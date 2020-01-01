Gor Mahia vs Bandari FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to seal a double over the visiting Dockers when the two sides clash on Saturday

are set to host struggling FC at Afraha Stadium in what promises to be an explosive Premier League ( ) encounter.

Gor Mahia will definitely want to win the game as they try as much as possible to keep a narrow gap with leaders and second-placed Kakamega .

If the Kenyan champions win and the Brewers together with Homeboyz lose their respective matches, then they are assured of going to the top of the 17-team league table again.

A win for Bandari will mark a good start for head coach Twahir Muhiddin who took charge on an interim basis since Bernard Mwalala was asked to step aside.

Game Gor Mahia vs Bandari FC Date Saturday, January 25 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE Gor Mahia Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Michael Apudo, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Juma Balinya.

K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack is expected to field Juma Balinya who was signed from Young Africans (Yanga SC) in the ongoing transfer window. The Ugandan will fill the void left by Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe and Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie in the striking department.

Whether Nicholas Kipkirui will start after slowly picking his form is a question only Polack can answer. Godfrey Ochieng is expected to miss the tie after accumulating five yellow cards in the previous outings.

Michael Apudo, who was signed from Posta , could fill the left-back position as Ochieng serves a suspension.

Clinton Okoth, Nicholas Omondi, Alphonce Omija and Alpha Onyango could also be handed their debuts since joining the club in the ongoing transfer window too.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Apudo, W. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Balinya, Kipkirui.

Position Bandari FC squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, Michael Wanyika. Defenders Felly Mulumba, Brian Otieno, Dan Otewa, Atariza Meja, Siraj Mohammed, Bernard Odhiambo. Midfielders Collins Agade, Wilberforce Lugogo, Hamisi Mwinyi, Abdalla Hassan, Danson Chetambe, Darius Msagha, Cliff Kasuti, Shaban Kenga. Forwards Wycliffe Ochomo, Wiliam Wadri.

Coach Muhiddin is expected to welcome goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana who was out because of illnesses and missed the previous two matches.

The biggest worry for Muhiddin will be the unavailability of lead striker Yema Mwana who has been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Ugandan defender Paul Nkata will also miss the action in Nakuru as he is said to be attending to some private issues.

Probable XI for Bandari FC: Wanyika, Meja, Otieno, Mulumba, Otewa, Mohammed, Chetambe, Lugogo, Kasuti, Ochomo, Wadri.