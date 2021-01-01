Gor Mahia vs Vihiga United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to make it three wins out of three when they host the promoted side at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday

will welcome struggling for a Football Federation Premier League encounter at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Since the season started, Vihiga United have found themselves losing more points to their rivals and the Gor Mahia game has come at a critical juncture where they must fight and see they get vital points against the champions.

Game Gor Mahia vs Vihiga United Date Saturday, January 23, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso. Forwards John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu.

It is a matter of waiting and seeing whether Tito Okello, who did not start against the Powermen but came on and scored two goals, will be drafted into the first-team squad.

Eyes will also be on veteran keeper Boniface Oluoch who played the game having been a bench member for the previous games as Gad Mathews was preferred instead.

Kenneth Muguna is back after missing the initial game against CR Belouizdad in the Caf and the skipper has had a good run in the domestic league having assisted in the creation of four goals from five games.

Indeed, K’Ogalo’s coach confirmed he has a fully fit squad ahead of the sixth league encounter.

“Currently we do not have much injury worries, everyone is upbeat, in good shape, and ready to go. John Macharia who was out due to a knock is ready to make a comeback,” the tactician said as was quoted by the club’s Facebook page.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Momanyi, G. Ochieng, Otieno, Oluoch, Wendo, Onyango, Konfor, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Miheso.

Position Vihiga United squad Goalkeepers Matasio Mike, Morgan Alube. Defenders John Muyesu, Dennis Ombeva, Norman Werunga, Odongo, Michael, Okullo Peter, Sisia Tyrone, Henry Juma, Dennis Wafula. Midfielders Imbuka Morgan, Muyesu Johnson, Nthata Wycliffe, Absalom Onyango, Mark Okola. Forwards Otieno Lesley, Otieno Hillary, Simiyu David, Imbusia Alex, Lawrence Liuva, Igunza Junior Adeyefa, Meshack Karani.

Vihiga United have struggled amid reports from their camp of go-slows due to unpaid salaries for months.

It has also been reported head coach Sammy Okoth has been unsettled by the salary impasse and has at times threatened to resign.

Probable XI for Vihiga United: Alube, Muyesu, A. Onyango, Ombeva, Werunga, Okola, Nthata, Otieno, Imbusia, Adeyefa, Karani.