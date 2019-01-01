Gor Mahia vs USM Alger: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will face a tall order at home against the Algerian side who have a healthy advantage coming into the return leg

This is the final hurdle for both teams in their bid to make it to the group stage of the Caf .

Being the second leg and with everything to play for, expect an interesting game from both teams. will face a huge hurdle as they must erase a 4-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played in Bilda a fortnight ago.

K’Ogalo will come into the match with high hopes following their 2-1 win against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played last weekend.

Game Gor Mahia vs USM Alger Date Sunday, September 29 Time 4:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi Midfielders Kenneth Muguna (captain), Tobias Otieno, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo

Gor Mahia will miss the services of winger Samuel Onyango and injured Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.

Coach Steven Polack confirmed on Saturday the absence of the two players but remained optimistic he has the squad to do the job.

“We only have 15 players in camp because Samuel [Onyango] is sick and will not be able to play,” Polack told reporters at Kasarani on Saturday.

“Ivorian [Yikpe] will also not play because he is out injured. It is a blow of course but we have nothing we can do now with the game set for tomorrow [Sunday]. I will use the players I already have in camp.”

The British coach will most likely stick to the players who did the job against Aigle Noir at home in the 5-1 win a couple of weeks ago. Despite his howlers in the first leg, Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano is expected to start ahead of Fredrick Odhiambo.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Juma, Otieno, Muguna, Kipkirui, Ambundo, Omondi.

Position USM Alger squad Goalkeepers Ismail Mansouri, Abdelmoumene Sifour Defenders Adem Alilet, Hicham Belkaroui, Mohamed Bourdin-Benyahia, Radouane Cherifi, Mustapha Kheiraoui. Anis Khemaissa, Rabie Meftah, Yanis Roumadi, Mohamed Tiboutine Midfielders Kamel Belarbi, Ben Khelifa, Bilel Benhammouda, Oussama Chita, Abdelrahim Hamra, Hamza Koudri, Lyes Ouakal, Abdelkrim Zouari Forwards Walid Ardji, Zakaria Benchaa, Muaid Ellafi, Zakaria Haddouche, Aymen Mahious, Adem Redjehimi

With no injury concerns, the North African side is aiming at finishing the job in Nairobi and will most probably make minimal changes.

Zakaria Benchaa and Rabie Meftah troubled K'Ogalo during the first leg and they will still remain a huge threat.

Probable XI for USM Alger: Mansouri, Meftah, Cherifi, Hamra, Kheiraoui, Koudri, Ardji, Khelifa, Zouari, Benchaa, Ellafi.