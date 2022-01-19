Gor Mahia vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will hope to make it three wins out of three when they take on Bidco United in an FKF Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

After a rather poor start to the season, K’Ogalo have recovered to win two straight top-flight matches and they will come up against a Bidco side, who dropped points in their last league assignment.

Game Gor Mahia vs Bidco United Date Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream None None

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

K’Ogalo ensured they kept the pressure on the leading pack after a 2-0 victory against FC Talanta but coach Mark Harrison was left disappointed with the turnout of fans.

“It is not a secret, all clubs in Kenya are facing financial challenges,” Harrison told GOAL in a previous interview. We were hoping that when the [restrictions are lifted] the supporters will come back to the stadium, but like you saw, we had about 300 people only.”

The British coach has confirmed he will have all his players from the Talanta game available for the Bidco fixture.

“I did not lose any player after the Talanta game, they are all fit and available for selection and all we want is to keep the winning momentum going,” Harrison told GOAL.

Probable XI: Keita, Ng'ang'a, Odhiambo, Shakava, Otieno, Mainge, Onyango, Odhiambo, Onyango, Odhiambo, Omondi

Position Bidco United Squad Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, and Edwin Mukolwe. Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem. Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, and Henry Omollo.

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia believes they have what it takes to get something positive from the game.

“We have to get ready to face Gor Mahia and I think we have done enough to come up against them, we will do our best to get something from the game,” Akhulia told GOAL.

Probable XI : Mukolwe, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.