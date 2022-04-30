Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will strive to make it two wins out of two when they come up against Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League fixture at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo have not enjoyed a good season but in recent weeks, they have managed to win three of their last five top-flight matches while drawing one and losing one. A win for the former champions will see them move into the top three of the 18-team table.

Game Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks Date Sunday, May 01, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.



Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia are well aware they have to get a win so as to keep pace with the leading pack on the table.

K’Ogalo coach Andreas Spier has cautioned his players to stay focused and make sure they follow instructions against the Sharks.

“We won against them [Sharks] in the first meeting but that does not give us a reason to underrate them,” Spier told GOAL ahead of the game. ‘We must get ready and play our usual game, we don’t have to disrespect them, but we must play according to instructions.

“We must stay focused and make sure we do the job with quality, we want to entertain our fans, and I urge them [fans] to come in large numbers and cheer the lads to victory.”

Gor Mahia’s leading striker Peter Lwasa, who so far has six goals in the top-flight, will definitely lead the attacking line assisted by Benson Omalla, who scored in the team’s last victory against KCB.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Lwasa, S. Onyango, Omalla.

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers John Otieno, Brandon Obiero, and Brian Olang'o. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Felix Oluoch, Shaphan Oyugi, Isaac Wasambo, and John Omondi. Forwards James Mazembe, Fortune Omoto, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Otieno.

Sharks coach William Muluya is aware of the threats posed by K’Ogalo but insists they have prepared well to avenge their first-round defeat.

“We did well against them [Gor Mahia] in the first round meeting but we lacked concentration to concede two goals from our own mistake,” Muluya told GOAL.

“We don’t want the same to happen again, we have prepared well, we know it will be a tough game, we know Gor Mahia are striving to reach the top and so, we will have to dig in and get a good result, but I know my boys are up to the task.”

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Otieno, Alushula, Onyango, Bonface Onyango, Omija, Masaba, Wasambo, Odede, Fortune Omoto, Oluoch, Patrick Otieno.