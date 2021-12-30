Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action with a home game against Nairobi City Stars at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.
The former champions did not play in the last round of matches as they requested for the postponement of their clash against Posta Rangers.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars
|Date
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
None
|None
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo,
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'
K’Ogalo will be keen to bounce back to winning ways having lost their last assignment 2-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz.
Coach Mark Harrison has called on his players to turn the season around by winning the fixture against the Simba wa Nairobi.
“We return to action tomorrow [Thursday] and it is a tough game against a City Stars side who have always given us trouble whenever we face-off,” Harrison told GOAL. “But I have asked my players to bounce back.
“We want to climb up the table and must make sure we win our home matches.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Nkata, Wendo, Macharia, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omalla, Ulimwengu.
|Position
|Nairobi City Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge.
|Defenders
|Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba.
|Midfielders
|Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu.
|Forwards
|Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.
Just like Gor Mahia, City Stars will be looking to bounce back to winning ways having suffered a 1-0 defeat against KCB in their last assignment.
Probable XI for City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.
Match Preview
Last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 1-0 while the second round meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.
In the last seven matches between the two sides, City Stars are yet to get a win against Gor Mahia, with the latter managing five wins and the other two ending in draws.
In the 2015 season, Gor Mahia managed to score seven goals against City Stars, winning the first round meeting 4-1 before winning the second meeting 3-0.
While Gor Mahia are sitting fifth on the 18-team table with 18 points from nine matches, City Stars are placed seventh on 17 points from 10 outings.