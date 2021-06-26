Gor Mahia vs Western Stima: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will reduce the Brewers’ lead at the summit to three points if they manage to switch off the Powermen at Thika town

Gor Mahia will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Western Stima in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

K’Ogalo saw their seven-match-winning run halted three days ago when they failed to break down a resilient Wazito FC in a 0-0 draw that also denied them a chance to close in on the top.

With table leaders Tusker not in action, Gor will cut the gap to three points and with a game in hand, if they manage to get maximum points against the Powermen.

Game Gor Mahia vs Western Stima Date Saturday, June 26, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto blamed the team’s 0-0 draw against Wazito on fatigue but he has promised to bounce back against the Powermen.

“We struggled against Wazito because my players are tired and we remember our opponents had not played for a week,” Pinto told Goal. “But we don’t need to cry now, we have to move on and win our next match.”

K'Ogalo are likely set to give a start to youngster Benson Omalla, who has been training with the team since returning from Sweden a week ago.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Western Stima squad Goalkeepers Stephen Otieno, Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili.

Defenders S.Olale, Clinton Bulimo, Vitalis Akumu, Joseph Mukisa, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, K. Akongo, Baron. Midfielders V. Odongo, Kennedy Odhiambo, Geofrey Ojunga, James Odhiambo, Edwin Odhiambo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, Victor, Achema. Forwards H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Michael Karamor, Ogada, Baron Oketch, Junior.

The Powermen will be seeking to earn revenge against K’Ogalo and also return to winning ways having lost their last league assignment.

Probable XI for Western Stima: Otieno, Bulimo, Akumu, Mukisa, Kennedy Odhiambo, Ojunga, Ouma, J. Odhiambo, E. Odhiambo, Karamor, Oketch.