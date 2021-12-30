Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Dennis Mabuka
Nairobi City Stars.

K’Ogalo will been keen to bounce back to winning ways when they host Simba wa Nairobi at Nyayo Stadium

Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action with a home game against Nairobi City Stars at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

The former champions did not play in the last round of matches as they requested for the postponement of their clash against Posta Rangers.

Game Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars
Date Thursday, December 30, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channelOnline stream

None

None

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channelOnline stream
NONENONE

Squads & Team News

PositionGor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo,
Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia
Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

K’Ogalo will be keen to bounce back to winning ways having lost their last assignment 2-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Coach Mark Harrison has called on his players to turn the season around by winning the fixture against the Simba wa Nairobi.

“We return to action tomorrow [Thursday] and it is a tough game against a City Stars side who have always given us trouble whenever we face-off,” Harrison told GOAL. “But I have asked my players to bounce back.

“We want to climb up the table and must make sure we win our home matches.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Nkata, Wendo, Macharia, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omalla, Ulimwengu.

PositionNairobi City Stars squad
Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge.
Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba.
Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu.
Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

Just like Gor Mahia, City Stars will be looking to bounce back to winning ways having suffered a 1-0 defeat against KCB in their last assignment.

Probable XI for City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.

Match Preview

Last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 1-0 while the second round meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the last seven matches between the two sides, City Stars are yet to get a win against Gor Mahia, with the latter managing five wins and the other two ending in draws.

In the 2015 season, Gor Mahia managed to score seven goals against City Stars, winning the first round meeting 4-1 before winning the second meeting 3-0.

While Gor Mahia are sitting fifth on the 18-team table with 18 points from nine matches, City Stars are placed seventh on 17 points from 10 outings.