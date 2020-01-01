Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars Premier League opener rescheduled to mark Jamhuri Day

The federation has revealed the new plans of having the game be part of the national celebrations on December 12

Football Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno has confirmed the Premier League opening game against will be played on December 12 to mark the Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.

Jamhuri is an important national day which is celebrated to mark Kenya’s attainment of full independence in 1964 by becoming a republic. The game, that was initially set to be played at Utalii ground, has now been moved to Nyayo Stadium within Nairobi City.

“Gor Mahia vs Ulinzi Stars will be played on Saturday as part of Jamhuri celebrations. The game is expected to be aired by one of the local television channels,” Otieno told Goal on Thursday.

The FKF official further explained whether the match will be aired by any other television station and why the new Premier League broadcasting partners StarTimes will not carry the game live.

“It will not be aired on StarTimes as we have a contract with them that states every weekend there will be one match that goes to the free to air channel,” he concluded.

“As part of Jamhuri Day 2020 celebrations, we wish to inform you that our match against Gor Mahia has been rescheduled to Saturday, December 12, and shall now be played at Nyayo National Stadium, starting 4:00 pm. Kindly take note,” Ulinzi Stars confirmed too.

Gor Mahia and the 2010 league winners have not played a game this season owing to the issues around the broadcasting deal that was secured by FKF before the 2020/21 season began.

Zoo FC and , who have been suspended from the top-tier, are the other clubs yet to play.

The push and pull between the federation and the ‘rebel’ clubs have been ongoing as the other teams have already played two games.

Initially, Gor Mahia had planned to jet out of the country for Sudan and engage Al-Hilal in a friendly game but FKF cancelled it due to the upcoming game against next week.

“As you are aware, we wish to inform you that the FKF Premier League is ongoing and your club has a match against Tusker scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020,” FKF’s letter to Gor Mahia read.

“Consequently, we regret to inform you that it will not be possible for you to travel to Sudan from December 14, 2020, to December 17, 2020.”

Gor Mahia are also participating in the Caf and their fixtures are expected to pile up if they progress from the first round.