Gor Mahia vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will hope to make it three wins out of three when they take on Bidco United in an FKF Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.
After a rather poor start to the season, K’Ogalo have recovered to win two straight top-flight matches and they will come up against a Bidco side, who dropped points in their last league assignment.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Bidco United
|Date
|Wednesday, January 19, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
None
|None
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'
K’Ogalo ensured they kept the pressure on the leading pack after a 2-0 victory against FC Talanta but coach Mark Harrison was left disappointed with the turnout of fans.
“It is not a secret, all clubs in Kenya are facing financial challenges,” Harrison told GOAL in a previous interview. We were hoping that when the [restrictions are lifted] the supporters will come back to the stadium, but like you saw, we had about 300 people only.”
The British coach has confirmed he will have all his players from the Talanta game available for the Bidco fixture.
“I did not lose any player after the Talanta game, they are all fit and available for selection and all we want is to keep the winning momentum going,” Harrison told GOAL.
Probable XI: Keita, Ng'ang'a, Odhiambo, Shakava, Otieno, Mainge, Onyango, Odhiambo, Onyango, Odhiambo, Omondi
|Position
|Bidco United Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Omar Adisa, and Edwin Mukolwe.
|Defenders
|David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi.
|Midfielders
|Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem.
|Forwards
|Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, and Henry Omollo.
Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia believes they have what it takes to get something positive from the game.
“We have to get ready to face Gor Mahia and I think we have done enough to come up against them, we will do our best to get something from the game,” Akhulia told GOAL.
Probable XI : Mukolwe, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia have won their last two matches in the top-flight – 1-0 against struggling Mathare United and 2-0 against promoted side Talanta while Bidco registered a 1-0 win against KCB before battling it out to a 0-0 draw against Sofapaka.
In the history of the league, the two teams have met twice, and it was last season when Gor Mahia won the first meeting 3-1 before they drew 1-1 in the second round fixture.
Gor Mahia are third on the 18-team table with 25 points from 13 matches while Bidco are placed in position 11 with 17 points from 14 outings.