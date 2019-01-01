Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to maintain their good start to the season when they host the Soldiers in Kisumu

are aiming at extending the gap on top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) when they host at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

The visitors have to do absolutely everything to try and get a positive outcome against the Kenyan champions; by doing that they will send a strong message to other top tier teams.

Despite facing financial challenges, the K’Ogalo are currently sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 24 points from 11 matches while Ulinzi Stars are placed third after accumulating 17 points from the same number of outings.

Game Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars Date Saturday, November 30 Time 15:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Francis Afriyie, Gnamien Yikpe, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, and Samuel Onyango.

It is obvious captain Kenneth Muguna will not be involved owing to the current ill-relationship with the technical bench and the management.

Muguna is among the players who have openly shown keen interest to leave the club after going for four months without salary. Defender Maurice Ojwang is another player who will miss the bout, with coach Steven Polack saying he is yet to see the former defender for the last four weeks.

“I have never seen the player [Ojwang], and I guess now it is four weeks since I saw him,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“I don’t know whether he has asked to leave the club, I have not been told anything nor heard about the same, but what I know is the player walked away and has never reported to training. I also prefer to talk about the players I have in camp, not players I have not seen nor heard from.”

Despite returning to training, left-back Wellington Ochieng will also miss the clash in Kisumu due to a lack of match fitness.

“[Ochieng] trained with us on Wednesday, he is okay and doesn’t have any trouble when he kicks the ball, however, he still lacks match fitness to be able to play in a competitive match,” Polack told Goal.

“We don’t want to rush him just because he has returned to training, we must be very cautious or else the player will be forced back to the treatment table. I want him to keep training with the rest of the squad and afterwards, I will know when to give him a match.”

The British coach will most probably stick with the squad which defeated FC 2-0 in their last top tier game staged at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Ondiek, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Juma, Otieno, Onyango, Afriyie, Miheso, Yikpe.

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers Timothy Otieno, Jacktone Odhiambo Defenders Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andayi, Harun Mwale, George Omondi. Midfielders Bernard Ongoma, John Kago, Elvis Nandwa, Boniface Onyango, Moses Mwangi. Forwards Daniel Waweru, Omar Borafaya, Oscar Wamalwa, Kelvin Thairu, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali.

The Soldiers have to keep their cool to stand a chance of defeating Gor Mahia in front of their fans.

Consistency has been key for the four-time league champions and coach Benjamin Nyangweso will most probably stick with the side which played to a 1-1 draw against visiting last weekend.

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Muchika, Andayi, Mwale, Ongoma, Waweru, Kago, Wamalwa, Nandwa, Boraafya.