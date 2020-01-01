Gor Mahia want Posta Rangers coach Omollo as their full-time coach

The 51-year-old helped K'Ogalo to the next round of Africa's elite competition after a 4-3 aggregate win

are desperately keen on winning the services of Sammy Omollo on a permanent basis.

The Posta man was acquired as a strand-in coach to guide K'Ogalo in the first preliminary round of the Caf against APR Rwanda. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) banned current coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves for not having Caf A coaching qualification papers.

The 51-year-old has since helped K'Ogalo safely seal a passage to the second preliminary round after a 4-3 aggregate win over the Rwandan champions.

"The Gor Mahia management was impressed with the way Omollo helped the team in the two games," a source close to the club and coach told Goal on Tuesday.

"They have approached the coach hoping to convince him to stay but the problem is his contract with . Remember there was an agreement between the two clubs and not the club and the coach."

When reached for comment, the former international defender explained how the situation is.

"Gor Mahia would have loved me to continue serving them, unfortunately, I have a binding contract with my team Posta Rangers," Omollo told Goal.

"I came to help Gor Mahia because it was a gentleman's agreement between the two chairmen [John Tonui and Ambrose Rachier].

"Whether I will be in charge in the next preliminary round of the competition or not depends on my team and Gor Mahia of course."

After eliminating the Army, K'Ogalo will play Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

The North Africa side reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win.

According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), the first leg will be played on December 22 or 23 in , with the return leg planned for January 5 or 6, 2021 in Nairobi.

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advanced to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

The two teams also met in the Confederation Cup in the 2018 season with the first leg staged in Kenya ending in a 0-0 draw before USM Alger won the return leg 2-1 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate.