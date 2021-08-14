FKF Premier League

Gor Mahia vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Dennis Mabuka
Goal Kenya.
K’Ogalo will be keen to seal a double over the visiting side when they face off in a top-flight fixture on Saturday

Gor Mahia will be going for the double against Bidco United when the two sides face off in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

Both teams are out of the running for the title but with K’Ogalo winning the first-round fixture, they will be keen to seal the double over the promoted side.

Game Gor Mahia vs Bidco United
Date Saturday, August 14, 2021
Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE
Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava.
Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi.
Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia’s new coach Mark Harrison will take charge of the team for the third time having won one game and drawn the other.

The former Southampton goalkeeper has promised to end the season with a high and is confident his charges will get maximum points against Bidco United.

“We have had a week break and I was happy to check my players well, and I think they have shown me they are ready to compete, and win the remaining matches,” Harrison told Goal.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Nikiema, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Bidco United squad
Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, and Edwin Omwambani.
Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor  Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi.
Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem.
Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, and Henry Omollo.

While Bidco United are assured of top-flight next season, they will fight to beat Gor Mahia and coach Anthony Akhulia believes they have what it takes to get something from the game.

“We know how difficult it is when playing against them [Gor Mahia] but in the first round fixture, individual mistakes cost us the game, but we are now prepared to play better and get something,” Akhulia told Goal.

Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.

Match Preview

While Gor Mahia drew 0-0 against KCB in their last league assignment, Bidco United also forced a 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars.

In the history of the league, the two teams have only met once – the first round fixture where Gor Mahia emerged 3-1 winners and this will be the third match in charge for K’Ogalo’s new coach Harrison, having beaten Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 before a 0-0 draw against the Bankers.

While Gor Mahia are lying ninth on the table with 41 points from 29 matches, Bidco United are placed 11th with 40 points from 29 matches.