Gor Mahia vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K'Ogalo will be eyeing to reduce the Bankers' lead at the top of the table when they face the Kimanzi-led side on Wednesday

Gor Mahia will be aiming at cutting KCB's lead at the summit of the FKF Premier League table when they face Wazito FC on Wednesday.

K'Ogalo are in a run of seven straight wins in the top-flight and a win against the Francis Kimanzi-led side will see them reach 40 points, two less than the Bankers, who are not in action.

Game Gor Mahia vs Wazito
Date Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
K24 TV - StarTimes NONE
Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has promised a tough game insisting they respect Wazito.

"We have respect for every team in the league and Wazito is one of them, they have good players, they have a good coach and we struggled to beat them in the first round fixture, so we are expecting a tough game but our focus is to win," Pinto told Goal ahead of the game.

K'Ogalo are likely set to give a start to youngster Benson Omalla, who has been training with the team since returning from Sweden a week ago.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Wazito FC squad
Goalkeepers Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo.
Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a.
Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo
Forwards Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.

Kimanzi has called on Wazito to earn revenge against a side that beat them 1-0 in the first round meeting.

"They [Gor] beat us 1-0 in the first round meeting and we need revenge and make things even, I have asked my players to put that in mind," Kimanzi told Goal.

Probable XI for Wazito: Opiyo, Onyango, Ojwang', Omurwa, Odhiambo, Origa, Asembeka, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, Owino.

Match Preview

While Gor Mahia won their last league assignment 1-0 against Sofapaka, Wazito picked a vital 2-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks.

In the history of the Kenyan league, the two teams have met four times, with Gor Mahia winning all the matches.

In the first round meeting, Gor Mahia scored through Kenneth Muguna to win 1-0 while last season they won the first meeting 1-0 before the second round fixture was canceled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In the 2018 season, Gor Mahia smashed Wazito 4-0 in the first meeting and sealed a double over them after a 1-0 win away.