Gor Mahia vs Western Stima: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be going for three points against the Powermen to help them stretch their lead at the top of the log

are avoiding slip-ups in this critical time in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title run-in.

If the defending champions drop more points, they will be inviting pressure from second-placed Kakamega and FC.

For , this is another opportunity for them to get a win after their recent struggles in the top-tier.

Game Gor Mahia vs Western Stima Date Saturday, February 29 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano, Fredrick Onyango. Defenders Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Bernard Ondiek. Midfielders Jackson Owusu, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Edwin Lavatsa.

Coach Steven Polack knows he cannot afford dropping points on Saturday and will go with the best possible squad.

Defender Joash Onyango is still suspended after picking a straight red card during the reverse fixture pitting the two sides and will not be available for the game.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Apudo, J.Oluoch, Momanyi, G.Ochieng, Owusu, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Onyango, Miheso.

Position Western Stima squad Goalkeepers Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili, Mwangi John. Defenders Wesonga Kevin, Akumu Vitalis, Kennedy Owino, Maurice Ojwang, Abaliwano Joel, Omondi Edwin. Midfielders Origa Fred, Kevin Omundi, Sydney Ochieng, Sandro Wankuru, Salim Hamisi, Waitere Lucas. Forwards Omala Benson, Villa Oromchan, Okech Baron, Onyango Henry.

Coach Salim Babu will be aiming at getting at least a point from the defending champions.

His striker Villa Oromchan is suspended giving Henry Onyango a chance to show his worth against K'Ogalo.

Probable XI for Western Stima: Mwangi, Wesonga, Akumu, Owino, Ojwang, Origa, Omundi, Ochieng', Omala, Wankuru, Onyango