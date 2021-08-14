Gor Mahia vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will be going for the double against Bidco United when the two sides face off in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.
Both teams are out of the running for the title but with K’Ogalo winning the first-round fixture, they will be keen to seal the double over the promoted side.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Bidco United
|Date
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Gor Mahia’s new coach Mark Harrison will take charge of the team for the third time having won one game and drawn the other.
The former Southampton goalkeeper has promised to end the season with a high and is confident his charges will get maximum points against Bidco United.
“We have had a week break and I was happy to check my players well, and I think they have shown me they are ready to compete, and win the remaining matches,” Harrison told Goal.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Nikiema, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Bidco United squad
|Goalkeepers
|Omar Adisa, and Edwin Omwambani.
|Defenders
|David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi.
|Midfielders
|Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem.
|Forwards
|Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, and Henry Omollo.
While Bidco United are assured of top-flight next season, they will fight to beat Gor Mahia and coach Anthony Akhulia believes they have what it takes to get something from the game.
“We know how difficult it is when playing against them [Gor Mahia] but in the first round fixture, individual mistakes cost us the game, but we are now prepared to play better and get something,” Akhulia told Goal.
Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia drew 0-0 against KCB in their last league assignment, Bidco United also forced a 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars.
In the history of the league, the two teams have only met once – the first round fixture where Gor Mahia emerged 3-1 winners and this will be the third match in charge for K’Ogalo’s new coach Harrison, having beaten Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 before a 0-0 draw against the Bankers.
While Gor Mahia are lying ninth on the table with 41 points from 29 matches, Bidco United are placed 11th with 40 points from 29 matches.