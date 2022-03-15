Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host struggling Wazito FC in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo are coming into the game after their recent four-match unbeaten run was ended by promoted side Kenya Police after losing 2-0 in their last assignment while Wazito suffered a 2-0 defeat against KCB.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC
|Date
|Wednesday, March 16, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.
The former champions looked to have rediscovered their winning form until they suffered defeat to Police and coach Andreas Spier has warned his players to take each game with a lot of seriousness.
“We were not ourselves against Police, we did not press them, we did not fight even after going 2-0 down, I think my players lacked some character and it is something I don’t want to see again,” Spier told GOAL.
“We must be ready to fight and win all our matches, and my players know what I want from them, we now come up against Wazito, they also lost but it does not give us the points, we have to fight to beat them.”
Gor Mahia winger Samuel Onyango has been cleared to feature after hobbling off against Police.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa.
|Position
|Wazito FC Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Zamu Adisa and Bixente Otieno.
|Defenders
|Denis Sikhayi, Rooney Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, Kelvin Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Eric Otieno, Levis Odhiambo, Bernard Ochieng, and Dennis Ng’ang’a.
|Midfielders
|Joshua Nyatini, Swaleh Pamba, Fidel Origa, Eric Gichimu, Erickson Mulu, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, James Kinyanjui, and Ali Abondo.
|Forwards
|Tyson Otieno, Michael Owino, and Musa Masika.
Wazito are yet to win in their last three matches – managing a 2-2 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, before losing 3-0 against defending champions Tusker and 2-0 against KCB.
The recent results have left coach Fred Ambani questioning the character of his players but he has promised an improved game against K’Ogalo.
“We know how difficult it can be when playing against Gor Mahia but we are prepared to get a positive result,” Ambani told GOAL.
Wazito’s last win in the top-flight came in the 3-2 result against Police.
Probable XI for Wazito: Bixente Otieno, Rooney Onyango, Ojwang, Kuol, Sikhayi, Origa, Asieche, Asembeka, Owino, Tyson Otieno, and Eric Otieno.
Match Preview
Since Wazito earned promotion to the top-flight in 2018, they are yet to beat Gor Mahia in five attempts.
The first-ever meeting in the 2018 season saw Gor Mahia pick a 1-0 victory in the first round meeting before they sealed the double over them after a 4-0 thrashing in the second-round meeting.
In the following season, it was Gor Mahia who once again won the first meeting 1-0 but the second round meeting was cancelled owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 1-0 before the second round meeting ended in a 0-0 result. Gor Mahia are currently sitting fourth on the 18-team table with 38 points from 22 matches. They have managed 10 wins, eight draws and suffered four defeats.
Meanwhile, Wazito are placed 16th on the log after amassing 20 points from 22 outings. They have managed five wins, five draws and suffered 12 defeats.