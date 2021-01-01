Gor Mahia vs KCB: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After snatching a late win against Kakamega Homeboyz, Gor Mahia will face KCB in yet another FKF Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.
KCB are probably under pressure especially after they failed to beat Kariobangi Sharks and narrow the gap to the current leaders, Tusker, and the Gor Mahia tie has come at a time they have had quite a difficult run in the top-tier.
The Bankers lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar, drew 2-2 against Sofapaka before the 3-0 defeat to Kariobangi Sharks. The Green Army are expected to fight hard in order to pick up points that would enable them to move up the log from their current eighth position.
The record Kenyan champions are coming into the match after losing 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar before recovering with a late goal from Brazilian Wilson Silva Fonseca to beat bogey side Homeboyz 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium last weekend.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs KCB
|Date
|Saturday, March 07, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava..
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.
K’Ogalo head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is expected to give Silva another start after his impressive debut against Homeboyz.
The Brazilian international scored the winning goal although he had missed a number of clear-cut chances in the opening stages of the game that would have enabled them to win by a bigger margin.
Whether Kelvin Wesonga will start ahead of Philemon Otieno is another issue that is set to be known on Sunday while experienced goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, who was at fault when Homeboyz took the lead, could again be drafted in the first team ahead of Gad Mathews.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Wesonga, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Silva, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|KCB squad
|Goalkeepers
|Joseph Okoth, Daniel Odiwuor.
|Defenders
|Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno.
|Midfielders
|Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi.
|Forwards
|Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, Victor Omondi.
In a bid to win the match against his former side, coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno could overlook the recent struggle and maintain his first XI that has been regularly engaged this season.
Striker Derrick Otanga, who has also struggled in front of goal recently, is set to lead the attacking line with David Ambulu and Victor Omondi offering support from either side.
KCB have also been boosted by the availability of the experienced duo of defender Dennis Odhiambo and midfielder Michael Mutinda.
Odhiambo and Mutinda both missed their last three matches, due to injury and suspension, respectively.
Probable XI for KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna and his teammates will need to up their game and ensure they come out of Kasarani with maximum points so as to move up the table, where they are currently placed eighth with 19 points from 11 matches.
Muguna is aware of what is expected of them and has urged his teammates to stay focused and get a win from the fixture.
“We know KCB have been among toughest teams to beat this season, they have enjoyed leading the table before Tusker displaced them and saw we cannot underrate them,” Muguna told Goal ahead of the game.
“We must stay focused and work on winning our matches so that we can move up the table, we are not in a good position and we need to move up and angle ourselves with an eye on the title.”
Burundian forward Jules Ulimwengu had started the season brightly after scoring in consecutive games against Ulinzi Stars and Tusker but the competition from Silva is expected to make him improve his game and their rivalry could then help Gor Mahia become an effective goal-scoring machine.
The Bankers have often been a tough opposition for K’Ogalo and given the fact they must win after dropping points in the last three games, that makes the game look even tougher.
In the last five matches between the two sides, Gor Mahia have managed three wins, KCB secured one win while the other tie ended in a draw.
Last season, Gor Mahia won the first round meeting 2-1 before the second round fixture was cancelled following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Tusker are now 11 points clear at the top and that piles more pressure on KCB to ensure the gap is narrowed and only a win would serve that purpose for them.