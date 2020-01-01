Gor Mahia vs Bandari FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are set to host struggling Bandari FC at Afraha Stadium in what promises to be an explosive Kenya Premier League (KPL) encounter.
Gor Mahia will definitely want to win the game as they try as much as possible to keep a narrow gap with leaders Tusker and second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz.
If the Kenyan champions win and the Brewers together with Homeboyz lose their respective matches, then they are assured of going to the top of the 17-team league table again.
A win for Bandari will mark a good start for head coach Twahir Muhiddin who took charge on an interim basis since Bernard Mwalala was asked to step aside.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Bandari FC
|Date
|Saturday, January 25
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Gor Mahia Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya.
K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack is expected to field Juma Balinya who was signed from Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the ongoing transfer window. The Ugandan will fill the void left by Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe and Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie in the striking department.
Whether Nicholas Kipkirui will start after slowly picking his form is a question only Polack can answer. Godfrey Ochieng is expected to miss the tie after accumulating five yellow cards in the previous outings.
Michael Apudo, who was signed from Posta Rangers, could fill the left-back position as Ochieng serves a suspension.
Clinton Okoth, Nicholas Omondi, Alphonce Omija and Alpha Onyango could also be handed their debuts since joining the club in the ongoing transfer window too.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Apudo, W. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Balinya, Kipkirui.
|Position
|Bandari FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Justin Ndikumana, Michael Wanyika.
|Defenders
|Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Dan Otewa, Atariza Meja, Siraj Mohammed, Bernard Odhiambo.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Wilberforce Lugogo, Hamisi Mwinyi, Abdalla Hassan, Danson Chetambe, Darius Msagha, Cliff Kasuti, Shaban Kenga.
|Forwards
|Wycliffe Ochomo, Wiliam Wadri.
Coach Muhiddin is expected to welcome goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana who was out because of illnesses and missed the previous two matches.
The biggest worry for Muhiddin will be the unavailability of lead striker Yema Mwana who has been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Ugandan defender Paul Nkata will also miss the action in Nakuru as he is said to be attending to some private issues.
Probable XI for Bandari FC: Wanyika, Meja, Otieno, Mulumba, Otewa, Mohammed, Chetambe, Lugogo, Kasuti, Ochomo, Wadri.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia were victors in the first leg encounter in November at Mbaraki Stadium when Afriyie and Samuel Onyango scored to hand them maximum points.
It was a second consecutive win for K'Ogalo after beating the Dockers in April 2019, 1-0, a goal which was scored by Jacques Tuyisenge.
In 2018, Bandari won twice against K'Ogalo; a 2-1 win on in August where Dan Guya and Mwana scored for the Dockers while Tuyisenge was on target for Gor Mahia. They also registered a 2-1 win in December the same year, when Guya and David King'atua scored while Kipkirui was on target for the Green Army.
In March 2018, a Mulumba's own goal coupled with Meddie Kagere's strike earned Gor Mahia a hard-fought 2-0 win.
In 2017, Gor Mahia won both encounters as they defeated their rivals 2-1 at Mbaraki. Innocent Wafula and Godfrey Walusimbi were Gor’s scorers while Bandari got the only goal when Noah Abich converted from the spot-kick.
The other win came in September when Wellingtone Ochieng, Kagere and Kahata scored as Gor Mahia picked a 3-1 win.
In the 2016 season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 2-0 when George Odhiambo got on the scoresheet and the other one came from Mulumba's own goal again. The second meeting ended in a 0-0 margin.
In the 2015 campaign, when Gor Mahia won the league unbeaten, they dismantled Bandari twice with a 2-1 scoreline to claim six points from the coastal-based side. When they met first, Ali Abondo and Kagere scored for the Green Army while Lawrence Kasadha got the only goal for Bandari.
In the second meeting staged in September, Walusimbi claimed a brace while Bandari were on target once with Anthony Kimani's goal.
In the 2014 season, the two teams fought to a goalless draw in the second round tie while in the first round match, the Dockers emerged victors with a 2-1 scoreline. Victor Majid and Alloys Mangi were Bandari's scorers while K'Ogalo's goal was scored by Dan Sserunkuma.
Coach Polack hopes to see his charges pick nothing else but a win from struggling Bandari when they meet at Afraha Stadium.
“Against [Bandari], I want a win, I always play to win and I will play to win against them on Saturday,” Polack told Goal.
“The league is difficult and every team playing against Gor Mahia is trying to beat us but I know we trained well this week and everything is looking fine, we are ready to beat them.
“People always say Bandari are our bogey side, they said the same during the reverse fixture and we went ahead to beat them at their backyard. We will strive to win the match again since are the home team.”
On his part, Muhiddin plots to beat K'Ogalo especially by taking advantage of the void in the team left by the players in January.
“It would neither be easy nor difficult because Gor Mahia are not the same team we faced in the first leg encounter. They have lost key players and thus have some weaknesses we aim to exploit and take advantage of,” Muhiddin told Goal.
“Gor Mahia have had some changes in their first team and so are not exactly who we played against before.”