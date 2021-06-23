Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K'Ogalo will be eyeing to reduce the Bankers' lead at the top of the table when they face the Kimanzi-led side on Wednesday

Gor Mahia will be aiming at cutting KCB's lead at the summit of the FKF Premier League table when they face Wazito FC on Wednesday.

K'Ogalo are in a run of seven straight wins in the top-flight and a win against the Francis Kimanzi-led side will see them reach 40 points, two less than the Bankers, who are not in action.

Game Gor Mahia vs Wazito Date Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV - StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has promised a tough game insisting they respect Wazito.

"We have respect for every team in the league and Wazito is one of them, they have good players, they have a good coach and we struggled to beat them in the first round fixture, so we are expecting a tough game but our focus is to win," Pinto told Goal ahead of the game.

K'Ogalo are likely set to give a start to youngster Benson Omalla, who has been training with the team since returning from Sweden a week ago.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo.

Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a. Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo Forwards Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.

Kimanzi has called on Wazito to earn revenge against a side that beat them 1-0 in the first round meeting.

"They [Gor] beat us 1-0 in the first round meeting and we need revenge and make things even, I have asked my players to put that in mind," Kimanzi told Goal.

Probable XI for Wazito: Opiyo, Onyango, Ojwang', Omurwa, Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, Owino.