Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will launch their journey to the top of the FKF Premier League table when they take on Nairobi City Stars at Utalii grounds on Sunday.
The Kenyan champions were having a bad run of results when the top-flight was halted 56 days ago and will now want to make amends and chase the leading pack as they are placed seventh on the log with 22 points from 14 matches.
On the other hand, City Stars, who earned promotion to the top tier at the end of last season, will be keen to leapfrog Gor Mahia on the log if they win the match as they have 20 points from 15 matches.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Nairobi City Stars
|Date
|Sunday, May 16, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava..
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.
K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto will miss the services of Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca, who left for his native country after President Uhuru Kenyatta stopped all sporting activities owing to a spike in numbers of coronavirus cases.
The Brazilian, who had scored three goals for Gor Mahia, is yet to return and reports also have it that Burundian Jules Ulimwengu has also not returned from his country.
Despite missing the duo, Vaz Pinto has explained his happiness at seeing the top-flight return but warned he will have to protect his players’ injuries since he anticipates a congested fixture list.
“It is very good when you come back to your job, we missed this a lot and it’s important to improve again our players to be ready to resume the action and to be honest we are ready for the action,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.
“It was very good today [Tuesday], training together, not only the coach missed such training sessions but also the players, and they have put in a lot of commitment, and these training sessions were very good and now we are very anxious to resume the league.
“But what we expect of course is one schedule, not like very crowded because we stopped playing around 50 days ago and this is too much and it is not easy for the players.
“We need to prevent injuries and big injuries because we did not have enough time to do a new pre-season and now we have maybe short time to prepare for the first game and we need to take care about our players this is now what we are planning and my hope is to prevent injuries.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Okello, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Nairobi City Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge.
|Defenders
|Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba.
|Midfielders
|Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu.
|Forwards
|Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.
The Simba wa Nairobi have all their players for their ‘biggest' match of the season against the champions, with striker Nicholas Kipkirui set to face his former club.
Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.
Match Preview
K’Ogalo had suffered a dip in form when the action was halted as they had already suffered six defeats in 14 matches, a contrast performance from the 2019-20 season when they suffered only four defeats from 34 matches.
In the last four matches in the league, they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 but later lost two straight matches – 2-0 against KCB and 1-0 against Posta Rangers – before they recovered to beat Bidco United 3-1 in their last match before the top-flight was abruptly stopped.
K’Ogalo are aware they must up their game to catch the leading pack, the reason coach Vaz Pinto has maintained they have committed themselves to win their matches with dynamism, starting with the clash against the Simba wa Nairobi.
“Our last game was about 55 days ago, we are happy to be back but we look at the physical integrity of the players with apprehension,” Vaz Pinto said. “We go in search of dynamics and with a lot of commitment for victories.”
His sentiments are echoed by team captain Harun Shakava, who stated: “The break really affected the flow and momentum because we had started pushing hard and the team was gelling but I think as time rolls, we will get the momentum back in both trainings and games.”
Gor Mahia and City Stars have met six times in the history of the league, with K’Ogalo managing five wins and the other one ending in a draw.
During their last meeting in the 2016 season, City Stars managed a 2-2 draw in the first round tie before Gor Mahia won the second round fixture 2-1 while in the 2015 season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 3-0 before sealing a double over them with a 3-1 win.