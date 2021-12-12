Gor Mahia vs Bandari: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will continue with their quest for this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League title with a home game against Bandari FC this weekend at Nyayo Stadium.
K'Ogalo made a return to the Kenyan top-tier on Thursday with a healthy 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets to show everyone they mean business.
At Mbaraki Stadium, the Dockers and KCB played to a goalless draw in another top-tier assignment played on Wednesday.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Bandari
|Date
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE at Ramogi TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
Ramogi TV
|None
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo,
|Defenders
|Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Haron Shakava, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno
|Midfielders
|Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia
|Forwards
|Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'
After the exit from the Caf Confederation Cup, Gor Mahia have set their eyes on winning the league title.
They have talented players and a wide range of qualities to get their best team from. In the continental assignments, they had just 16 players to deal with since others had not been registerd.
"However, after being knocked out of continental competition, players will have to fight for starting place in the team. No more favours, you have to prove that you deserve to be in the starting 11," K'Ogallo assistant coach Sammy Omollo told GOAL.
"We want to give our best and reclaim the title we lost to Tusker. The quality of the team is good and I am sure we will offer a stiff challenge consistently."
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Nkata, Wendo, Macharia, Onyango, G. Odhiambo, Omalla, Ulimwengu
.
|Position
Bandari squad
|Goalkeepers
|Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano
|Defenders
|Nicholas Atariza, Rodgers Aloro, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Whyvonne Isuza, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga
|Forwards
|Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Umaru Kasumba, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri
The Dockers are keen on returning to winning ways after the midweek draw, but according to coach Andre Casa Mbungo, it is not going to be easy since the team still lacks match fitness.
Only three points separate the teams and the Rwandan is hopeful of either maintaining the gap or narrowing it.
"We played KCB about three days ago but I cannot say it is enough to help the players get back to their best," Mbungo told GOAL.
"So it will not be easy against Gor Mahia since we are working on getting our sharpness back. However, we are still going to give our best and work harder to get a win.
"The difference between us and Gor Mahia is three points, so if we slip, the gap will be big, so we have no option but to try harder and get a positive result.
Probable XI for Bandari: Wanyika, Juma, Mulumba, Odera, Faraj, Mosha, Abdallah, Keegan, Isuza, Wadri, Kasumba
Match Preview
While Gor Mahia are on 17 points and will go top of the table with a win, Bandari are on 14 points and are keen on getting closer to the summit.
K'Ogalo have had no problem in beating the Dockers in recent meetings. They have won four out of their last five league meetings.
Last season, Gor Mahia defeated Bandari 3-1 away before settling to a goalless draw at home.