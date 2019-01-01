KPL

Gor Mahia vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Last updated
Comments()
Goal Kenya
The Kenyan champions are seeking to register the second win of the season when they entertain the Bankers on Sunday

After their Caf Champions League assignment Gor Mahia return to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) action on Sunday where they hope to continue with their fine form domestically following their impressive 5-2 win against Tusker FC in match-day one.

KCB started their campaign with a morale-boosting 2-0 away win against Sony Sugar before being held to a goalless draw by visiting Kisumu All-Stars.

Game Gor Mahia vs KCB
Date Sunday, September 22
Time 4:15 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
KTN Burudani KPL facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream
NONE KPL facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers David Mapigano, Fredrick Odhiambo, Boniface Oluoch
Defenders Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang', Geoffrey Ochieng, Elvis Ronack
Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Dickson Ambundo, Clifton Miheso
Forwards Samuel Onyango, Kennedy Otieno, Francis Afriyie, Nicholas Kipkirui, GislainYikpe

After a heavy 4-1 loss against USM Alger in the Caf Champions League last week, Gor Mahia are aiming to bounce back against the Bankers.

Editors' Picks

K’Ogalo will miss the services of Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze who sustained a knee injury and needs an operation to recover. Ghanaian attacker Francis Afriyie and Ivorian Gislein Yikpe Gnamian are expected to be involved on Sunday.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack insists they must maintain their good start in the league with a win against the Bankers.

“Our display in the Caf competition is now past us, we are focused on getting a win in the league,” Polack told Goal. “We know [KCB] have a strong squad but we also have a good team so I am confident we will make the fans happy after the final whistle.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Muguna, Otieno, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi, Afriyie.

Position KCB squad
Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, Allan Owiny
Defenders Bethwel Warambo, Badi Bakari, Bolton Omwenga, Mike Kibwage, Pascal Ogweno, Kennedy Owino
Midfielders Dennis Odhiambo, Reagan Otieno, Michael Mutinda, Brian Ochieng, Samuel Mwangi, Martin Nderitu,
Vincent Habamahoro
Forwards Stephen Waruru, Benson Amianda, Ezekiel Omulo, Enock Agwanda

The Bankers are hoping to continue with their good start in the league by getting at least a point from the in-form defending champions.

Coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is known for his defensive approach and has not conceded in the two games played. With most of his players available, the tactician is targeting to get maximum points from his former employers.

Probable XI for KCB: Owiny, Bakari, Omwenga, Kibwage, Ogweno, Odhiambo, Otieno, Ochieng, Mwangi, Waruru, Agwanda.

Match Preview

A win for KCB will be enough to send them top of the table with seven points while Gor Mahia might also go to the top with a win, depending on other results.

The defending champions have not had the best of preparations, as players staged go-slows this week protesting unpaid dues.

Defender Charles Momanyi expects a tough game but hopes his team can still get maximum points.

“This is going to be a very tough game for us, KCB have a good team and will give us problems,” Momanyi told Goal.

“However, we are confident of getting maximum points if we concentrate and take our chances.

Article continues below

“We won our first game [5-2 against Tusker], but it does not mean this is a walkover for us, we have to work harder on the pitch to win.”

The match will see Zedekiah Otieno face his former side K’Ogalo for the first time since he left the side before the beginning of the season.

Close