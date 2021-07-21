Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be going for revenge when they face high-riding Sharks in a top-flight fixture at Thika Stadium on Wednesday

Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action when they take on Kariobangi Sharks in a match at Thika Stadium on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo have already given up on winning a fourth straight title as they are lying 15 points behind table-toppers Tusker but will strive to earn revenge against a Sharks side that beat them in the first round meeting.

Game Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks Date Wednesday, July 21, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Interim coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will take charge of K’Ogalo for the second match since the exit of Portuguese mentor Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

The former international was in charge as K’Ogalo battled to a 1-1 draw against Nairobi City Stars and he will be seeking an improved display from his charges against the Sharks.

“We dropped points against City Stars but the boys are aware of what we want from them, we want to win our remaining matches and see where we will be at the end of the season,” Omollo told Goal.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, and Brandon Obiero. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, and John Omondi. Forwards Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Nguny.

Sharks will bank on their lead striker Erick Kapaito to get maximum points against K’Ogalo.

The striker is currently topping the scorers' chart with 20 goals and he will be keen to add to his tally as he targets to win the Golden Boot in this campaign.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Bwire, Tom Teka, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.