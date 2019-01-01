Gor Mahia vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After their Caf Champions League assignment Gor Mahia return to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) action on Sunday where they hope to continue with their fine form domestically following their impressive 5-2 win against Tusker FC in match-day one.
KCB started their campaign with a morale-boosting 2-0 away win against Sony Sugar before being held to a goalless draw by visiting Kisumu All-Stars.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs KCB
|Date
|Sunday, September 22
|Time
|4:15 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|David Mapigano, Fredrick Odhiambo, Boniface Oluoch
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang', Geoffrey Ochieng, Elvis Ronack
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Earnest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Dickson Ambundo, Clifton Miheso
|Forwards
|Samuel Onyango, Kennedy Otieno, Francis Afriyie, Nicholas Kipkirui, GislainYikpe
After a heavy 4-1 loss against USM Alger in the Caf Champions League last week, Gor Mahia are aiming to bounce back against the Bankers.
K’Ogalo will miss the services of Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze who sustained a knee injury and needs an operation to recover. Ghanaian attacker Francis Afriyie and Ivorian Gislein Yikpe Gnamian are expected to be involved on Sunday.
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack insists they must maintain their good start in the league with a win against the Bankers.
“Our display in the Caf competition is now past us, we are focused on getting a win in the league,” Polack told Goal. “We know [KCB] have a strong squad but we also have a good team so I am confident we will make the fans happy after the final whistle.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G.Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Muguna, Otieno, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi, Afriyie.
|Position
|KCB squad
|Goalkeepers
|Joseph Okoth, Allan Owiny
|Defenders
|Bethwel Warambo, Badi Bakari, Bolton Omwenga, Mike Kibwage, Pascal Ogweno, Kennedy Owino
|Midfielders
|Dennis Odhiambo, Reagan Otieno, Michael Mutinda, Brian Ochieng, Samuel Mwangi, Martin Nderitu,
Vincent Habamahoro
|Forwards
|Stephen Waruru, Benson Amianda, Ezekiel Omulo, Enock Agwanda
The Bankers are hoping to continue with their good start in the league by getting at least a point from the in-form defending champions.
Coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno is known for his defensive approach and has not conceded in the two games played. With most of his players available, the tactician is targeting to get maximum points from his former employers.
Probable XI for KCB: Owiny, Bakari, Omwenga, Kibwage, Ogweno, Odhiambo, Otieno, Ochieng, Mwangi, Waruru, Agwanda.
Match Preview
A win for KCB will be enough to send them top of the table with seven points while Gor Mahia might also go to the top with a win, depending on other results.
The defending champions have not had the best of preparations, as players staged go-slows this week protesting unpaid dues.
Defender Charles Momanyi expects a tough game but hopes his team can still get maximum points.
“This is going to be a very tough game for us, KCB have a good team and will give us problems,” Momanyi told Goal.
“However, we are confident of getting maximum points if we concentrate and take our chances.
“We won our first game [5-2 against Tusker], but it does not mean this is a walkover for us, we have to work harder on the pitch to win.”
The match will see Zedekiah Otieno face his former side K’Ogalo for the first time since he left the side before the beginning of the season.