Gor Mahia vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Like their rivals AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia are out of the running for the Caf Champions League ticket even if they beat Bandari in a FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.
K’Ogalo can only reach 41 points, which is two fewer than table-toppers Tusker, who can amass 47 points if they manage to beat Ulinzi Stars at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru also on Wednesday.
In short, if the FKF ends up announces the recipient of the Champions League berth as earlier announced on June 30, then Gor will miss the ticket for the first time in three years.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Bandari
|Date
|Wednesday, June 30, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto believes they can still fight for the title despite losing their last outing against struggling Western Stima.
“We will keep fighting, we don’t have to give up now, and we know what we are required to do, we have to win our matches,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.
K’Ogalo will likely welcome back striker Tito Okello, who is yet to feature for the side since returning from international duty with South Sudan.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
|Position
|Bandari FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Justin Ndikumana, and Abdalla Matano.
|Defenders
|Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, and Dennis Magige.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, and Shaban Kenga.
|Forwards
|Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.
The Dockers will come into the game after their resounding 4-1 win against Kariobangi Sharks and could be keen to upset the reigning champions.
Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Mulumba, Atariza, Odhiambo, Siraj, Keegan, Magige, Wadri, Mosha, Msagha, Kasumba.
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia lost their last assignment 2-1 against Western Stima, Bandari cruised to a 4-1 win against Kariobangi Sharks.
Gor Mahia will head into the fixture with their confidence high as they won the first round meeting 3-1 in Mombasa while last season, they also beat the Dockers home and away – 2-0 in Mombasa and 3-0 in Nairobi.
In 2019, they also sealed a double over the Coastal-based side as they won 1-0 in the first round and by the same margin in the second round fixture.
While Gor are currently fourth on the 18-team table with 38 points from 21 matches, Bandari are placed sixth on 31 points from 20 matches.