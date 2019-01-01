Gor Mahia vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions are seeking to register the second win of the season when they entertain the Bankers on Sunday

After their Caf assignment return to Kenyan Premier League ( ) action on Sunday where they hope to continue with their fine form domestically following their impressive 5-2 win against FC in match-day one.

started their campaign with a morale-boosting 2-0 away win against before being held to a goalless draw by visiting Kisumu All-Stars.

Game Gor Mahia vs KCB Date Sunday, September 22 Time 4:15 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers David Mapigano, Fredrick Odhiambo, Boniface Oluoch Defenders Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang', Geoffrey Ochieng, Elvis Ronack Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Dickson Ambundo, Clifton Miheso Forwards Samuel Onyango, Kennedy Otieno, Francis Afriyie, Nicholas Kipkirui, GislainYikpe

After a heavy 4-1 loss against USM Alger in the Caf Champions League last week, Gor Mahia are aiming to bounce back against the Bankers.

K’Ogalo will miss the services of Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze who sustained a knee injury and needs an operation to recover. Ghanaian attacker Francis Afriyie and Ivorian Gislein Yikpe Gnamian are expected to be involved on Sunday.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack insists they must maintain their good start in the league with a win against the Bankers.

“Our display in the Caf competition is now past us, we are focused on getting a win in the league,” Polack told Goal. “We know [KCB] have a strong squad but we also have a good team so I am confident we will make the fans happy after the final whistle.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Muguna, Otieno, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi, Afriyie.

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, Allan Owiny Defenders Bethwel Warambo, Badi Bakari, Omwenga, Mike Kibwage, Pascal Ogweno, Kennedy Owino Midfielders Dennis Odhiambo, Reagan Otieno, Michael Mutinda, Brian Ochieng, Samuel Mwangi, Martin Nderitu,

Vincent Habamahoro Forwards Stephen Waruru, Benson Amianda, Ezekiel Omulo, Enock Agwanda

The Bankers are hoping to continue with their good start in the league by getting at least a point from the in-form defending champions.

Coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is known for his defensive approach and has not conceded in the two games played. With most of his players available, the tactician is targeting to get maximum points from his former employers.

Probable XI for KCB: Owiny, Bakari, Omwenga, Kibwage, Ogweno, Odhiambo, Otieno, Ochieng, Mwangi, Waruru, Agwanda.