Gor Mahia vs Vihiga United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will welcome struggling Vihiga United for a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.
Since the season started, Vihiga United have found themselves losing more points to their rivals and the Gor Mahia game has come at a critical juncture where they must fight and see they get vital points against the champions.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Vihiga United
|Date
|Saturday, January 23, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso.
|Forwards
|John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu.
It is a matter of waiting and seeing whether Tito Okello, who did not start against the Powermen but came on and scored two goals, will be drafted into the first-team squad.
Eyes will also be on veteran keeper Boniface Oluoch who played the Western Stima game having been a bench member for the previous games as Gad Mathews was preferred instead.
Kenneth Muguna is back after missing the initial game against CR Belouizdad in the Caf Champions League and the skipper has had a good run in the domestic league having assisted in the creation of four goals from five games.
Indeed, K’Ogalo’s coach confirmed he has a fully fit squad ahead of the sixth league encounter.
“Currently we do not have much injury worries, everyone is upbeat, in good shape, and ready to go. John Macharia who was out due to a knock is ready to make a comeback,” the tactician said as was quoted by the club’s Facebook page.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Momanyi, G. Ochieng, Otieno, Oluoch, Wendo, Onyango, Konfor, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Miheso.
|Position
|Vihiga United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Matasio Mike, Morgan Alube.
|Defenders
|John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, Dennis Wafula.
|Midfielders
|Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, Mark Okola.
|Forwards
|Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Simiyu David, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, Meshack Karani.
Vihiga United have struggled amid reports from their camp of go-slows due to unpaid salaries for months.
It has also been reported head coach Sammy Okoth has been unsettled by the salary impasse and has at times threatened to resign.
Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, A. Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.
Match Preview
Even though Gor Mahia have lost two league games, they have picked identical 3-1 victories against Mathare United and Western Stima since going down 4-3 to Kariobangi Sharks. They are now sitting eighth on the 18-team league table and are nine points below KCB who are leading after playing seven games.
The match against Vihiga United is expected to not be a tough one for the champions who are under new head coach Vaz Pinto.
On the other hand, the visitors will face an acid test as they attempt to get vital points and keep their league status in the end given the early struggles they have had both on and off the pitch.
Ahead of the match Vaz Pinto remained confident they had prepared well for the fixture and their target is to pick maximum points.
“We had a short but enough time after the last game and we’ve prepared well for the upcoming league match,” Vaz Pinto told the club’s social media pages. “The boys are welcoming my ideas of the game and step by step we’ll get there, the team is putting in a lot of effort which is a good sign of improvement.”
In the last five games, Vihiga United have lost three and drew two and that struggle summarises who they have been since gaining promotion to the top-flight in late 2020.