Gor Mahia was bound to be challenged at some point - Muguna

The KPL heavyweights have dropped five points after a loss and a draw in the last two league matches

captain Kenneth Muguna is not surprised by the challenge they have faced in the last two Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

After falling 3-1 to at Narok Stadium last Sunday, Gor Mahia were then held to a 1-1 draw by on Wednesday.

Muguna, though, has said he anticipated results would go against them at some point during the season.

“Though things have not been good for us in the last two matches, we are still positive and confident of turning around the results,” Muguna told Standard Sports.

“I’m not surprised by what is happening in the team at the moment because I knew at some point of the season we will go through such challenges.

"But it is time for us to show our strength and bounce back.”

Although league champions have dropped five points in the last two encounters, they are still at the top of the table with 44 points.



They have a four-point lead over , who have played one game fewer.

The Green Army will be in action on Sunday against Naivas FC in an FKF tie at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.