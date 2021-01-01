Gor Mahia vs Napsa Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to pick up a convincing result when they host the visiting Pensioners in the first leg clash at Nyayo Stadium

Gor Mahia will host Napsa Stars in the play-offs of the Caf Confederation Cup with the winner advancing to the group stage.

It is the first time the two teams are meeting in the competition and both will definitely want to have a good outing.

Gor Mahia found themselves in the Confederation Cup after they were eliminated by CR Belouizdad in the first round of the Caf Champions League. The Premier League champions were defeated 6-0 in Algeria before they went down 2-1 at home in the return leg.

On the other hand, Napsa Stars reached this stage of the competition after a 1-1 draw against UD Songo of Mozambique in the first qualifying round for the Confederation Cup.

The Pensioners advanced courtesy of the away goals rule after Emanuel Mayuka equalised for them in the 74th minute in Beira. UD Songo had taken the lead in the first half but a spirited fight by the Zambian outfit ensured their journey came to an end.

Game Gor Mahia vs Napsa Stars Date Sunday, February 14, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Harun Shakava, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso, Abdul Nikiema Zoko, Alpha Onyango. Forwards John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Nicholas Kipkirui, Wilson Silva Fonseca.

Defender Harun Shakava, who returned to Gor Mahia after parting ways with Nkana FC of Zambia, and Burkinabe Abdul Nikiema Zoko, are favourites to be included in the starting team.

Youthful striker Benson Omalla will be sitting for his exam hence he won’t be able to play any part in the first leg fixture.

K’Ogalo team manager Jolawi Obondo confirmed to Goal why the striker, who was signed from Western Stima, will miss the match.

“The only player missing in training is striker Benson [Omalla], who is attending classes because of the upcoming exams but all the players are training and we are happy and have prepared well for the game,” Obondo told Goal on Friday.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Onyango, Muguna, Wendo, Onyango, Kipkirui, Ulimwengu.

Position Napsa Stars squad Goalkeepers Phillip Banda, Shaban Odhoji, Rabson Muchelenganga. Defenders David Odhiambo, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Aaron Kabwe, Lawrence Chungu, Bornwell Silengo, Amos Simwanza. Midfielders Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko, Dickson Chapa, Simon Nhkata, Enock Sabumukama, Austine Banda, Aaron Banda. Forwards Chanda Mushili, Laudit Mavugo, Jimmy Mukeya, Doiy Soko, Tapon Kaseba.

The Pensioners will take on the Green Army in Nairobi without key players Bornwell Mwape and veteran striker Emmanuel Mayuka.

The latter is nursing an ankle injury while the club has not given an update on why Mwape is missing from their travelling squad.

Probable XI for Napsa Stars: Muchelenganga, Owino, Silengo, Banda, Simwanza, Chapa, Kabwe, Ngulube, Nkhata, Mukeya, Mavugo.