Gor Mahia vs Kenya Police: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia are set to host Kenya Police FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The former champions come into the match hoping they can get maximum points to keep tabs with runaway leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

It will be a massive opportunity for the league debutants to also show they have come of age in the Kenya top-tier owing to the initial inconsistencies that have seen the team make changes in the technical bench.

K'Ogalo drew 1-1 with Sofapaka in their latest league game while the administrative side also shared the spoils with KCB with the same scoreline.

Game Gor Mahia vs Kenya Police Date Sunday, March 13, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia Squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

This will be another test for K'Ogalo who are targeting the league crown in the ongoing campaign.

Initially, the game was to be played behind closed doors after the league administrators banned the fans for two games owing to the hooliganism witnessed on February 13 against Vihiga United.

However, Gor appealed the decision in the Sports Disputes Tribunal and the orders were stayed until the case is fully heard by both sides.

The Nairobi charges have their squad intact, with no new injuries reported and will most likely make slight changes with the team that drew 1-1 with Batoto ba Mungu.



Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathew, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Omondi, S. Onyango, Lwasa.

Position Kenya Police Squad Goalkeepers Reuben Otieno, Boniface. Defenders Masinde, Samaki, Musa Mohamed, Haron Shakava, Omondi, David, and Simiyu. Midfielders Duncan Otieno, Lesley, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Miheso, Duke Abuya, and Juma Forwards Mangeni, Clinton, David, John Adoyo, Ouma, and Odongo

Sammy Omollo will be coaching Police against Gor Mahia for the first time since getting ditched by the latter.

This is a tight match, we all know K'Ogalo have a good team, but we are prepared as well because Police have quality players," the former Harambee Stars defender told GOAL.

"We are playing in front of their fans and they will be coming into the match fully motivated for a win, but we are going to give them our best as we target maximum points."

Haron Shakava will also be playing against his former team as well as Francis Kahata and Musa Mohammed.

Probable XI for Police: Otieno, Masinde, Samaki, Shakava, Mohamed, David, Simiyu, Miheso, Kipkirui, Mwaura, Juma, Mangeni