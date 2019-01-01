Gor Mahia vs USM Alger: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This is the final hurdle for both teams in their bid to make it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.
Being the second leg and with everything to play for, expect an interesting game from both teams. Gor Mahia will face a huge hurdle as they must erase a 4-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played in Bilda a fortnight ago.
K’Ogalo will come into the match with high hopes following their 2-1 win against KCB in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played last weekend.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs USM Alger
|Date
|Sunday, September 29
|Time
|4:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna (captain), Tobias Otieno, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo
Gor Mahia will miss the services of winger Samuel Onyango and injured Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.
Coach Steven Polack confirmed on Saturday the absence of the two players but remained optimistic he has the squad to do the job.
“We only have 15 players in camp because Samuel [Onyango] is sick and will not be able to play,” Polack told reporters at Kasarani on Saturday.
“Ivorian [Yikpe] will also not play because he is out injured. It is a blow of course but we have nothing we can do now with the game set for tomorrow [Sunday]. I will use the players I already have in camp.”
The British coach will most likely stick to the players who did the job against Aigle Noir at home in the 5-1 win a couple of weeks ago. Despite his howlers in the first leg, Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano is expected to start ahead of Fredrick Odhiambo.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Juma, Otieno, Muguna, Kipkirui, Ambundo, Omondi.
|Position
|USM Alger squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ismail Mansouri, Abdelmoumene Sifour
|Defenders
|Adem Alilet, Hicham Belkaroui, Mohamed Bourdin-Benyahia, Radouane Cherifi, Mustapha Kheiraoui. Anis Khemaissa, Rabie Meftah, Yanis Roumadi, Mohamed Tiboutine
|Midfielders
|Kamel Belarbi, Ben Khelifa, Bilel Benhammouda, Oussama Chita, Abdelrahim Hamra, Hamza Koudri, Lyes Ouakal, Abdelkrim Zouari
|Forwards
|Walid Ardji, Zakaria Benchaa, Muaid Ellafi, Zakaria Haddouche, Aymen Mahious, Adem Redjehimi
With no injury concerns, the North African side is aiming at finishing the job in Nairobi and will most probably make minimal changes.
Zakaria Benchaa and Rabie Meftah troubled K'Ogalo during the first leg and they will still remain a huge threat.
Probable XI for USM Alger: Mansouri, Meftah, Cherifi, Hamra, Kheiraoui, Koudri, Ardji, Khelifa, Zouari, Benchaa, Ellafi.
Match Preview
USM Alger have a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg and are aiming at completing the job in Nairobi.
For Gor Mahia to advance, they need to win the second leg 3-0; they have claimed huge wins against Zamalek (4-2), Yanga SC (4-0) and Aigle Noir (5-1), and they might pull off another one on Sunday.
This is the fourth time the two teams are meeting in Caf competitions. USM have won twice and drawn once in the initial three meetings. The last meeting between the two teams at Kasarani ended in a goalless draw.
Gor Mahia coach Polack believes his charges have what it takes to get the needed result to advance.
“We are ready to try and get the result which we need, I still believe it is very possible to beat [USM Alger], we have won here before, even with a huge margin and I am sure we can do it again on Sunday,” Polack told Goal.
“We have enjoyed a good week, a very hard week and I am confident we will get it right. I don’t go into mistakes in training because my players are good professionals and the only problem is how we are going to react to the mistakes we committed away and I hope on Sunday they won’t be too many.”
The Kenyan champions will be seeking to make it to the group stages for the first time in their history.