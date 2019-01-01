Gor Mahia: We don’t condone hooliganism and will help police to arrest perpetrators

Ugly scenes were once again witnessed in the Kenyan Premier League following the violence that marred K'Ogalo v KCB tie

Gor Mahia have condemned the acts of hooliganism witnessed during the team’s league match against KCB on Sunday.

Sunday’s match was stopped for 25 minutes after a section of K’Ogalo fans went on the rampage as they protested a throw-in given to KCB in the 88th minute even as the Bankers went ahead to force a 1-0 victory.

The violent fans destroyed vehicles, including the KCB team bus whose windows were shuttered and two ambulances belonging to the Machakos County.

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has regretted the incident and promised to work closely with the police to apprehend those, who were involved. “We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred in Machakos that was uncalled for. Fans all over the world always restrain themselves from such acts and it is no different for our fans.

“We expect that moving forward they will behave well. We had buried the act of hooliganism for the past five years and it was unfortunate that a section of the fans decided to revive the same by behaving badly to an extent of destroying the team bus belonging to KCB.

“Investigations are still going on to establish those behind the chaos and as a club, we are working closely with the police to establish those, who were responsible and if possible have them arrested to pay for the damages caused.

"We will not condone such acts because it gives the club a bad name at a time we need fans to come up in large numbers and support the team in group stages of the Caf competition.”

Football Kenya Federation have also condemned the violence and vowed to take action against Gor Mahia. FKF President Nick Mwendwa now says that the act of hooliganism will not go unpunished: “Just like AFC Leopards, IDCC will move fast on this one too. We have to remove such fellows from the game.

"It is very unfortunate that fans are not keen to learn and abstain from such acts. We will use all the powers that we have to bring the culprits to book. Gor Mahia will also be punished if proved that their fans indeed, played a part in the vandalism," Mwendwa told Goal in an interview.

Just two weeks ago and at the same venue, AFC Leopards fans roughed up match officials as they protested poor officiating in a defeat against Nzoia Sugar.