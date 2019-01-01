Gor Mahia vs Zoo Kericho: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to maintain their perfect start to the season when they host the struggling side

are aiming at making it four wins in a row when they host FC at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

The visitors are aware of the uphill task awaiting them, but they are still confident of causing an upset in the Kenyan Premier League clash.

Game Gor Mahia vs Zoo Kericho FC Date Sunday, October Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano Defenders Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is aiming at building from their last win against .

A win can send the champions back to the top of the table and it is enough motivation to grind maximum points from the Kericho-based side.

The British coach is confident his side will maintain their perfect start to the season in the league.

“We are taking it easy, a game at a time and don’t want to rush,” Polack told Goal ahead of the Zoo Kericho tie. “Our stand has always been to win matches and I am confident we will get a win again on Sunday.”

Former winger Samuel Onyango is yet to resume training after being struck down with malaria. He has missed two matches already – against USM Alger in the Caf and Nzoia Sugar in the KPL.

Nicholas Kipkirui is set to start upfront for the champions alongside Clifton Miheso while captain Kenneth Muguna will marshal the midfield.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng', G. Ochieng, Ojwang', Onyango, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Omondi, Miheso, Afriyie.

Position Zoo Kericho squad Goalkeepers Martin Elungat, Vincent Misikhu Defenders Sindani Sabiri, Japheth Amakanji, Ambulwa Eugene, Akiya Stanlaus, Oduor Kelvin, Brian Asewe Midfielders Gichana Geoffrey, Ondati Kepha, Odhiambo Bernard, Norman Werunga, Dennis Ongeri, Kiprono Dominic Forwards Derrick Anami, Neto Collins, Sammy Ggolola

The Kericho-based side are still struggling to stabilise after the exit of their key players during the summer transfer window.

Zoo will be aiming at getting at least a point from the champions to boost their confidence and also their position in the 18-team KPL table.

Probable XI for Zoo Kericho: Elungat, Sabiri, Ambulwa, Akiya, Oduor, Gichana, Ondati, Odhiambo, Anami, Neto, Kiprono.