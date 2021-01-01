Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways when they host the Mailmen in a mid-week top-tier clash at Kasarani

Gor Mahia will play one of their three matches in hand when they host Posta Rangers in the FKF Premier League at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions suffered a 2-0 defeat in their last league outing against KCB, their fifth defeat of the campaign, and will face a Posta Rangers side who have struggled throughout the season and ended up sacking coach Sammy Omollo.

The exit of Omollo, who ironically moved to Gor Mahia as the assistant of Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, opened the door for Stanley Okumbi to take charge at the Mailmen but what is worth noting is the fact the former Harambee Stars coach is yet to win a match since taking over at the club.

Okumbi has so far managed to get a point that came in the 0-0 stalemate against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

Game Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers Date Wednesday, March 10, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.

K’Ogalo coach Vaz Pinto has everyone available from the loss to KCB but he will be under pressure to get the team back to winning ways after the defeat to the Bankers.

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia moved to dismiss reports they had fired the Portuguese tactician following the loss, with Omondi Aduda, who sits on the technical committee, confirming to Goal they have instead resolved to support the coach to execute his work.

“We have not fired the coach, those are just rumours, what I can tell you is that on Monday we held a meeting which lasted for five hours and discussed all the technical aspects and the problems the bench is facing,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.

“We realised we still have 22 matches to play for before the season comes to an end, because Tusker who are topping the table have played 15 games and we have played three less, so for us, we don’t see any reason for our fans to start panicking, it is not the time to start panicking.

“It is still too early to start talking about surrendering the title, you cannot give away the title in the first round, we have only played 13 matches, and to say we have lost the title is not true.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Silva, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Posta Rangers squad Goalkeepers Kelvin Odongo, Bryne Omondi Defenders Elvis Osok, Michael Apudo, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Ouma, Timothy Omondi, Simon Mbugua. Midfielders Sammy Odero, Francis Nambute, Alex Luganji, Joseph Mbugi, Bernard Ondiek, Steiner Musasia, Amos Kigadi. Forwards Joshua Nyatini, Jackson Dwang, Eliud Lokuwan, Josephat Lopaga.

The Mailmen will have to do without the services of their captain Joseph Mbugi who is recovering from a knee injury.

Nevertheless, Okumbi believes his side can upset the defending champions K’Ogalo, insisting if KCB did it they can also do it.

“We are ready to take on Gor Mahia, I have at least had enough time with the team since I arrived here and we have prepared well, I know it will not be easy but if KCB beat them, then everything is possible,” Okumbi told Goal on Wednesday.

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Odongo, Osok, Apudo, Ngotho, Ouma, Nyatini, Dwang, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwan.