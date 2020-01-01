Gor Mahia vs Western Stima: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are avoiding slip-ups in this critical time in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title run-in.
If the defending champions drop more points, they will be inviting pressure from second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker FC.
For Western Stima, this is another opportunity for them to get a win after their recent struggles in the top-tier.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Western Stima
|Date
|Saturday, February 29
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano, Fredrick Onyango.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek.
|Midfielders
|Jackson Owusu, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Edwin Lavatsa.
Coach Steven Polack knows he cannot afford dropping points on Saturday and will go with the best possible squad.
Defender Joash Onyango is still suspended after picking a straight red card during the reverse fixture pitting the two sides and will not be available for the game.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Apudo, J.Oluoch, Momanyi, G.Ochieng, Owusu, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Onyango, Miheso.
|Position
|Western Stima squad
|Goalkeepers
|Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili, Mwangi John.
|Defenders
|Wesonga Kevin, Akumu Vitalis, Kennedy Owino, Maurice Ojwang, Abaliwano Joel, Omondi Edwin.
|Midfielders
|Origa Fred, Kevin Omundi, Sydney Ochieng, Sandro Wankuru, Salim Hamisi, Waitere Lucas.
|Forwards
|Omala Benson, Villa Oromchan, Okech Baron, Onyango Henry.
Coach Salim Babu will be aiming at getting at least a point from the defending champions.
His striker Villa Oromchan is suspended giving Henry Onyango a chance to show his worth against K'Ogalo.
Probable XI for Western Stima: Mwangi, Wesonga, Akumu, Owino, Ojwang, Origa, Omundi, Ochieng', Omala, Wankuru, Onyango
Match Preview
The last three meetings between the two teams have ended in draws; 1-1, 0-0, and 1-1 scorelines respectively.
In the last 21 games, Stima have managed just three wins, seven draws, and 11 defeats. The last win for the Powermen came on April 2, 2017, when they won 2-1.
Former Western Stima coach Henry Omino states it is going to be a tough match with no clear favourite.
“It is going to be tough, we do not have a clear favourite,” Omino told Goal.
“It will all be determined in the first quarter of the game; if Gor Mahia settles and take their chances, they will have a better chance of winning and it is the same for Western Stima.”
However, Polack feels Stima were very lucky to get a draw in the reverse fixture and wants to make it right on Saturday.
“We deserved to beat them in the first round tie, we were 1-0 up in the opening minutes of the game and dominated them until [Onyango] got sent off,” the British coach told Goal.
“The red card somehow changed the game in their favour as I was forced to change a few things in my squad, even forced to withdraw striker Nicholas Kipkirui to bring in a cover for Onyango.
“I don’t think they merited to get a draw but that is football, we have a chance to make things right on Saturday.”
Gor Mahia are hunting for the 19th league title this season.