Gor Mahia vs Vihiga Bullets: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia are set to host Vihiga Bullets in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium.

The former champions are aiming at securing two wins in as many matches after claiming a 3-1 win against Posta Rangers in their last outing. It will be coach Andreas Spier's second game in charge after his appointment as K'Ogalo coach.

Game Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers Date Sunday, February 13, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia Squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

German coach Spier and his assistant Michael Nam will be targeting another three points when they host their relegation-threatened opponents.



The Nairobi-based charges have no new injury concerns meaning all the players who were involved against the Mailmen are available.



""What we can do is to play well and get the three points. At this point, we are not talking about the title; our focus is on every match, and we hope to win another three points on Sunday," Spier said ahead of the match.



Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa

Position Vihiga Bullets Squad Goalkeepers Aimo Richard, Michael Matasio Defenders Kalwalwe Nickson, Philip Mwangale, Mophat Kovelo, Jackson Saleh, Brian Sifuna, Martin Okumu Midfielders Lucas Weitere, Jessey Kajuba, Nicholas Masmba, Lucky Musyoki, Lonny Amadava, Kelvin Sagida, Sabulon Cheloti, Patrick Ong'anya Forwards Michael Isabwa, Rashid Kyamba, Vincent Odongo, Amos Kigadi

The Western-based charges will have to push for a positive outcome to stand a better chance of avoiding relegation.

It has not been an easy season for them after their promotion to the Kenyan top-tier. They currently don't have any new injuries ahead of the K'Ogalo game.

Probable XI for Vihiga Bullets: Aimo, Kalwale, Mwangale, Mophat, Saleh, Weitere, Masmba, Musyoki, Isabwa, Kyamba.