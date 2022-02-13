Gor Mahia vs Vihiga Bullets: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are set to host Vihiga Bullets in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium.
The former champions are aiming at securing two wins in as many matches after claiming a 3-1 win against Posta Rangers in their last outing. It will be coach Andreas Spier's second game in charge after his appointment as K'Ogalo coach.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers
|Date
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.
German coach Spier and his assistant Michael Nam will be targeting another three points when they host their relegation-threatened opponents.
The Nairobi-based charges have no new injury concerns meaning all the players who were involved against the Mailmen are available.
""What we can do is to play well and get the three points. At this point, we are not talking about the title; our focus is on every match, and we hope to win another three points on Sunday," Spier said ahead of the match.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa
|Position
|Vihiga Bullets Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aimo Richard, Michael Matasio
|Defenders
|Kalwalwe Nickson, Philip Mwangale, Mophat Kovelo, Jackson Saleh, Brian Sifuna, Martin Okumu
|Midfielders
|Lucas Weitere, Jessey Kajuba, Nicholas Masmba, Lucky Musyoki, Lonny Amadava, Kelvin Sagida, Sabulon Cheloti, Patrick Ong'anya
|Forwards
|Michael Isabwa, Rashid Kyamba, Vincent Odongo, Amos Kigadi
The Western-based charges will have to push for a positive outcome to stand a better chance of avoiding relegation.
It has not been an easy season for them after their promotion to the Kenyan top-tier. They currently don't have any new injuries ahead of the K'Ogalo game.
Probable XI for Vihiga Bullets: Aimo, Kalwale, Mwangale, Mophat, Saleh, Weitere, Masmba, Musyoki, Isabwa, Kyamba.
Match Preview
K’Ogalo are currently placed fifth on the log with 30 points from 17 matches, seven points adrift of table-toppers Kakamega Homeboyz, and victory might take them to the second position depending on the outcome of the matches of the teams above them.
Meanwhile, Bullets are placed at the bottom of the 18-team table with eight points from 17 matches. They have managed one win, five draws, and 11 defeats.
The last meeting between the sides at Mumias Complex ended with Gor Mahia claiming a 3-0 win.
Sunday's meeting will just be a second time the two teams are facing each other in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.