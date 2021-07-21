Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action when they take on Kariobangi Sharks in a match at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo have already given up on winning a fourth straight title as they are lying 15 points behind table-toppers Tusker but will strive to earn revenge against a Sharks side that beat them in the first round meeting.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks
|Date
|Wednesday, July 21, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24 TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava..
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Interim coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will take charge of K’Ogalo for the second match since the exit of Portuguese mentor Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.
Editors' Picks
The former international was in charge as K’Ogalo battled to a 1-1 draw against Nairobi City Stars and he will be seeking an improved display from his charges against the Sharks.
“We dropped points against City Stars but the boys are aware of what we want from them, we want to win our remaining matches and see where we will be at the end of the season,” Omollo told Goal.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brian Bwire, and Brandon Obiero.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi.
|Forwards
|Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.
Sharks will bank on their lead striker Erick Kapaito to get maximum points against K’Ogalo.
The striker is currently topping the scorers' chart with 20 goals and he will be keen to add to his tally as he targets to win the Golden Boot in this campaign.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Bwire, Tom Teka, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia were forced to come from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against Nairobi City Stars in their last league assignment, Sharks registered a convincing 4-0 win against Vihiga United.
In the first round meeting, Sharks shocked the reigning champions as they beat them 4-2 but the teams also met in the FKF Shield Cup where Gor won 1-0 to advance to the semi-finals.
Last season, Gor won the first meeting 1-0 before the second round duel was canceled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and in the 2019 season, Gor won both matches – 2-1 in the home game and 1-0 in the away fixture.
In 2018, it was the turn of Sharks, as they beat Gor home and away – both matches by a 1-0 margin win.
While Gor Mahia are fifth on the 18-team table with 40 points from 24 matches, Sharks are a place above them with 41 points from 25 outings.