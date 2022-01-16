Gor Mahia vs FC Talanta: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will host FC Talanta on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation in a match staged at Kasarani Stadium.
K'Ogalo are aiming at getting maximum points this weekend to get closer to the league leaders and retain their chances of reclaiming the league title they lost to Tusker FC last season.
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: ‘Nigeria have players like Chukwueze’ – Super Eagles not scared of Salah, urges Musa
- Nigeria Player Ratings: Simon shines in comfortable Afcon win over Sudan
- Afcon more important to African people than World Cup - Le Roy
- De Bruyne's moment of magic against Chelsea a worthy Premier League title winner for Man City
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs FC Talanta
|Date
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
None
|None
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'
Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison finally returned to Kenya this week and will be in charge of his side once again.
The 61-year-old had travelled to the United Kingdom for the Christmas holidays but on his due date to return, he contracted Covid-19 meaning his trip back to Kenya was cancelled as he had to isolate himself.
He is back when the futures of Benson Omalla and Ernest Wendo have not been resolved. The two are out of contract.
Apart from the aforementioned duo, K'Ogalo have all the other players available and ready to face the newbies.
Probable XI: Keita, Ng'ang'a, Odhiambo, Shakava, Otieno, Mainge, Onyango, Odhiambo, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omondi
|Position
|FC Talanta Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kevin Otieno, Isaiah Wakasala
|Defenders
|Alvin Otieno, Erick Lusala, Shela Mandela, Michael Bodo, Evans Makari, Eugene Ambulwa
|Midfielders
|Luis Masika, Anthony Gichu, Mohamed Sebi, Michael Jairo, Francis Kahiro, Enock Momanyi, Nichodemus Malika.
|Forwards
|Barrack Odhiambo, Edwin Lavatsa, Vincent Otieno
The debutants have been posting decent results in the league and their consistency have made some believe they are coming into Sunday match as favourites.
However, coach Ken Kenyatta thinks otherwise and hopes his team can get better of the stage fright to win against K'Ogalo.
"Actually, my players are not as experienced as many perceive, I am the only experienced head in this team," Kenyatta told People Daily.
"Gor have good players and you will be surprised that they have an experienced lot unlike us. So it is not true that we are the favourites, it is going to be a tough match for sure.
"The prospect of beating a team of the calibre of Gor Mahia may be too daunting to contemplate but I do believe that they are beatable if we put our act together and avoid stage fright. Every game comes with its own challenges and this one is not an exception."
Probable XI : Omondi, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Junior, T. Odhiambo, Muyonga, Ndonye, Kago, Mwangi, Jumaan, Otieno.
Match Preview
This is the first meeting between the two teams in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.
In the ongoing campaign, K'Ogalo started well and managed to collect maximum points in early games before going four wins without a win. However, they returned to winning ways in their latest league game after beating Mathare United 1-0.
Gor Mahia have so far played 12 matches, managed six wins, drawn four, and lost two, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding seven. As a result, they are on 22 points and placed seventh on the table.
The debutants are a position lower than the former champions but have played 13 games.
The Nairobi-based charges have managed to collect five wins, as many draws and three losses which gives them a total of 20 points. Despite scoring 16 goals, they have shipped in 15 underlining their vulnerability at the back.