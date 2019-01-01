Gor Mahia vs Zoo Kericho: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are aiming at making it four wins in a row when they host Zoo Kericho FC at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.
The visitors are aware of the uphill task awaiting them, but they are still confident of causing an upset in the Kenyan Premier League clash.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Zoo Kericho FC
|Date
|Sunday, October
|Time
|3:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano
|Defenders
|Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Maurice Ojwang.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is aiming at building from their last win against Nzoia Sugar.
A win can send the champions back to the top of the table and it is enough motivation to grind maximum points from the Kericho-based side.
The British coach is confident his side will maintain their perfect start to the season in the league.
“We are taking it easy, a game at a time and don’t want to rush,” Polack told Goal ahead of the Zoo Kericho tie. “Our stand has always been to win matches and I am confident we will get a win again on Sunday.”
Former Ulinzi Stars winger Samuel Onyango is yet to resume training after being struck down with malaria. He has missed two matches already – against USM Alger in the Caf Champions League and Nzoia Sugar in the KPL.
Nicholas Kipkirui is set to start upfront for the champions alongside Clifton Miheso while captain Kenneth Muguna will marshal the midfield.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng', G. Ochieng, Ojwang', Onyango, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Omondi, Miheso, Afriyie.
|Position
|Zoo Kericho squad
|Goalkeepers
|Martin Elungat, Vincent Misikhu
|Defenders
|Sindani Sabiri, Japheth Amakanji, Ambulwa Eugene, Akiya Stanlaus, Oduor Kelvin, Brian Asewe
|Midfielders
|Gichana Geoffrey, Ondati Kepha, Odhiambo Bernard, Norman Werunga, Dennis Ongeri, Kiprono Dominic
|Forwards
|Derrick Anami, Neto Collins, Sammy Ggolola
The Kericho-based side are still struggling to stabilise after the exit of their key players during the summer transfer window.
Zoo will be aiming at getting at least a point from the champions to boost their confidence and also their position in the 18-team KPL table.
Probable XI for Zoo Kericho: Elungat, Sabiri, Ambulwa, Akiya, Oduor, Gichana, Ondati, Odhiambo, Anami, Neto, Kiprono.
Match Preview
K'Ogalo have scored 16 goals in their last four games against Zoo, an average of four goals a match, and conceded just three.
Last season, they registered a 4-0 scoreline in both home and away ties and have never lost against Zoo in the six past meetings. The worst they have done is a 1-1 draw in 2017.
Zoo have collected just one win in their last four games in the league, with the remaining three ending in defeats.
Gor Mahia's CEO Omondi Aduda is optimistic the fans will fill the stadium and support the team.
“We are looking for a venue where we can attract fans and get money to manage the club and Nakuru is better than Machakos,” he told Goal when asked the logic behind staging the game at Afraha Stadium and not Machakos.
“If the game is played in Nakuru, we will get the fans from as far as Kisumu attending, but Machakos could have been a bit far for them [the fans]. It is the reason we have decided to host Zoo in Nakuru and nothing sinister about the move.”
Gor Mahia are sitting second on the table with nine points while Zoo are 15th after accumulating only three points from four matches.