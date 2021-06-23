Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be aiming at cutting KCB's lead at the summit of the FKF Premier League table when they face Wazito FC on Wednesday.
K'Ogalo are in a run of seven straight wins in the top-flight and a win against the Francis Kimanzi-led side will see them reach 40 points, two less than the Bankers, who are not in action.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Wazito
|Date
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24 TV - StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has promised a tough game insisting they respect Wazito.
Editors' Picks
- Hazard: How Real Madrid star's big bum makes him dangerous - Yaya Toure
- 'Grealish & Saka have brought England to life!' - Pair lauded as Three Lions defeat Czechs at Euro 2020
- Harry Kane to Man City: African stars to replace him at Spurs
- Neymar will soon surpass Pele's Brazil goalscoring record - so why is his legacy still in doubt?
"We have respect for every team in the league and Wazito is one of them, they have good players, they have a good coach and we struggled to beat them in the first round fixture, so we are expecting a tough game but our focus is to win," Pinto told Goal ahead of the game.
K'Ogalo are likely set to give a start to youngster Benson Omalla, who has been training with the team since returning from Sweden a week ago.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Wazito FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo.
|Defenders
|Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a.
|Midfielders
|Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo
|Forwards
|Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.
Kimanzi has called on Wazito to earn revenge against a side that beat them 1-0 in the first round meeting.
"They [Gor] beat us 1-0 in the first round meeting and we need revenge and make things even, I have asked my players to put that in mind," Kimanzi told Goal.
Probable XI for Wazito: Opiyo, Onyango, Ojwang', Omurwa, Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, Owino.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia won their last league assignment 1-0 against Sofapaka, Wazito picked a vital 2-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks.
In the history of the Kenyan league, the two teams have met four times, with Gor Mahia winning all the matches.
In the first round meeting, Gor Mahia scored through Kenneth Muguna to win 1-0 while last season they won the first meeting 1-0 before the second round fixture was canceled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the 2018 season, Gor Mahia smashed Wazito 4-0 in the first meeting and sealed a double over them after a 1-0 win away.