Gor Mahia vs Western Stima: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Western Stima in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.
K’Ogalo saw their seven-match-winning run halted three days ago when they failed to break down a resilient Wazito FC in a 0-0 draw that also denied them a chance to close in on the top.
With table leaders Tusker not in action, Gor will cut the gap to three points and with a game in hand, if they manage to get maximum points against the Powermen.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Western Stima
|Date
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto blamed the team’s 0-0 draw against Wazito on fatigue but he has promised to bounce back against the Powermen.
“We struggled against Wazito because my players are tired and we remember our opponents had not played for a week,” Pinto told Goal. “But we don’t need to cry now, we have to move on and win our next match.”
K'Ogalo are likely set to give a start to youngster Benson Omalla, who has been training with the team since returning from Sweden a week ago.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Western Stima squad
|Goalkeepers
|Stephen Otieno, Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili.
|Defenders
|S.Olale, Clinton Bulimo, Vitalis Akumu, Joseph Mukisa, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, K. Akongo, Baron.
|Midfielders
|V. Odongo, Kennedy Odhiambo, Geofrey Ojunga, James Odhiambo, Edwin Odhiambo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, Victor, Achema.
|Forwards
|H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Michael Karamor, Ogada, Baron Oketch, Junior.
The Powermen will be seeking to earn revenge against K’Ogalo and also return to winning ways having lost their last league assignment.
Probable XI for Western Stima: Otieno, Bulimo, Akumu, Mukisa, Kennedy Odhiambo, Ojunga, Ouma, J. Odhiambo, E. Odhiambo, Karamor, Oketch.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia drew 0-0 against Wazito in their last fixture, Western Stima suffered a 2-1 defeat against Tusker.
In the first round meeting, Gor Mahia hammered Western Stima 3-1 while last season, the two teams drew 1-1 in the first round meeting before Gor won the return fixture 3-2.
In the 2019 season, Stima managed to secure two points from Gor after a 0-0 draw in the first round fixture and then a 0-0 draw in the second round duel.
Out of the last seven matches in the top-flight, Western Stima have only managed to beat Gor once – a 2-1 win in Kisumu.
While Gor are sitting third on the 18-team table with 38 points from 20 matches, Western Stima are languishing second from bottom with 13 points from 20 matches.