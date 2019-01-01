Gor Mahia vs DC Motema Pembe: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be going for a convincing win as they aim to reach the group stage for the third season in a row

are aiming at gracing the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the third season in a row but will have to pass the DC Motema Pembe test.

The Congolese side will be aiming at eliminating the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and making it to the next stage after failing to do so in the past two seasons.

Last season, Motema Pembe were eliminated in the same stage by FC San-Pedro of while Gor Mahia went all the way to the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by RS Berkane of .

Game Gor Mahia vs DC Motema Pembe Date Sunday, October 27 Time 4:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch Defenders Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.

Former defender Maurice Ojwang is out injured meaning Joash Onyango will partner Charles Momanyi at the heart of the Gor Mahia defence.

K'Ogalo have the freedom of fielding Ivorian Yikpe Gnamien and Ghanian Francis Afriyie after they were cleared by the Confederation of African Football (Caf). However, Clifton Miheso has not yet been cleared and will not be involved.

Winger Nicholas Kipkirui is set to start after missing the league win against last weekend owing to a head injury which required stitches, while captain Kenneth Muguna, who went AWOL, has returned to the squad and could be considered.

After his horrendous show against USM Alger in the final round of the Caf , goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo is expected to start from the bench.

“I will only have Nicholas [Kipkirui] returning for the Caf match,” Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack told Goal. “He received some stitches on his head but I know he will be fine now to play.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi, Afriyie.

Position DC Motema Pembe squad Goalkeepers Muko Barel, Nathan Mabruki Defenders Mukoko Amalee, Ngimbi Ngimbi, Inonga Baka, Ikoyo Ikoyo, Bongonga Vinny, Baometo Junior, Mangidula Enock, Bahide Bahide Midfielders Rachidi Assumani, Doxa Gikanji, Ngouelu Seda, Tomandzoto Borel, Desi Desi, Ahiro Carter, Arsene Loko, Likuta Willia, Kolawole Peter Forwards Grateful Cup, Kone Junior, Musinga Kwamambu, Kayembe I'm Dreaming, Forward Junior

The Congolese side have all the players available for the game and will be aiming at getting a vital away goal ahead of the second leg at home.

Probable XI for Motema Pembe: Muko, Amalee, Ngimbi, Baka, Ikoyo, Assumani, Gikanji, Seda, Cup, Kone, Kwamambu.