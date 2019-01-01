Gor Mahia vs. Bandari FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Domestically, this is the first competitive game for the two teams ahead of the new 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season which kicks off in two weeks time.
To make it more interesting, Gor Mahia and Bandari FC are representing the country in continental assignments and they will use the match to gauge their preparedness ahead of the return leg fixtures.
Gor Mahia are taking part in the Caf Champions League and managed a 0-0 draw against Aigle Noir of Burundi and will face them again in Nairobi while Bandari are featuring in the Caf Confederation Cup where they registered a similar result at home against Al Alhy Shendi of Sudan.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs. Bandari FC
|Date
|Sunday, August 18
|Time
|4:15 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on KTN TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
|Defenders
|W. Ochieng, Batambuze, P. Otieno, Geofrey Ochieng, Momanyi, J. Oluoch, Onyango, Ojwang
|Midfielders
|T. Otieno, Muguna (c), Wendo, Wekesa, Juma, B. Omondi, Samuel Onyango
|Forwards
|Kipkirui, Oliech, Ambundo, Yikpe, Afriyie
It is the first local assignment for new coach Steven Polack who is barely a month old at the club.
The tactician is definitely eyeing his first silverware, and he is expected to name a strong side to enable him to realise the same.
On his first competitive game against Aigle Noir in the Caf Champions League, the tactician had a limited squad to pick his first eleven from, but this time around, he has a number of players who can give him different options.
New signings Gislain Yikpa and Francis Afriyie are expected to make their debuts at home.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Odhiambo, Otieno, Batambuze, Onyango, Momanyi, Muguna, Tobias, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi and Afriyie.
|Position
|Bandari FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mustapaha Oduor, Michael Wanyika, Faruk Shikalo
|Defenders
|Mulumba (c), B. Otieno, Mohammed, Guya, Otewa, Hassan, Mudavadi, Meja, Nkata
|Midfielders
|Chetambe, Agade, Lugogo, Abdalla, Mosha, Kingatua, Msagha, Mwinyi
|Forwards
|Wadri, Yema, Ochomo
The Dockers had a perfect 2018/19 season where they finished second in the league and went ahead to win the FKF Shield Cup.
It is a perfect opportunity for coach Bernard Mwalala to lead his side to their first trophy of the season. The Coastal-based side has nothing to lose, they have a platform to prove to their critics that this is going to be a different season and they can push for the league title.
New goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana might be handed his debut in this game, after coming in to replace Farouk Shikalo who left for Yanga SC of Tanzania.
Probable XI for Bandari FC: Ndikumana, Meja, Nkata, Mulumba, Otieno, Agade, Abdalla, Chetambe, Mwana, Msagha and Wadri.
Match Preview
The two sides played each other in the league last season twice; Bandari won at home 2-1 before losing away to K’Ogalo by a solitary goal.
In 2016, Anthony Kimani was the hero as he scored the lone goal to help the Coastal-based side win the same trophy against Gor Mahia.
Three years down the line, K’Ogalo are most definitely targeting revenge but will have to push harder to achieve the same.
“I will not mind if they give me my first trophy, I am looking forward to lifting my first trophy with the squad,” new Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack told Goal.
“We want to be ready for the season and a win against Bandari will prove to everyone the team is ready to challenge for the titles again.
“We have also tried to work on our finishing, we want the strikers to score goals, and with the exit of Jacques Tuyisenge, we need someone who can score like him.”
Bandari goalkeeping coach Wilson Oburu is not expecting to have it easy against the league champions.
“It is going to be tough, and as usual we are expecting the stadium to be filled by the K'Ogalo supporters, it will prepare our players on what to expect in Sudan.
“We have prepared well for the game though and we are going to give our best to win it. This is an opportunity for us to win the trophy and we will come with that mentality, it is a chance for us to show what we are capable of doing.”
Since the KPL confirmed to Goal they don’t have prize money for the winner, the trophy and pride will be at stake on the day.