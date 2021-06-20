Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be looking to seal a double over Batoto ba Mungu when they face off in a top-flight fixture in Nairobi City

Gor Mahia will return to action with an FKF Premier League match against Sofapaka at Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.

K’Ogalo will be eyeing two things from the fixture – a win to seal a double over Batoto ba Mungu and also cut KCB lead at the top of the 18-team table to five points.

KCB stretched their lead at the top on Saturday following a 1-0 win against Mathare United, putting pressure on the reigning champions to win their fixture, so as to stay on course.

Game Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka Date Sunday, June 20, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV - StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Ahead of the fixture, Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has explained how the side can retain the title.

The Portuguese tactician has emphasised the need for Gor Mahia to keep their eyes focused on their immediate assignments and not where they could be at the end of the season.

"I believe we can win, but as I always say, we don't need to focus on the end result; all we need to do is focus on the next match," the former St George SC head coach said.

"Looking at the end result, I believe it is a poor strategy because we operate as a business and must first examine our processes and procedures."

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.

Defenders Stephen Okola, Michael Kibwage, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, Sebastine Sunday, M. Mulume, D. Nshimirimana. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Titus Achesa, Roy Okal, Nixon Omondi, C. Wakhungu, Ian Mitima, S. Imbuya. Forwards Timothy Otieno, Kepha Aswani, and Paul Kiongera.

Batoto ba Mungu will be keen to earn revenge having lost the first round meeting 2-1 against the reigning champions at Wundanyi grounds.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Lawrence Juma will come face-to-face with his former employers while striker Kepha Aswani has passed a late medical test and will be in the squad for the tie.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Kevin Omondi, Kilume, Nshimirimana, Mutamba, Kibwage (c), Okal, Sifuna, Imbusia, Achesa, Mitima, Juma.