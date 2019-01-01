CAF Champions League

Gor Mahia vs USM Alger: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will face a tall order at home against the Algerian side who have a healthy advantage coming into the return leg

This is the final hurdle for both teams in their bid to make it to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

Being the second leg and with everything to play for, expect an interesting game from both teams. Gor Mahia will face a huge hurdle as they must erase a 4-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played in Bilda a fortnight ago.

K’Ogalo will come into the match with high hopes following their 2-1 win against KCB in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played last weekend.

Game Gor Mahia vs USM Alger
Date Sunday, September 29
Time 4:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi
Midfielders Kenneth Muguna (captain), Tobias Otieno, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo
Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo

Gor Mahia will miss the services of winger Samuel Onyango and injured Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.

Coach Steven Polack confirmed on Saturday the absence of the two players but remained optimistic he has the squad to do the job.

“We only have 15 players in camp because Samuel [Onyango] is sick and will not be able to play,” Polack told reporters at Kasarani on Saturday.

“Ivorian [Yikpe] will also not play because he is out injured. It is a blow of course but we have nothing we can do now with the game set for tomorrow [Sunday]. I will use the players I already have in camp.”

The British coach will most likely stick to the players who did the job against Aigle Noir at home in the 5-1 win a couple of weeks ago. Despite his howlers in the first leg, Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano is expected to start ahead of Fredrick Odhiambo.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Juma, Otieno, Muguna, Kipkirui, Ambundo, Omondi.

Position USM Alger squad
Goalkeepers Ismail Mansouri, Abdelmoumene Sifour
Defenders Adem Alilet, Hicham Belkaroui, Mohamed Bourdin-Benyahia, Radouane Cherifi, Mustapha Kheiraoui. Anis Khemaissa, Rabie Meftah, Yanis Roumadi, Mohamed Tiboutine
Midfielders Kamel Belarbi, Ben Khelifa, Bilel Benhammouda, Oussama Chita, Abdelrahim Hamra, Hamza Koudri, Lyes Ouakal, Abdelkrim Zouari
Forwards Walid Ardji, Zakaria Benchaa, Muaid Ellafi, Zakaria Haddouche, Aymen Mahious, Adem Redjehimi

With no injury concerns, the North African side is aiming at finishing the job in Nairobi and will most probably make minimal changes.

Zakaria Benchaa and Rabie Meftah troubled K'Ogalo during the first leg and they will still remain a huge threat.

Probable XI for USM Alger: Mansouri, Meftah, Cherifi, Hamra, Kheiraoui, Koudri, Ardji, Khelifa, Zouari, Benchaa, Ellafi.

Match Preview

USM Alger have a healthy 4-1 lead from the first leg and are aiming at completing the job in Nairobi.

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango v USM Alger away.

For Gor Mahia to advance, they need to win the second leg 3-0; they have claimed huge wins against Zamalek (4-2), Yanga SC (4-0) and Aigle Noir (5-1), and they might pull off another one on Sunday.

This is the fourth time the two teams are meeting in Caf competitions. USM have won twice and drawn once in the initial three meetings. The last meeting between the two teams at Kasarani ended in a goalless draw.

Gor Mahia coach Polack believes his charges have what it takes to get the needed result to advance.

“We are ready to try and get the result which we need, I still believe it is very possible to beat [USM Alger], we have won here before, even with a huge margin and I am sure we can do it again on Sunday,” Polack told Goal.

“We have enjoyed a good week, a very hard week and I am confident we will get it right. I don’t go into mistakes in training because my players are good professionals and the only problem is how we are going to react to the mistakes we committed away and I hope on Sunday they won’t be too many.”

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to make it to the group stages for the first time in their history.

