Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia are set to host Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium.

K’Ogalo will also strive to end their run of three matches without a win, which has seen them draw twice and lose once. They drew 1-1 against Bidco United and met them again in the second round meeting which also ended 1-1 before falling 3-0 to the Mailmen.

Game Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers Date Sunday, February 6, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia Squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

This will be the first match for new coach Andreas Spier and his assistant Michael Nam after the sacking of former tactician Mark Harrison and his entire technical bench.



The German will, however, start life without experienced centre-back Haron Shakava, who ditched the former champions for league debutants Kenya Police.



"I am very happy for this opportunity to coach Gor Mahia, I am aware it is a club with tradition and football history," Spier told GOAL.



"I also know the fifth place they are in [on the table] does not reflect the ambition of the club. As the technical bench, we will try our best...



"I know it is a young team but this is a situation we can resolve, try to push the young players, and get immediate results.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Ng'ang'a, Onyango, Nkata, Mainge, Otieno, Odhiambo, A. Onyango, S. Onyango, Omondi, Ulimwengu.

Position Posta Rangers Squad Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, and Jairus Adira. Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, and Timothy Wanyanga. Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, and Elijah Mwanzia. Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo

The Mailmen come into the match motivated by their last win against the same opponent. They had managed to get a 3-0 win, with all goals coming in the first half.

Surprisingly, the brains behind the win - coach Stanley Okumbi - opted out a couple of days ago. This might affect the visitors owing to the setup that had been put in place.

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Omondi, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.