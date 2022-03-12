Gor Mahia vs Kenya Police: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are set to host Kenya Police FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.
The former champions come into the match hoping they can get maximum points to keep tabs with runaway leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.
It will be a massive opportunity for the league debutants to also show they have come of age in the Kenya top-tier owing to the initial inconsistencies that have seen the team make changes in the technical bench.
K'Ogalo drew 1-1 with Sofapaka in their latest league game while the administrative side also shared the spoils with KCB with the same scoreline.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Kenya Police
|Date
|Sunday, March 13, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita.
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai.
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.
This will be another test for K'Ogalo who are targeting the league crown in the ongoing campaign.
Initially, the game was to be played behind closed doors after the league administrators banned the fans for two games owing to the hooliganism witnessed on February 13 against Vihiga United.
However, Gor appealed the decision in the Sports Disputes Tribunal and the orders were stayed until the case is fully heard by both sides.
The Nairobi charges have their squad intact, with no new injuries reported and will most likely make slight changes with the team that drew 1-1 with Batoto ba Mungu.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa.
|Position
|Kenya Police Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Reuben Otieno, Boniface.
|Defenders
|Masinde, Samaki, Musa Mohamed, Haron Shakava, Omondi, David, and Simiyu.
|Midfielders
|Duncan Otieno, Lesley, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Miheso, Duke Abuya, and Juma
|Forwards
|Mangeni, Clinton, David, John Adoyo, Ouma, and Odongo
Sammy Omollo will be coaching Police against Gor Mahia for the first time since getting ditched by the latter.
This is a tight match, we all know K'Ogalo have a good team, but we are prepared as well because Police have quality players," the former Harambee Stars defender told GOAL.
"We are playing in front of their fans and they will be coming into the match fully motivated for a win, but we are going to give them our best as we target maximum points."
Haron Shakava will also be playing against his former team as well as Francis Kahata and Musa Mohammed.
Probable XI for Police: Otieno, Masinde, Samaki, Shakava, Mohamed, David, Simiyu, Miheso, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Juma, Mangeni
Match Preview
In the previous meeting, their first ever in Kenyan top-flight football, the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw. Clifton Miheso cancelled a Boniface Omondi strike to ensure spoils were shared.
After inconsistencies in the league, Bobby Ogolla was fired recently and Omollo took his post. He will be deputised by Musa Otieno.
The main task for the duo is to ensure the team get out of their current 13th position on the table. Despite having experienced players, Police have won just five matches this season, drawn nine and lost seven, scoring 27 goals in the process and conceding 24.
They will play a Gor Mahia side that is currently placed fourth on the table with 35 points. K'Ogalo have won nine matches, drawn eight and lost three, scoring 24 goals and conceding 16.