Gor Mahia vs Kakamega Homeboyz: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action with a home game against Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo are coming into the fixture after skipping the Mashemeji derby last Saturday which saw the club docked three points and fined Ksh4 million.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Kakamega Homeboyz
|Date
|Wednesday, August 04, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Gor Mahia’s new coach Mark Harrison will take charge of the team for the first time after being unveiled on Monday to replace the departed Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.
The former Southampton goalkeeper has promised fans and supporters of the club entertainment as he starts his new job.
"Thank you to the family of Gor Mahia for bringing me to Kenya, it is something I am massively excited about," Harrison told Goal.
"I am fully aware of the importance of Gor Mahia in Kenya, being the biggest club here and in Africa. It is an honour for me to be here, I am privileged and I embrace it.
"My vision and targets are not different from the club, I want to win every game, I want to win every trophy that is put in front of us, if it is possible we will do that. I am a winner, and I expect my players to be winners which goes hand in hand with the football club."
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Nikiema, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz squad
|Goalkeepers
|Godfrey Oputi, and David Juma.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, and Benjamin Oketch.
|Midfielders
|Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, and Estone Esiye.
|Forwards
|Allan Wanga, David Okoth, and Robert Arrot.
Homeboyz will be keen to make it three wins out of three when they face K’Ogalo in the away fixture and coach Nicholas Muyoti is confident they will achieve the target.
“We have enjoyed a good run of results and we want to keep it going against Gor Mahia,” Muyoti told Goal. “We are ready to face them and our target is to pick maximum points.”
Probable XI for Kakamega Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia are winless in their last seven outings, Homeboyz are in a run of two straight wins – 2-1 against Sofapaka and 4-1 against Kariobangi Sharks.
Gor Mahia suffered defeat in their last outing after going down 1-0 against Ulinzi Stars and they will be out to give their new coach a winning start in the match at Thika Stadium.
It was Gor Mahia who won the first round meeting 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium and last season, Gor won the first meeting 3-0 but Homeboyz recovered to avenge by winning 2-1 in the second round fixture.
While Gor Mahia dropped to 11th position with 37 points from 27 matches after being deducted three points as a punishment for skipping the derby, Homeboyz benefitted by moving up to fifth with 43 points from 27 matches.