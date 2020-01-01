Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to stretch their lead at the summit when they entertain the Sugar Millers in a league duel

It is an important match for as they look to maintain the top spot in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.

A win will see Gor Mahia keep a two-point gap to their nearest challengers should second-placed Kakamega win against Wazito FC in another tie.

It is potentially a tough task for Nzoia as they face a side that has lost once in the last nine matches. The Sugar Millers have had a rather poor show in the season because they have lost 11 matches out of the 18 they have played.

More teams

Game Gor Mahia vs Date Sunday, February 2 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya, Jackson Owusu, Edwin Lavatsa.

Michael Apudo is expected to retain his left-back position after featuring in the last two games against and since signing from Posta .

Striker Juma Balinya enjoyed his debut as a second-half substitute when he replaced Kennedy Otieno and coach Steven Polack could hand him a starting role especially after praising the Ugandan in their 2-1 win against Batoto ba Mungu.

Whether the new signings Jackson Owusu and Edwin Lavatsa will start at Sudi Stadium is not clear for now though.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Apudo, Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Balinya, Kipkirui.

Position Nzoia Sugar squad Goalkeepers Humphrey Katasi, James Kibande, Benson Mangala. Defenders Robert Abonga, Dennis Wanjala, Chris Wesamba, Ian Karani, Thomas Wainaina, Nigol Mohamed. Midfielders Kevin Juma, Abraham Kogei, Peter Gin, Randy Bakari, Gaetan Masha. Forwards Okanda Felicien, Leonard Kasembeli, Collins Wakhungu, Boris Kwezi.

Nzoia coach Collins Omondi, meanwhile, is expected to miss Abraham Kipkogei who is out injured and whose return date has not been confirmed yet.

Leonard Kasembeli may also not feature since he is racing to regain fitness after sustaining an ankle sprain in training two weeks ago. His expected date of return has not been confirmed either and his absence will be a big problem for Omondi.

Faraj Kabali is also out injured but his expected return date has been confirmed to be around February 8 so he is automatically ruled out of the Gor Mahia clash.

Probable XI for Nzoia Sugar: Mangala, Bakari, Wanjala, Pamba, Mwenda, Gin, Simiyu, Juma, Muchuma, Masha, Mwangi.