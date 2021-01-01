Gor Mahia vs Napsa Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will host Napsa Stars in the play-offs of the Caf Confederation Cup with the winner advancing to the group stage.
It is the first time the two teams are meeting in the competition and both will definitely want to have a good outing.
Gor Mahia found themselves in the Confederation Cup after they were eliminated by CR Belouizdad in the first round of the Caf Champions League. The Premier League champions were defeated 6-0 in Algeria before they went down 2-1 at home in the return leg.
On the other hand, Napsa Stars reached this stage of the competition after a 1-1 draw against UD Songo of Mozambique in the first qualifying round for the Confederation Cup.
The Pensioners advanced courtesy of the away goals rule after Emanuel Mayuka equalised for them in the 74th minute in Beira. UD Songo had taken the lead in the first half but a spirited fight by the Zambian outfit ensured their journey came to an end.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Napsa Stars
|Date
|Sunday, February 14, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Harun Shakava, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso, Abdul Nikiema Zoko, Alpha Onyango.
|Forwards
|John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Nicholas Kipkirui, Wilson Silva Fonseca.
Defender Harun Shakava, who returned to Gor Mahia after parting ways with Nkana FC of Zambia, and Burkinabe Abdul Nikiema Zoko, are favourites to be included in the starting team.
Youthful striker Benson Omalla will be sitting for his exam hence he won’t be able to play any part in the first leg fixture.
K’Ogalo team manager Jolawi Obondo confirmed to Goal why the striker, who was signed from Western Stima, will miss the match.
“The only player missing in training is striker Benson [Omalla], who is attending classes because of the upcoming exams but all the players are training and we are happy and have prepared well for the game,” Obondo told Goal on Friday.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Onyango, Muguna, Wendo, Onyango, Kipkirui, Ulimwengu.
|Position
|Napsa Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Phillip Banda, Shaban Odhoji, Rabson Muchelenganga.
|Defenders
|David Odhiambo, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Aaron Kabwe, Lawrence Chungu, Bornwell Silengo, Amos Simwanza.
|Midfielders
|Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko, Dickson Chapa, Simon Nhkata, Enock Sabumukama, Austine Banda, Aaron Banda.
|Forwards
|Chanda Mushili, Laudit Mavugo, Jimmy Mukeya, Doiy Soko, Tapon Kaseba.
The Pensioners will take on the Green Army in Nairobi without key players Bornwell Mwape and veteran striker Emmanuel Mayuka.
The latter is nursing an ankle injury while the club has not given an update on why Mwape is missing from their travelling squad.
Probable XI for Napsa Stars: Muchelenganga, Owino, Silengo, Banda, Simwanza, Chapa, Kabwe, Ngulube, Nkhata, Mukeya, Mavugo.
Match Preview
The two teams will meet for the first time in history in the Nairobi clash and it will also the first big assignment for Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who came in to replace Roberto Oliveira.
Napsa Stars also arrived in Kenya with two familiar faces in their ranks, Kenyan goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji and defender David 'Calabar' Owino, both of whom featured for Gor Mahia before moving to Zambia.
Owino believes Sunday's game will present a good opportunity for him to beat former team Gor Mahia.
“For me, I think we are in business, this is work,” Owino, who can play either as a central defender or a fullback said ahead of the game.
“I played for Gor Mahia before but I moved on and now I am at Napsa. This is an opportunity to beat them. As a player, what matters is to do your best for the current team that [you are representing].
“I will not celebrate scoring against them because I have a lot of respect for the team [Gor Mahia]. They made me who I am today; when I got a chance to move to Zambia [to play for Zesco United] they gave me their blessings and the rest is history.”
In the initial two games played away in their Confederation Cup qualifiers, the Zambian outfit failed to keep a clean sheet. They defeated Ngazi of Comoros 5-1 and managed a 1-1 draw away to UD Songo.
Gor Mahia have won three of their last five home games in the competition but they have lost once and drawn once in their last two games - against RSB Berkane of Morocco and DC Motema Pemba of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.