Gor Mahia vs DC Motema Pembe: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are aiming at gracing the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the third season in a row but will have to pass the DC Motema Pembe test.
The Congolese side will be aiming at eliminating the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions and making it to the next stage after failing to do so in the past two seasons.
Last season, Motema Pembe were eliminated in the same stage by FC San-Pedro of Ivory Coast while Gor Mahia went all the way to the quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by RS Berkane of Morocco.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs DC Motema Pembe
|Date
|Sunday, October 27
|Time
|4:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
|Defenders
|Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Curtis Wekesa, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, Francis Afriyie.
Former Western Stima defender Maurice Ojwang is out injured meaning Joash Onyango will partner Charles Momanyi at the heart of the Gor Mahia defence.
K'Ogalo have the freedom of fielding Ivorian Yikpe Gnamien and Ghanian Francis Afriyie after they were cleared by the Confederation of African Football (Caf). However, Clifton Miheso has not yet been cleared and will not be involved.
Winger Nicholas Kipkirui is set to start after missing the league win against Kariobangi Sharks last weekend owing to a head injury which required stitches, while captain Kenneth Muguna, who went AWOL, has returned to the squad and could be considered.
After his horrendous show against USM Alger in the final round of the Caf Champions League, goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo is expected to start from the bench.
“I will only have Nicholas [Kipkirui] returning for the Caf match,” Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack told Goal. “He received some stitches on his head but I know he will be fine now to play.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Muguna, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi, Afriyie.
|Position
|DC Motema Pembe squad
|Goalkeepers
|Muko Barel, Nathan Mabruki
|Defenders
|Mukoko Amalee, Ngimbi Ngimbi, Inonga Baka, Ikoyo Ikoyo, Bongonga Vinny, Baometo Junior, Mangidula Enock, Bahide Bahide
|Midfielders
|Rachidi Assumani, Doxa Gikanji, Ngouelu Seda, Tomandzoto Borel, Desi Desi, Ahiro Carter, Arsene Loko, Likuta Willia, Kolawole Peter
|Forwards
|Grateful Cup, Kone Junior, Musinga Kwamambu, Kayembe I'm Dreaming, Forward Junior
The Congolese side have all the players available for the game and will be aiming at getting a vital away goal ahead of the second leg at home.
Probable XI for Motema Pembe: Muko, Amalee, Ngimbi, Baka, Ikoyo, Assumani, Gikanji, Seda, Cup, Kone, Kwamambu.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia are targeting their third consecutive Caf Confederation Cup group stage appearance.
After failing to make it past the playoffs last season, Motema Pembe are aiming at doing better this time around against the KPL champions.
K'Ogalo reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season before falling to RS Berkane. The Congolese team have won three, drawn once and lost as many in their last five matches in all competitions.
Their hosts have managed to win four matches and lost just one in as many games. Gor Mahia coach Polack says they will target a clean sheet against his opponents on Sunday.
“We have not conceded in our last two matches in the league and that is a great motivator going into Sunday’s match,” Polack told Goal.
“It was a shame we lost 6-1 on aggregate to USM Alger and it was partly because of individual mistakes which we have already worked on and are still working on before the Sunday match.
“I don’t think we will have a game as we did against [USM Alger], we have already played two matches in the league since we lined up against the Algerian side and have not conceded and it shows you the players are learning and rectifying their mistakes as move on.”
Polack has also insisted Gor Mahia will be going for a huge win to make their work easier in the return leg.
“We must make use of the home advantage, it is very important to make sure you win at home especially when playing in the biggest stage,” Polack continued.
“I need a good result which we can take to the return leg and it means we must work hard to score the goals and also defend as a team. We will attack them of course, but also must be very cautious not to leave a gap behind which can result in giving them the away goal.
“I have watched some videos on [Motema Pembe], they play from the back, building the game from the back but we will look for ways to deal with them.”
Gor Mahia fans have also been urged to maintain discipline during the first leg contest at Kasarani Stadium.