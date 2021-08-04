Gor Mahia vs Kakamega Homeboyz: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to end a bad run of seven matches without a win when they face the visiting side in the top-flight duel

Gor Mahia will return to FKF Premier League action with a home game against Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo are coming into the fixture after skipping the Mashemeji derby last Saturday which saw the club docked three points and fined Ksh4 million.

Game Gor Mahia vs Kakamega Homeboyz Date Wednesday, August 04, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia’s new coach Mark Harrison will take charge of the team for the first time after being unveiled on Monday to replace the departed Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

The former Southampton goalkeeper has promised fans and supporters of the club entertainment as he starts his new job.

"Thank you to the family of Gor Mahia for bringing me to Kenya, it is something I am massively excited about," Harrison told Goal.

"I am fully aware of the importance of Gor Mahia in Kenya, being the biggest club here and in Africa. It is an honour for me to be here, I am privileged and I embrace it.

"My vision and targets are not different from the club, I want to win every game, I want to win every trophy that is put in front of us, if it is possible we will do that. I am a winner, and I expect my players to be winners which goes hand in hand with the football club."

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Nikiema, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Kakamega Homeboyz squad Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, and David Juma. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, and Benjamin Oketch. Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, and Estone Esiye. Forwards Allan Wanga, David Okoth, and Robert Arrot.

Homeboyz will be keen to make it three wins out of three when they face K’Ogalo in the away fixture and coach Nicholas Muyoti is confident they will achieve the target.

“We have enjoyed a good run of results and we want to keep it going against Gor Mahia,” Muyoti told Goal. “We are ready to face them and our target is to pick maximum points.”

Probable XI for Kakamega Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.