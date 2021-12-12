Gor Mahia vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will continue with their quest for this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League title with a home game against Bandari FC this weekend at Nyayo Stadium.

K'Ogalo made a return to the Kenyan top-tier on Thursday with a healthy 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets to show everyone they mean business.

At Mbaraki Stadium, the Dockers and KCB played to a goalless draw in another top-tier assignment played on Wednesday.

Game Gor Mahia vs Bandari Date Sunday, December 12, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE at Ramogi TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Ramogi TV None

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'

After the exit from the Caf Confederation Cup, Gor Mahia have set their eyes on winning the league title.

They have talented players and a wide range of qualities to get their best team from. In the continental assignments, they had just 16 players to deal with since others had not been registerd.

"However, after being knocked out of continental competition, players will have to fight for starting place in the team. No more favours, you have to prove that you deserve to be in the starting 11," K'Ogallo assistant coach Sammy Omollo told GOAL.

"We want to give our best and reclaim the title we lost to Tusker. The quality of the team is good and I am sure we will offer a stiff challenge consistently."

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Nkata, Wendo, Macharia, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omalla, Ulimwengu

. Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Rodgers Aloro, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Umaru Kasumba, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri

The Dockers are keen on returning to winning ways after the midweek draw, but according to coach Andre Casa Mbungo, it is not going to be easy since the team still lacks match fitness.





Only three points separate the teams and the Rwandan is hopeful of either maintaining the gap or narrowing it.





"We played KCB about three days ago but I cannot say it is enough to help the players get back to their best," Mbungo told GOAL.





"So it will not be easy against Gor Mahia since we are working on getting our sharpness back. However, we are still going to give our best and work harder to get a win.





"The difference between us and Gor Mahia is three points, so if we slip, the gap will be big, so we have no option but to try harder and get a positive result.

Probable XI for Bandari: Wanyika, Juma, Mulumba, Odera, Faraj, Mosha, Abdallah, Keegan, Isuza, Wadri, Kasumba