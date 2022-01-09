Gor Mahia vs Mathare United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will host Mathare United on Sunday afternoon in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match, aiming at ending their four-match winless run.

However, it will not be a walk in the park for them considering the Slum Boys are also desperate for a win after losing

Game Gor Mahia vs Mathare United Date Sunday, January 9, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream None None

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

K’Ogalo assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes the club has not yet recovered from what he believes is a shock elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup, and it has contributed to a poor run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

"The team was sure of eliminating Otoho d'Oyo from the competition and making it to the group stage, but we fell 2-1 in aggregate," Omollo told GOAL.

"Honestly, the players have not recovered from that blow. It is still tormenting them; however, things are improving.

Benson Omalla and Ernest Wendo are still out owing to contractual issues, and Jules Ulimwengu is not yet back from Burundi. However, Samuel Onyango has made a return to the team.

Probable XI: Keita, Ng'ang'a, Odhiambo, Shakava, Otieno, Mainge, Onyango, Odhiambo, Onyango, Odhiambo, Omondi

Position Mathare United Squad Goalkeepers Byrne Omondi, Job Ochieng, Tom Kangeta Defenders Kennedy Ochieng, Victor Odhiambo, Martin Ongori, Harun Junior, Douglas Kibet, Tony Odhiambo. Midfielders Meshack Muyonga, Brian Chege, Alphonse Ndonye, Danson Kago, and Jackson Juma, Khalid Jumaan. Forwards John Mwangi, Said Musa, Daniel Otieno.

The visitors are deep in the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats in their last four league outings.

Coach Ezekiel Akwana will have to find a way of motivating his charges to ensure things do not get worse than they already are.

Probable XI : Omondi, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Junior, T. Odhiambo, Muyonga, Ndonye, Kago, Mwangi, Jumaan, Otieno.