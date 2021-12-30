Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action with a home game against Nairobi City Stars at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

The former champions did not play in the last round of matches as they requested for the postponement of their clash against Posta Rangers.

Game Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars Date Thursday, December 30, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream None None

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

K’Ogalo will be keen to bounce back to winning ways having lost their last assignment 2-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Coach Mark Harrison has called on his players to turn the season around by winning the fixture against the Simba wa Nairobi.

“We return to action tomorrow [Thursday] and it is a tough game against a City Stars side who have always given us trouble whenever we face-off,” Harrison told GOAL. “But I have asked my players to bounce back.

“We want to climb up the table and must make sure we win our home matches.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Nkata, Wendo, Macharia, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omalla, Ulimwengu.

Position Nairobi City Stars squad Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge. Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba. Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu. Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

Just like Gor Mahia, City Stars will be looking to bounce back to winning ways having suffered a 1-0 defeat against KCB in their last assignment.

Probable XI for City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.