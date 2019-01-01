Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are aiming at extending the gap on top of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) when they host Ulinzi Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.
The visitors have to do absolutely everything to try and get a positive outcome against the Kenyan champions; by doing that they will send a strong message to other top tier teams.
Despite facing financial challenges, the K’Ogalo are currently sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 24 points from 11 matches while Ulinzi Stars are placed third after accumulating 17 points from the same number of outings.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
|Saturday, November 30
|Time
|15:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Francis Afriyie, Gnamien Yikpe, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, and Samuel Onyango.
It is obvious captain Kenneth Muguna will not be involved owing to the current ill-relationship with the technical bench and the management.
Muguna is among the players who have openly shown keen interest to leave the club after going for four months without salary. Defender Maurice Ojwang is another player who will miss the bout, with coach Steven Polack saying he is yet to see the former Western Stima defender for the last four weeks.
“I have never seen the player [Ojwang], and I guess now it is four weeks since I saw him,” Polack told Goal on Friday.
“I don’t know whether he has asked to leave the club, I have not been told anything nor heard about the same, but what I know is the player walked away and has never reported to training. I also prefer to talk about the players I have in camp, not players I have not seen nor heard from.”
Despite returning to training, left-back Wellington Ochieng will also miss the clash in Kisumu due to a lack of match fitness.
“[Ochieng] trained with us on Wednesday, he is okay and doesn’t have any trouble when he kicks the ball, however, he still lacks match fitness to be able to play in a competitive match,” Polack told Goal.
“We don’t want to rush him just because he has returned to training, we must be very cautious or else the player will be forced back to the treatment table. I want him to keep training with the rest of the squad and afterwards, I will know when to give him a match.”
The British coach will most probably stick with the squad which defeated Bandari FC 2-0 in their last top tier game staged at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Ondiek, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Juma, Otieno, Onyango, Afriyie, Miheso, Yikpe.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Timothy Otieno, Jacktone Odhiambo
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andayi, Harun Mwale, George Omondi.
|Midfielders
|Bernard Ongoma, John Kago, Elvis Nandwa, Boniface Onyango, Moses Mwangi.
|Forwards
|Daniel Waweru, Omar Borafaya, Oscar Wamalwa, Kelvin Thairu, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali.
The Soldiers have to keep their cool to stand a chance of defeating Gor Mahia in front of their fans.
Consistency has been key for the four-time league champions and coach Benjamin Nyangweso will most probably stick with the side which played to a 1-1 draw against visiting Nzoia Sugar last weekend.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Birgen, Muchika, Andayi, Mwale, Ongoma, Waweru, Kago, Wamalwa, Nandwa, Boraafya.
Match Preview
In the last 22 meetings, Gor Mahia have managed 10 wins, seven draws and five defeats against the Soldiers.
K'Ogalo have scored 21 goals against the Soldiers and conceded 14 in the process.
This season, the defending champions have won eight games and lost just one while Ulinzi Stars have collected 17 points after four wins, five draws and a loss.
Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso admits it will not be an easy outing against the defending champions.
“It is never easy to play against [Gor Mahia], they are a good side. We will prepare well to get a win, it is possible to defeat them,” the tactician said after their 1-1 draw against Nzoia Sugar.
On his part, K’Ogalo coach Polack has challenged his side to go into the clash with a winning mentality.
“I have said before, every team in the KPL wants to beat Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars are no exception,” Polack told Goal. “They will fight to get a point or even a win from us hence the reason I want my players to remain focused and produce the winning mentality in this fixture.
“Opposing teams always give 100 percent when playing against Gor Mahia maybe because we are the champions and also because we are sitting at the top of the table. It makes our game to be entertaining and I am expecting another good game against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.”