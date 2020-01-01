Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to earn a good start in the 2020-21 campaign when they host the army side at Nyayo

and are expected to play in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League for the first time in the 2020-21 season after the game was rescheduled for December 12.

The two clubs have not been able to play given the objection they had against the StarTimes broadcast deal, but FKF has confirmed the game will eventually be played as part of the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.

Jamhuri is an important national day which is celebrated to mark Kenya’s attainment of full independence in 1964 by becoming a republic, and the game, which was initially set to be played at Utalii ground, has now been moved to Nyayo Stadium within Nairobi City.

“Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars will be played on Saturday as part of the Jamhuri celebrations. The game is expected to be aired by one of the local television channels,” FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Thursday.

Game Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars Date Saturday, December 12, 2020 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso. Forwards John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla.

The record league giants have no major injury concerns apart from midfielder John Ochieng who was injured and missed the Caf two-legged fixture against APR of Rwanda.

However, assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo could oversee the champions in their season opener given Brazilian Roberto Oliveira remains sidelined.

Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, who stood-in for Oliveira in the Champions League, returned to Posta ahead of their respective matchday three action against Wazito FC on Sunday.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Ochieng', Otieno, Juma, Momanyi, Ondiek, Wendo, Muguna, Omalla, Okello, Onyango.

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, Timothy Odhiambo, Jacktone Odhiambo. Defenders Hamisi Abdalla, Swaleh Ali, Oliver Ruto, Brian Birgen, Boniface Andayi, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Omar Mbongi, Paul Muchika, Harun Mwale. Midfielders Churchill Muloma, Elvis Nandwa, John Njuguna, Bernard Ongoma, Justin Omwong’a, Michael Wamalwa, Daniel Waweru, Ibrahim Shambi. Forwards Mark Bikokwa, Omar Boraafya, Masuta Masita, Oscar Wamalwa, Enosh Ochieng.

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso is expected to welcome Harambee Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa who was ruled out for the better part of the 2019-20 season before it was ended prematurely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One year ago, Oscar Wamalwa got his national team debut at the Cecafa Senior Challenge. East Africa was clearly not ready for him; he went on to finish as top scorer,” Ulinzi Stars announced.

“He is back to full fitness and ready for the December 12, 2020, game against Gor Mahia.”

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Andayi, Muchika, Mwale, Muloma, Nandwa, Waweru, Shambi, Ochieng, Wamalwa.