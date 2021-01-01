Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will start their push to reach the top of the 18-team table when they host Simba wa Nairobi on Sunday

Gor Mahia will launch their journey to the top of the FKF Premier League table when they take on Nairobi City Stars at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were having a bad run of results when the top-flight was halted 56 days ago and will now want to make amends and chase the leading pack as they are placed seventh on the log with 22 points from 14 matches.

On the other hand, City Stars, who earned promotion to the top tier at the end of last season, will be keen to leapfrog Gor Mahia on the log if they win the match as they have 20 points from 15 matches.

Game Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars Date Sunday, May 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.

K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto will miss the services of Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca, who left for his native country after President Uhuru Kenyatta stopped all sporting activities owing to a spike in numbers of coronavirus cases.

The Brazilian, who had scored three goals for Gor Mahia, is yet to return and reports also have it that Burundian Jules Ulimwengu has also not returned from his country.

Despite missing the duo, Vaz Pinto has explained his happiness at seeing the top-flight return but warned he will have to protect his players’ injuries since he anticipates a congested fixture list.

“It is very good when you come back to your job, we missed this a lot and it’s important to improve again our players to be ready to resume the action and to be honest we are ready for the action,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

“It was very good today [Tuesday], training together, not only the coach missed such training sessions but also the players, and they have put in a lot of commitment, and these training sessions were very good and now we are very anxious to resume the league.

“But what we expect of course is one schedule, not like very crowded because we stopped playing around 50 days ago and this is too much and it is not easy for the players.

“We need to prevent injuries and big injuries because we did not have enough time to do a new pre-season and now we have maybe short time to prepare for the first game and we need to take care about our players this is now what we are planning and my hope is to prevent injuries.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Okello, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Nairobi City Stars squad Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge. Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba. Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu. Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

The Simba wa Nairobi have all their players for their ‘biggest' match of the season against the champions, with striker Nicholas Kipkirui set to face his former club.

Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.