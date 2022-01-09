Gor Mahia vs Mathare United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Seth Willis
Mathare United.

K’Ogalo will been keen to bounce back to winning ways when they face the 2008 champions at the Kasarani Annex

Gor Mahia will host Mathare United on Sunday afternoon in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match, aiming at ending their four-match winless run.

However, it will not be a walk in the park for them considering the Slum Boys are also desperate for a win after losing

Game Gor Mahia vs Mathare United
Date Sunday, January 9, 2022
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Squads & Team News

PositionGor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita
Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai
Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

K’Ogalo assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes the club has not yet recovered from what he believes is a shock elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup, and it has contributed to a poor run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

"The team was sure of eliminating Otoho d'Oyo from the competition and making it to the group stage, but we fell 2-1 in aggregate," Omollo told GOAL.

"Honestly, the players have not recovered from that blow. It is still tormenting them; however, things are improving.

Benson Omalla and Ernest Wendo are still out owing to contractual issues, and Jules Ulimwengu is not yet back from Burundi. However, Samuel Onyango has made a return to the team.

Probable XI: Keita, Ng'ang'a, Odhiambo, Shakava, Otieno, Mainge, Onyango, Odhiambo, Onyango, Odhiambo, Omondi

PositionMathare United Squad
Goalkeepers Byrne Omondi, Job Ochieng, Tom Kangeta
Defenders Kennedy Ochieng, Victor Odhiambo, Martin Ongori, Harun Junior, Douglas Kibet, Tony Odhiambo.
Midfielders Meshack Muyonga, Brian Chege, Alphonse Ndonye, Danson Kago, and Jackson Juma, Khalid Jumaan.
Forwards John Mwangi, Said Musa, Daniel Otieno.

The visitors are deep in the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats in their last four league outings.

Coach Ezekiel Akwana will have to find a way of motivating his charges to ensure things do not get worse than they already are.

Probable XI : Omondi, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Junior, T. Odhiambo, Muyonga, Ndonye, Kago, Mwangi, Jumaan, Otieno.

Match Preview

Gor Mahia won the last two meetings and will be optimistic of maintaining that run against their struggling opponents.

While K'Ogalo have collected two points from their last four league matches, after two draws and as many losses, the Slum Boys have suffered four straight defeats and as a result they remain second-last on the table with seven points.

In those four games, Mathare have conceded 11 goals and scored just two, while K'Ogalo have conceded five with a return of two.

Gor Mahia are currently placed seventh on the table with 19 points.