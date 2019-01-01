Gor Mahia vs Tusker FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be eyeing a good start when they host the Brewers in their opening match of the 2019/20 season in Kisumu

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) match between and FC is arguably the biggest on matchday one.

These are the two favourites for the 2019/20 KPL title.

Defending champions K'Ogalo have won the league title 18 times, seven more than the Rober Matano-led side. This game might as well have a long-time impact on the league's destination by the end of the season.

Game Gor Mahia vs Tusker FC Date Saturday, August 31 Time 4:15 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch Defenders W. Ochieng, Batambuze, P. Otieno, Geofrey Ochieng, Momanyi, J. Oluoch, Onyango, Ojwang Midfielders T. Otieno, Muguna (c), Wendo, Wekesa, Juma, B. Omondi, Samuel Onyango Forwards Kipkirui, Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie

Gor Mahia will have to do without the services of defender Philemon Otieno, who is injured. The defender will be out for about two months after sustaining a knee injury while playing for the Harambee Stars against .

Striker Dennis Oliech has also been omitted from the squad following what the club termed as 'gross misconduct', meaning he will not be part of the team for the new season.

Coach Steven Polack will most definitely make some changes to the squad and give debuts to some of his new players.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Muguna (c), Juma, Kipkirui, Afriyie and Omondi.

Position Tusker FC squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Michael Wanjala Defenders M. Tangauzi, H. Wandera, B. Odhiambo, V. Ngesa, S. Mejja, E. Ambunya, R. Aloro, Asike Midfielders Hashim Sempala, H. Mieno, B. Muchiri, P. Nzuki, Apollo Otieno, K. Okoth, S. Ochieng, M. Madoya, K. Omondi, F Ominde Forwards G. Ogutu, T. Otieno, David Majak

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has most of his players fit and ready to take on Gor Mahia.

Matano’s only worry is on the fitness level of new signing Humphrey Mieno, who suffered a knock a couple of days ago while in training.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Tangauzi, Wandera, Aloro, Wandera, Otieno, Nzuki, Okoth, Muchiri, Odhiambo and Majak.

Match Preview

A lone striker from Kipkirui was enough to hand K'Ogalo maximum points in the reverse fixture played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos last season.