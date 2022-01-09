Gor Mahia vs Mathare United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will host Mathare United on Sunday afternoon in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match, aiming at ending their four-match winless run.
However, it will not be a walk in the park for them considering the Slum Boys are also desperate for a win after losing
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: ‘Nigeria have players like Chukwueze’ – Super Eagles not scared of Salah, urges Musa
- Afcon 2021: Nigeria are not one of the favourites to win tournament - Troost-Ekong
- £1 billion on transfers, zero titles: Woodward's Man Utd era ends in abject failure
- Afcon 2021: Caf increase prize money for participating teams
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Mathare United
|Date
|Sunday, January 9, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
None
|None
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'
K’Ogalo assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes the club has not yet recovered from what he believes is a shock elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup, and it has contributed to a poor run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.
"The team was sure of eliminating Otoho d'Oyo from the competition and making it to the group stage, but we fell 2-1 in aggregate," Omollo told GOAL.
"Honestly, the players have not recovered from that blow. It is still tormenting them; however, things are improving.
Benson Omalla and Ernest Wendo are still out owing to contractual issues, and Jules Ulimwengu is not yet back from Burundi. However, Samuel Onyango has made a return to the team.
Probable XI: Keita, Ng'ang'a, Odhiambo, Shakava, Otieno, Mainge, Onyango, Odhiambo, Onyango, Odhiambo, Omondi
|Position
|Mathare United Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Byrne Omondi, Job Ochieng, Tom Kangeta
|Defenders
|Kennedy Ochieng, Victor Odhiambo, Martin Ongori, Harun Junior, Douglas Kibet, Tony Odhiambo.
|Midfielders
|Meshack Muyonga, Brian Chege, Alphonse Ndonye, Danson Kago, and Jackson Juma, Khalid Jumaan.
|Forwards
|John Mwangi, Said Musa, Daniel Otieno.
The visitors are deep in the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats in their last four league outings.
Coach Ezekiel Akwana will have to find a way of motivating his charges to ensure things do not get worse than they already are.
Probable XI : Omondi, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Junior, T. Odhiambo, Muyonga, Ndonye, Kago, Mwangi, Jumaan, Otieno.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia won the last two meetings and will be optimistic of maintaining that run against their struggling opponents.
While K'Ogalo have collected two points from their last four league matches, after two draws and as many losses, the Slum Boys have suffered four straight defeats and as a result they remain second-last on the table with seven points.
In those four games, Mathare have conceded 11 goals and scored just two, while K'Ogalo have conceded five with a return of two.
Gor Mahia are currently placed seventh on the table with 19 points.