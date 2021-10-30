Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will strive to make it four wins out of four when they take on Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

The former champions started the new season on a high note as they have won their first three matches and they will come up against a Batoto ba Mungu side, who have been blowing hot and cold.

Game Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka Date Saturday, October 30, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi. Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’. Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has warned his players to place higher focus on the game and get a positive result.

“It is another game and we must be focused to see what we can get from it because Sofapaka is not an easy side, they can be tough especially when they are playing against us, so we have to be careful,” Harrison told Goal.

Young striker Benson Omalla will get another opportunity to keep his goalscoring run going in the top-flight while goalkeeper Gad Mathews, will likely start between the poles.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi. Defenders Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo. Midfielders Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia. Forwards Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.

After losing to KCB in their last outing, coach Ken Odhiambo has called for an immediate response from his players against K’Ogalo.

“We dropped points in a match I feel we should have collected maximum points from. We were largely the better side until the moments we went off our concentration levels that gifted the bankers the points,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.

On facing Gor Mahia, Odhiambo said: “We are taking on a side that is currently enjoying a positive start into the season. We understand it will be a tough encounter but nonetheless, we are up to the task and I believe we shall have a good outing.

“We have everyone in shape and in good condition ahead of tomorrow’s [Saturday's] tie. We have no injury concerns, neither illness.”

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.