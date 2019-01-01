Gor Mahia vs Tusker FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match between Gor Mahia and Tusker FC is arguably the biggest on matchday one.
These are the two favourites for the 2019/20 KPL title.
Defending champions K'Ogalo have won the league title 18 times, seven more than the Rober Matano-led side. This game might as well have a long-time impact on the league's destination by the end of the season.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Tusker FC
|Date
|Saturday, August 31
|Time
|4:15 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
|Defenders
|W. Ochieng, Batambuze, P. Otieno, Geofrey Ochieng, Momanyi, J. Oluoch, Onyango, Ojwang
|Midfielders
|T. Otieno, Muguna (c), Wendo, Wekesa, Juma, B. Omondi, Samuel Onyango
|Forwards
|Kipkirui, Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie
Gor Mahia will have to do without the services of defender Philemon Otieno, who is injured. The defender will be out for about two months after sustaining a knee injury while playing for the Harambee Stars against Tanzania.
Striker Dennis Oliech has also been omitted from the squad following what the club termed as 'gross misconduct', meaning he will not be part of the team for the new season.
Coach Steven Polack will most definitely make some changes to the squad and give debuts to some of his new players.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Muguna (c), Juma, Kipkirui, Afriyie and Omondi.
|Position
|Tusker FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Michael Wanjala
|Defenders
|M. Tangauzi, H. Wandera, B. Odhiambo, V. Ngesa, S. Mejja, E. Ambunya, R. Aloro, Asike
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, H. Mieno, B. Muchiri, P. Nzuki, Apollo Otieno, K. Okoth, S. Ochieng, M. Madoya, K. Omondi, F Ominde
|Forwards
|G. Ogutu, T. Otieno, David Majak
Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has most of his players fit and ready to take on Gor Mahia.
Matano’s only worry is on the fitness level of new signing Humphrey Mieno, who suffered a knock a couple of days ago while in training.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Tangauzi, Wandera, Aloro, Wandera, Otieno, Nzuki, Okoth, Muchiri, Odhiambo and Majak.
Match Preview
The Brewers never recovered in the second leg as they also fell 2-0 to their rivals, who went on to lift the title for the third season in a row. Since 2017, Tusker have beaten Gor Mahia just once, losing thrice and drawing the remaining two matches.
Of those six matches, they have scored one goal and conceded five in the process.
New Gor Mahia coach Polack is keen to register a winning start against a side he knows will also be challenging for the title.
“My target is to get a winning start because it will prove to many we are ready to defend the title,” Polack told Goal.
“We want to win and we know we can. I am waiting to see how my players respond on day one.”
His opposite number Matano is ready to make amends this season and beat Gor Mahia FC to the title.
“We are ready for the season, we have prepared well and we now know what we need to do to beat Gor Mahia to the title," he told Goal.
“We'll fight to the end and will not give up as we did last season.
“We want to have a close contest until the end of the season and will not be ready to give up. I want my players to respond with a good start and also we target a consistent run. It will help us to know where we stand at the halfway stage of the season.”
The match will kick off at 4.15pm at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.