Gor Mahia vs. Bandari FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be seeking revenge when they take on the Dockers in the season opener at Machakos Stadium on Sunday

Domestically, this is the first competitive game for the two teams ahead of the new 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season which kicks off in two weeks time.

To make it more interesting, and FC are representing the country in continental assignments and they will use the match to gauge their preparedness ahead of the return leg fixtures.

Gor Mahia are taking part in the Caf and managed a 0-0 draw against Aigle Noir of Burundi and will face them again in Nairobi while Bandari are featuring in the Caf Confederation Cup where they registered a similar result at home against Al Alhy Shendi of Sudan.

Game Gor Mahia vs. Bandari FC Date Sunday, August 18 Time 4:15 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on KTN TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will not be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch Defenders W. Ochieng, Batambuze, P. Otieno, Geofrey Ochieng, Momanyi, J. Oluoch, Onyango, Ojwang Midfielders T. Otieno, Muguna (c), Wendo, Wekesa, Juma, B. Omondi, Samuel Onyango Forwards Kipkirui, Oliech, Ambundo, Yikpe, Afriyie

It is the first local assignment for new coach Steven Polack who is barely a month old at the club.

The tactician is definitely eyeing his first silverware, and he is expected to name a strong side to enable him to realise the same.

On his first competitive game against Aigle Noir in the Caf Champions League, the tactician had a limited squad to pick his first eleven from, but this time around, he has a number of players who can give him different options.

New signings Gislain Yikpa and Francis Afriyie are expected to make their debuts at home.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Odhiambo, Otieno, Batambuze, Onyango, Momanyi, Muguna, Tobias, Juma, Kipkirui, Omondi and Afriyie.

Position Bandari FC squad Goalkeepers Mustapaha Oduor, Michael Wanyika, Faruk Shikalo Defenders Mulumba (c), B. Otieno, Mohammed, Guya, Otewa, Hassan, Mudavadi, Meja, Nkata Midfielders Chetambe, Agade, Lugogo, Abdalla, Mosha, Kingatua, Msagha, Mwinyi Forwards Wadri, Yema, Ochomo

The Dockers had a perfect 2018/19 season where they finished second in the league and went ahead to win the FKF .

It is a perfect opportunity for coach Bernard Mwalala to lead his side to their first trophy of the season. The Coastal-based side has nothing to lose, they have a platform to prove to their critics that this is going to be a different season and they can push for the league title.

New goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana might be handed his debut in this game, after coming in to replace Farouk Shikalo who left for Yanga SC of .

Probable XI for Bandari FC: Ndikumana, Meja, Nkata, Mulumba, Otieno, Agade, Abdalla, Chetambe, Mwana, Msagha and Wadri.