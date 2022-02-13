Gor Mahia vs Vihiga Bullets abandoned, AFC Leopards down Posta Rangers

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League match involving Gor Mahia and Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani Stadium has been abandoned at half-time due to security concerns.

K'Ogalo were enjoying a 1-0 lead courtesy of a goal scored by George Odhiambo. The visitors refused to turn up for the second half after a fierce confrontation involving Gor Mahia fans and the stewards forcing the match to be called off.

"The game has been called off/abandoned due to insecurity following chaos that erupted at the half break," Gor Mahia confirmed.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards recovered to beat Posta Rangers 3-1 at Thika Stadium. The win came courtesy of goals from Brian Wanyama, Washington Munene, and Kaycie Odhiambo, and the result means Ingwe are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Kingsley Olaniyi - who had been put through on goal by Eugene Mukangula - thought he had given AFC Leopards an early first-half lead, but his celebration was cut short with a raised offside flag.

Eliud Lokuwom's goal for Rangers was denied by the offside flag in the 22nd minute, when they looked like a more stable side than they were in the opening minutes.

Article continues below

The Mailmen took a surprising lead a minute before the half-time whistle when Calvin Odongo - after connecting to Samy Meja's cross - headed past Levis Opiyo in the AFC Leopards goal.

Wanyama - with a superb strike from outside the box - equalised for AFC Leopards in the 59th minute. A minute past the hour mark, Munene handed the visitors the lead with a successful penalty conversion after Olaniyi was brought down by Rangers' Kennedy Owino.

Odhiambo's superb free-kick - after Marvin Nabwire was fouled in a promising spot - in the 71st minute, sealed the win for Ingwe.