: “Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with left-back Godfrey Walusimbi. The player has opted to go back home to Uganda. We would like to thank Godfrey for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and wish him all the best.”

A number of K’Ogalo fans took to social media to plead with Gor Mahia office to give the defender another chance at the club. However, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda says they are not interested to sign any player as their focus now is on Caf Confederation Cup and winning league matches.

Article continues below

“We don’t need Walusimbi. The transfer window is already closed and we are not in the mood to do any business. Our main focus now is to rally behind the team to perform well in both Caf and league matches,” Aduda told Goal in an interview.

Walusimbi. who made 14 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi, enjoyed regular game time under Italian coach Giovanni Solinas, but he fell out of favour following the arrival of German coach Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

Gor Mahia are preparing to face Zamalek of Egypt on Sunday.