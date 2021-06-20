Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will return to action with an FKF Premier League match against Sofapaka at Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.
K’Ogalo will be eyeing two things from the fixture – a win to seal a double over Batoto ba Mungu and also cut KCB lead at the top of the 18-team table to five points.
KCB stretched their lead at the top on Saturday following a 1-0 win against Mathare United, putting pressure on the reigning champions to win their fixture, so as to stay on course.
Editors' Picks
- Ayub Timbe: Kenya winger benched again as Vissel Kobe beat Avispa Fukuoka
- Gosens gains glorious revenge on Ronaldo as Germany stun Portugal in Euro 2020 cracker
- FKF suspends leagues, in talks with government over new Covid-19 directive
- Unforgettable! Fiola & Hungary fans provide golden moment in deserved draw with France
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka
|Date
|Sunday, June 20, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24 TV - StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Ahead of the fixture, Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has explained how the side can retain the title.
The Portuguese tactician has emphasised the need for Gor Mahia to keep their eyes focused on their immediate assignments and not where they could be at the end of the season.
"I believe we can win, but as I always say, we don't need to focus on the end result; all we need to do is focus on the next match," the former St George SC head coach said.
"Looking at the end result, I believe it is a poor strategy because we operate as a business and must first examine our processes and procedures."
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.
|Defenders
|Stephen Okola, Michael Kibwage, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, Sebastine Sunday, M. Mulume, D. Nshimirimana.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya.
|Forwards
|Timothy Otieno, Kepha Aswani, and Paul Kiongera.
Batoto ba Mungu will be keen to earn revenge having lost the first round meeting 2-1 against the reigning champions at Wundanyi grounds.
Former Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma will come face-to-face with his former employers while striker Kepha Aswani has passed a late medical test and will be in the squad for the tie.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi, Kilume, Nshimirimana, Mutamba, Kibwage (c), Okal, Sifuna, Imbusia, Achesa, Mitima, Juma.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia have managed six consecutive wins from their last six matches in the top-tier, Sofapaka were held to a 2-2 draw against AFC Leopards in their last league match.
It is K’Ogalo who won the first round meeting 2-1 but last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 2-1 before Sofapaka recovered to beat them 3-1 in the second round fixture.
In the 2019 season, Gor Mahia managed to beat them home and away, winning the first match 2-0 before registering a 2-1 win.
While Gor are fourth on the 18-team table with 34 points from 18 matches, Sofapaka are 11th with 23 points from 19 outings.