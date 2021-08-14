Gor Mahia vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to seal a double over the visiting side when they face off in a top-flight fixture on Saturday

Gor Mahia will be going for the double against Bidco United when the two sides face off in an FKF Premier League match on Saturday.

Both teams are out of the running for the title but with K’Ogalo winning the first-round fixture, they will be keen to seal the double over the promoted side.

Game Gor Mahia vs Bidco United Date Saturday, August 14, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, and Harun Shakava. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, and Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia’s new coach Mark Harrison will take charge of the team for the third time having won one game and drawn the other.

The former Southampton goalkeeper has promised to end the season with a high and is confident his charges will get maximum points against Bidco United.

“We have had a week break and I was happy to check my players well, and I think they have shown me they are ready to compete, and win the remaining matches,” Harrison told Goal.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Nikiema, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Bidco United squad Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, and Edwin Omwambani.

Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem. Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, and Henry Omollo.

While Bidco United are assured of top-flight next season, they will fight to beat Gor Mahia and coach Anthony Akhulia believes they have what it takes to get something from the game.

“We know how difficult it is when playing against them [Gor Mahia] but in the first round fixture, individual mistakes cost us the game, but we are now prepared to play better and get something,” Akhulia told Goal.

Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.