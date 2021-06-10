Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be going flat out to earn revenge against a Sharks side that beat them on penalties in the same competition in 2018

Gor Mahia will be keen to earn revenge when they take on Kariobangi Sharks in the quarter-finals of the FKF Shield Cup at Utalii grounds on Thursday.

While K’Ogalo will be going flat out to advance to the semi-finals and keep alive their hopes of winning the double in this campaign, they will also be going for revenge since Sharks beat them at the same stage of the same competition in 2018.

During the fixture played at Machakos Stadium, both teams finished regular time tied at 0-0 but Sharks under coach William Muluya managed to win 4-2 on penalties to send K’Ogalo out and reach the last four.

And with Gor Mahia rivals AFC Leopards booking their place in the semis on Wednesday after beating Tusker 1-0, K’Ogalo will not take any chances and will be fully armed to join them.

Game Gor Mahia vs Kariobangi Sharks Date Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has stressed the importance of winning the competition insisting they are taking part to win and not to participate.

The Portuguese tactician, who is chasing his first title since arriving at the side to replace Brazilian Roberto Oliveira, told Goal in a previous interview he has a lot of respect for Sharks but their mission in the competition is to go all the way and win the trophy.

“Of course if we are in the competition we play to win, we are not in the competition to lose, it is the reason we are participating in this competition, we are in this cup to win and nothing else,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

“We will look at the match against Kariobangi [Sharks] with respect and take a cautious approach, Sharks is a good team with a good coach and they also have good players but Gor Mahia is also the same, we have good players and a good team, I expect a good game.

“My main target is to win this game and reach the semi-finals, but we look to this game with a lot of confidence but also with a lot of respect to our opponents.”

Gor will miss the services of their lead striker Tito Okello, who has been released to join the South Sudanese national team and in his absence, Burundian Jules Ulimwengu will be tasked to lead the attacks assisted by Clifton Miheso while Kenneth Muguna will play behind them.

Captain Harun Shakava will marshal the defence alongside youngster Frank Odhiambo.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi, John Omondi. Forwards Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Nguny.

Sharks will head into the fixture minus defender Bonface Onyango, who suffered a Supraorbital fracture on the right side of his face after sustaining a trauma in training and has been ruled out.

However, coach Muluya is confident they have what it takes to advance at the expense of Gor Mahia.

“We respect Gor Mahia and we know what they can do, but we don’t fear them, this is a cup match and what we will do is to play our style and make sure we get a win,” Muluya told Goal.

“We want to go to the final and win the trophy so we don’t want to look at Gor Mahia, but I know the past win against them will not feature anywhere in this game, this a different season, so we don’t want to get carried away with the previous win, we want to stay focused and win the game.”

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Bwire, Tom Teka, Onyango, Lemu, Sakari, Olwande, Oudu, Mokaya, Lwasa, Kapaito, Mazembe.