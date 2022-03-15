Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host struggling Wazito FC in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo are coming into the game after their recent four-match unbeaten run was ended by promoted side Kenya Police after losing 2-0 in their last assignment while Wazito suffered a 2-0 defeat against KCB.

Game Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC Date Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia Squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

The former champions looked to have rediscovered their winning form until they suffered defeat to Police and coach Andreas Spier has warned his players to take each game with a lot of seriousness.

“We were not ourselves against Police, we did not press them, we did not fight even after going 2-0 down, I think my players lacked some character and it is something I don’t want to see again,” Spier told GOAL.

“We must be ready to fight and win all our matches, and my players know what I want from them, we now come up against Wazito, they also lost but it does not give us the points, we have to fight to beat them.”

Gor Mahia winger Samuel Onyango has been cleared to feature after hobbling off against Police.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa.

Position Wazito FC Squad Goalkeepers Zamu Adisa and Bixente Otieno. Defenders Denis Sikhayi, Rooney Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, Kelvin Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Eric Otieno, Levis Odhiambo, Bernard Ochieng, and Dennis Ng’ang’a. Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Swaleh Pamba, Fidel Origa, Eric Gichimu, Erickson Mulu, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, James Kinyanjui, and Ali Abondo. Forwards Tyson Otieno, Michael Owino, and Musa Masika.

Wazito are yet to win in their last three matches – managing a 2-2 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, before losing 3-0 against defending champions Tusker and 2-0 against KCB.

The recent results have left coach Fred Ambani questioning the character of his players but he has promised an improved game against K’Ogalo.

“We know how difficult it can be when playing against Gor Mahia but we are prepared to get a positive result,” Ambani told GOAL.

Wazito’s last win in the top-flight came in the 3-2 result against Police.

Probable XI for Wazito: Bixente Otieno, Rooney Onyango, Ojwang, Kuol, Sikhayi, Origa, Asieche, Asembeka, Owino, Tyson Otieno, and Eric Otieno.