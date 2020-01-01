Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars are expected to play in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League for the first time in the 2020-21 season after the game was rescheduled for December 12.
The two clubs have not been able to play given the objection they had against the StarTimes broadcast deal, but FKF has confirmed the game will eventually be played as part of the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.
Jamhuri is an important national day which is celebrated to mark Kenya’s attainment of full independence in 1964 by becoming a republic, and the game, which was initially set to be played at Utalii ground, has now been moved to Nyayo Stadium within Nairobi City.
“Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars will be played on Saturday as part of the Jamhuri celebrations. The game is expected to be aired by one of the local television channels,” FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Thursday.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso.
|Forwards
|John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla.
The record league giants have no major injury concerns apart from midfielder John Ochieng who was injured and missed the Caf Champions League two-legged fixture against APR of Rwanda.
However, assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo could oversee the champions in their season opener given Brazilian Roberto Oliveira remains sidelined.
Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, who stood-in for Oliveira in the Champions League, returned to Posta Rangers ahead of their respective matchday three action against Wazito FC on Sunday.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Ochieng', Otieno, Juma, Momanyi, Ondiek, Wendo, Muguna, Omalla, Okello, Onyango.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, Timothy Odhiambo, Jacktone Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Hamisi Abdalla, Swaleh Ali, Oliver Ruto, Brian Birgen, Boniface Andayi, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Omar Mbongi, Paul Muchika, Harun Mwale.
|Midfielders
|Churchill Muloma, Elvis Nandwa, John Njuguna, Bernard Ongoma, Justin Omwong’a, Michael Wamalwa, Daniel Waweru, Ibrahim Shambi.
|Forwards
|Mark Bikokwa, Omar Boraafya, Masuta Masita, Oscar Wamalwa, Enosh Ochieng.
Coach Benjamin Nyangweso is expected to welcome Harambee Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa who was ruled out for the better part of the 2019-20 season before it was ended prematurely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“One year ago, Oscar Wamalwa got his national team debut at the Cecafa Senior Challenge. East Africa was clearly not ready for him; he went on to finish as top scorer,” Ulinzi Stars announced.
“He is back to full fitness and ready for the December 12, 2020, game against Gor Mahia.”
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Andayi, Muchika, Mwale, Muloma, Nandwa, Waweru, Shambi, Ochieng, Wamalwa.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia have been quite active compared to Ulinzi Stars since the season ended in mid-March as they have participated in the continental games as well as a number of friendlies.
In the last five league games, Gor Mahia scored nine goals but did not manage to keep a clean sheet. But given the signings of Benson Omalla, Andrew Numero, and Tito Okello as well as Nicholas Kipkirui’s presence, they are expected to be sharper at the front than they were last season.
Before the season was cancelled, Ulinzi Stars were clearly struggling to score goals as they managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in as many games.
The goals came from a 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar, a 3-2 win over Kisumu All-Stars, and a 1-0 win over Sofapaka and the Soldiers would need to be on top of their game if they are to beat Gor Mahia and open the season on a winning note.
In the history of the league, the two teams have come face to face 49 times with Gor Mahia winning 16 matches, Ulinzi Stars replying with 15 wins while 18 matches have ended in a draw.
The last league meeting between the two sides ended in a barren draw in November last year but Gor Mahia are currently on a three-match unbeaten run against the army side.