Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will host bogey side Ulinzi Stars in an FKF Premier League fixture at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.
The former champions have lacked consistency in their last six matches, winning two, losing one, and drawing three.
Since defeating promoted side FC Talanta 2-0 on January 16, K’Ogalo managed a 1-1 draw against Bidco United, beat Posta Rangers 3-0, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Posta Rangers, before securing a 1-1 draw against Bandari in Mombasa.
On the other hand, the Soldiers, have managed two wins from their last five matches – a 2-2 draw against Kenya Police, 1-0 win against Wazito, 2-0 defeat against Tusker, 0-0 draw against same side Tusker, and a 1-0 win against KCB.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.
Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier will take charge of his third match when they host the Soldiers in Kisumu.
The German tactician, who was in charge when K’Ogalo defeated Posta Rangers, and also in the draw against the Dockers, has challenged his troops to learn to finish off opponents from the chances they create.
“We are playing well, we are controlling play the way I want it done, but my main worry now is that we are not taking our chances,” Spiers told GOAL ahead of the game. “We need to learn how to punish our opponents.
“If we create many chances, then we must have many of those turned into goals, and I want to see such a response against Ulinzi.”
Winger Samuel Onyango, who sustained an injury against Bandari, has been declared fit to start in the game.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Stephen Ochieng, James Saruni, and Jackton Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Harun Mwale, Kevin Ouma, George Omondi, Alex Khasambuli, Benard Ongoma, and Quintine Indeche.
|Midfielders
|Boniface Onyango, Clinton Omondi, Bernard Tindi, John Kago, Byron Odiaga, Omar Boraafya, and Kelvin Thairu.
|Forwards
|Elvis Khandoro, Ibrahim Shambi, Masuta Masita, Mark Bikokwa, Bonventure Muchika, Peter, Glen, Antonio Abwao, John Njuguna, and Oscar Wamalwa.
The Soldiers will strive to make it two wins out of two when they travel to face K’Ogalo.
Coach Benjamin Nyangweso is confident they have what it takes to collect another win despite playing the former champions away from home.
“It is difficult when playing Gor away from home but we have prepared well for the battle, all my players need now is to execute our plan,” Nyangweso told GOAL. “We need to win the game and close the gap with the top teams.”
Goalkeeper James Surani is a sure bet to start in goal after keeping a clean sheet against the Bankers, captain Brian Birgen will marshall the defence while Peter Glen, who was handed his debut against KCB, will likely keep his position.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Birgen, Mwale, Ouma, Muchika, Ongoma, Omondi, Shambi, Abwao, Kago, Barasa.
Match Preview
The first meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at Thika Municipal Stadium while last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 1-0 before the Soldiers recovered to win the second round fixture 1-0.
In the 2019 season, the first meeting ended in a 0-0 draw before the second round fixture was called off owing to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
In the last six matches between the two sides, Gor Mahia have managed two wins, Ulinzi have registered one win while three matches have ended in draws.
Gor Mahia are currently sixth on the 18-team table with 31 points from 18 matches. They have managed eight wins, seven draws, and three defeats.
Meanwhile, Ulinzi are placed 10th on the log with 25 points from 18 outings. The Soldiers have registered six wins, seven draws, and five defeats.