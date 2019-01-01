Gor Mahia: We are ready to listen to Sh15m offer for Jacques Tuyisenge

Tuyisenge has scored seven goals this season, with Gor Mahia having sealed the KPL title for the third successive time

have confirmed that they are willing to discuss the possible transfer of star striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

On Friday, Goal exclusively reported that Angolan side Petro Atletico had tabled a Sh15million bid to sign Tuyisenge, who has attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Yanga SC and AS Vita from DR Congo.

“It is true they have written to us on the possibility of signing Tuyisenge and we are ready to talk to them if indeed they are ready to part with the figure,” Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda told Goal on Saturday.

“We don’t have any problem to release the player, all we need is to agree on the deal and everything that is involved, then we will let him go. It is a good deal for the player and the club and we are not going to block his wish.”

Aduda maintained that they will open negotiations with Petro Atletico when they reveal in writing the amount they will offer.

“About the Sh15m figure, I am just reading it in the media but what we received was a letter from them asking us if we can do business in regards to the player. Now that they have written, we wait for the next move.”

Tuyisenge will leave K’Ogalo having won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title thrice since joining from Police FC in 2016.

He reportedly joined Gor Mahia in a deal worth Sh 4 million three years ago after netting 13 goals for Police FC of Rwanda.