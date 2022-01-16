Gor Mahia vs FC Talanta: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will host FC Talanta on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation in a match staged at Kasarani Stadium.

K'Ogalo are aiming at getting maximum points this weekend to get closer to the league leaders and retain their chances of reclaiming the league title they lost to Tusker FC last season.

Game Gor Mahia vs FC Talanta Date Sunday, January 16, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream None None

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison finally returned to Kenya this week and will be in charge of his side once again.

The 61-year-old had travelled to the United Kingdom for the Christmas holidays but on his due date to return, he contracted Covid-19 meaning his trip back to Kenya was cancelled as he had to isolate himself.

He is back when the futures of Benson Omalla and Ernest Wendo have not been resolved. The two are out of contract.

Apart from the aforementioned duo, K'Ogalo have all the other players available and ready to face the newbies.

Probable XI: Keita, Ng'ang'a, Odhiambo, Shakava, Otieno, Mainge, Onyango, Odhiambo, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omondi

Position FC Talanta Squad Goalkeepers Kevin Otieno, Isaiah Wakasala Defenders Alvin Otieno, Erick Lusala, Shela Mandela, Michael Bodo, Evans Makari, Eugene Ambulwa Midfielders Luis Masika, Anthony Gichu, Mohamed Sebi, Michael Jairo, Francis Kahiro, Enock Momanyi, Nichodemus Malika. Forwards Barrack Odhiambo, Edwin Lavatsa, Vincent Otieno

The debutants have been posting decent results in the league and their consistency have made some believe they are coming into Sunday match as favourites.

However, coach Ken Kenyatta thinks otherwise and hopes his team can get better of the stage fright to win against K'Ogalo.

"Actually, my players are not as experienced as many perceive, I am the only experienced head in this team," Kenyatta told People Daily.

"Gor have good players and you will be surprised that they have an experienced lot unlike us. So it is not true that we are the favourites, it is going to be a tough match for sure.

"The prospect of beating a team of the calibre of Gor Mahia may be too daunting to contemplate but I do believe that they are beatable if we put our act together and avoid stage fright. Every game comes with its own challenges and this one is not an exception."

Probable XI : Omondi, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Junior, T. Odhiambo, Muyonga, Ndonye, Kago, Mwangi, Jumaan, Otieno.