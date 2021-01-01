Gor Mahia vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Bankers will be seeking to end a bad run of results when they come up against the record Kenyan champions at Kasarani

After snatching a late win against Kakamega Homeboyz, Gor Mahia will face KCB in yet another FKF Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

KCB are probably under pressure especially after they failed to beat Kariobangi Sharks and narrow the gap to the current leaders, Tusker, and the Gor Mahia tie has come at a time they have had quite a difficult run in the top-tier.

The Bankers lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar, drew 2-2 against Sofapaka before the 3-0 defeat to Kariobangi Sharks. The Green Army are expected to fight hard in order to pick up points that would enable them to move up the log from their current eighth position.

The record Kenyan champions are coming into the match after losing 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar before recovering with a late goal from Brazilian Wilson Silva Fonseca to beat bogey side Homeboyz 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium last weekend.

Game Gor Mahia vs KCB Date Saturday, March 07, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.

K’Ogalo head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is expected to give Silva another start after his impressive debut against Homeboyz.

The Brazilian international scored the winning goal although he had missed a number of clear-cut chances in the opening stages of the game that would have enabled them to win by a bigger margin.

Whether Kelvin Wesonga will start ahead of Philemon Otieno is another issue that is set to be known on Sunday while experienced goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, who was at fault when Homeboyz took the lead, could again be drafted in the first team ahead of Gad Mathews.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Silva, Macharia, Miheso.

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, Daniel Odiwuor. Defenders Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno. Midfielders Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi. Forwards Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, Victor Omondi.

In a bid to win the match against his former side, coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno could overlook the recent struggle and maintain his first XI that has been regularly engaged this season.

Striker Derrick Otanga, who has also struggled in front of goal recently, is set to lead the attacking line with David Ambulu and Victor Omondi offering support from either side.

KCB have also been boosted by the availability of the experienced duo of defender Dennis Odhiambo and midfielder Michael Mutinda.

Odhiambo and Mutinda both missed their last three matches, due to injury and suspension, respectively.

Probable XI for KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.