Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will play one of their three matches in hand when they host Posta Rangers in the FKF Premier League at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.
The Kenyan champions suffered a 2-0 defeat in their last league outing against KCB, their fifth defeat of the campaign, and will face a Posta Rangers side who have struggled throughout the season and ended up sacking coach Sammy Omollo.
The exit of Omollo, who ironically moved to Gor Mahia as the assistant of Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, opened the door for Stanley Okumbi to take charge at the Mailmen but what is worth noting is the fact the former Harambee Stars coach is yet to win a match since taking over at the club.
Okumbi has so far managed to get a point that came in the 0-0 stalemate against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers
|Date
|Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava..
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.
K’Ogalo coach Vaz Pinto has everyone available from the loss to KCB but he will be under pressure to get the team back to winning ways after the defeat to the Bankers.
On Tuesday, Gor Mahia moved to dismiss reports they had fired the Portuguese tactician following the loss, with Omondi Aduda, who sits on the technical committee, confirming to Goal they have instead resolved to support the coach to execute his work.
“We have not fired the coach, those are just rumours, what I can tell you is that on Monday we held a meeting which lasted for five hours and discussed all the technical aspects and the problems the bench is facing,” Aduda told Goal on Tuesday.
“We realised we still have 22 matches to play for before the season comes to an end, because Tusker who are topping the table have played 15 games and we have played three less, so for us, we don’t see any reason for our fans to start panicking, it is not the time to start panicking.
“It is still too early to start talking about surrendering the title, you cannot give away the title in the first round, we have only played 13 matches, and to say we have lost the title is not true.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Silva, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Posta Rangers squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kelvin Odongo, Bryne Omondi
|Defenders
|Elvis Osok, Michael Apudo, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Ouma, Timothy Omondi, Simon Mbugua.
|Midfielders
|Sammy Odero, Francis Nambute, Alex Luganji, Joseph Mbugi, Bernard Ondiek, Steiner Musasia, Amos Kigadi.
|Forwards
|Joshua Nyatini, Jackson Dwang, Eliud Lokuwan, Josephat Lopaga.
The Mailmen will have to do without the services of their captain Joseph Mbugi who is recovering from a knee injury.
Nevertheless, Okumbi believes his side can upset the defending champions K’Ogalo, insisting if KCB did it they can also do it.
“We are ready to take on Gor Mahia, I have at least had enough time with the team since I arrived here and we have prepared well, I know it will not be easy but if KCB beat them, then everything is possible,” Okumbi told Goal on Wednesday.
Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Odongo, Osok, Apudo, Ngotho, Ouma, Nyatini, Dwang, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwan.
Match Preview
It will be the fourth match Okumbi will be in charge of at Posta Rangers since being appointed to lead the side and he has so far managed to get one point from three games.
This is going to be the first time, after his sacking, that Omollo will be facing his former team while two teams have met 16 times in the history of the league, K’Ogalo have won eight times, the Mailmen have won just once while six games have ended in draws.
However, the last two games have ended in 1-1 draws and Gor Mahia have scored 23 goals against Rangers and conceded 12 in the process.
Gor Mahia coach Vaz Pinto has not enjoyed a good run with the team - he has overseen a couple of matches since taking charge, losing to Vihiga United, and has also suffered defeats against Nzoia Sugar and KCB.
Gor Mahia are placed eighth on the 18-team league table with 19 points from 12 matches while Posta Rangers are in the 14th position with 11 points from 14 matches.