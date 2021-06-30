Gor Mahia vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will target to seal a double over the Dockers when the two sides clash in a top-flight fixture at Utalii Grounds

Like their rivals AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia are out of the running for the Caf Champions League ticket even if they beat Bandari in a FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo can only reach 41 points, which is two fewer than table-toppers Tusker, who can amass 47 points if they manage to beat Ulinzi Stars at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru also on Wednesday.

In short, if the FKF ends up announces the recipient of the Champions League berth as earlier announced on June 30, then Gor will miss the ticket for the first time in three years.

Game Gor Mahia vs Bandari Date Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

K’Ogalo coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto believes they can still fight for the title despite losing their last outing against struggling Western Stima.

“We will keep fighting, we don’t have to give up now, and we know what we are required to do, we have to win our matches,” Vaz Pinto told Goal.

K’Ogalo will likely welcome back striker Tito Okello, who is yet to feature for the side since returning from international duty with South Sudan.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.

Position Bandari FC squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, and Abdalla Matano.

Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, and Dennis Magige. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, and Shaban Kenga. Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.

The Dockers will come into the game after their resounding 4-1 win against Kariobangi Sharks and could be keen to upset the reigning champions.

Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Mulumba, Atariza, Odhiambo, Siraj, Keegan, Magige, Wadri, Mosha, Msagha, Kasumba.