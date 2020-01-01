Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
It is an important match for Gor Mahia as they look to maintain the top spot in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table.
A win will see Gor Mahia keep a two-point gap to their nearest challengers should second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz win against Wazito FC in another tie.
It is potentially a tough task for Nzoia as they face a side that has lost once in the last nine matches. The Sugar Millers have had a rather poor show in the season because they have lost 11 matches out of the 18 they have played.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar
|Date
|Sunday, February 2
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.
Michael Apudo is expected to retain his left-back position after featuring in the last two games against Bandari and Sofapaka since signing from Posta Rangers.
Striker Juma Balinya enjoyed his debut as a second-half substitute when he replaced Kennedy Otieno and coach Steven Polack could hand him a starting role especially after praising the Ugandan in their 2-1 win against Batoto ba Mungu.
Whether the new signings Jackson Owusu and Edwin Lavatsa will start at Sudi Stadium is not clear for now though.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Balinya, Kipkirui.
|Position
|Nzoia Sugar squad
|Goalkeepers
|Humphrey Katasi, James Kibande, Benson Mangala.
|Defenders
|Robert Abonga, Dennis Wanjala, Chris Wesamba, Ian Karani, Thomas Wainaina, Nigol Mohamed.
|Midfielders
|Kevin Juma, Abraham Kogei, Peter Gin, Randy Bakari, Gaetan Masha.
|Forwards
|Okanda Felicien, Leonard Kasembeli, Collins Wakhungu, Boris Kwezi.
Nzoia coach Collins Omondi, meanwhile, is expected to miss Abraham Kipkogei who is out injured and whose return date has not been confirmed yet.
Leonard Kasembeli may also not feature since he is racing to regain fitness after sustaining an ankle sprain in training two weeks ago. His expected date of return has not been confirmed either and his absence will be a big problem for Omondi.
Faraj Kabali is also out injured but his expected return date has been confirmed to be around February 8 so he is automatically ruled out of the Gor Mahia clash.
Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Mangala, Bakari, Wanjala, Pamba, Mwenda, Gin, Simiyu, Juma, Muchuma, Masha, Mwangi.
Match Preview
Nzoia have defeated the KPL champions and heavyweights once in the last seven matches. The win came last year in May when Hansel Ochieng struck to ensure Nzoia Sugar claimed a 1-0 win at home. They, however, had lost 2-1 in the first meeting of the 2018/19 season on April 1.
In the 2018 season, Gor Mahia emerged victorious in both encounters when they recorded a 1-0 win in March before earning a 3-1 victory three months later.
In the 2017 season, after the Sugar Millers were promoted, Gor Mahia won both encounters as they scored five goals and kept a clean sheet against the newbies.
The first meeting had ended in a 1-0 victory on May 14 for the eventual league winners before cruising to a 4-0 win in the second round tie on September 9, 2017.
Kenneth Muguna struck a brace when Gor Mahia won the first round tie of the 2019/20 season at Mumias Sports Complex on October 2.
K'Ogalo coach Polack stated he is not feeling any pressure emanating from the title chase and warned his players to maintain focus for their match against Nzoia.
“No…no, I don’t feel pressure to be at the top, if I start feeling pressure then the players will start feeling the pressure from me, so we just have to keep our feet on the ground and focus on the next game,” Polack told Goal.
“We play on Sunday against Nzoia [Sugar] and my main focus is to take it a game at a time and also make sure we do the job we are supposed to do. We must keep our feet on the ground and hopefully make sure we get the three points on Sunday.
“We must not lose focus now; it is not the time to lose focus but the time to make sure we do things right.”
Gor Mahia are topping the 17-team table on 41 points while Nzoia are currently placed in the 15th spot after garnering 15 points from 18 matches.