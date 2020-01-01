Gor Mahia vs APR: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to go past the preliminary stage of the Caf competition when they host the army men at Nyayo on Saturday

will welcome APR of Rwanda hoping to use home ground advantage and advance to the next preliminary round of the Caf .

The Kenyan champions will face the Rwandese side in the return leg seeking to overturn a 2-1 defeat suffered in the first leg played in Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali last weekend.

The army side will also come into the match aware that a draw of any kind is all they need to eliminate the Kenyan outfit from the competition.

Game Gor Mahia ( ) vs APR (Rwanda) Date Saturday, December 5, 2020 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Channel One NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Michael Apudo, Philemon Otieno, Kelvin Wesonga, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Andrew Juma. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, Bertrand Konfor, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek, Cliffton Miheso. Forwards John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Tito Okello, Benson Omalla.

The Kenyan champions will be without goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch who is suffering from a bout of malaria and his place will be taken by Gad Mathews who joined the team in the concluded transfer window.

The team will also welcome the return of striker Benson Omalla, who missed the first leg, as he was featuring for the Kenya U20 team in the Cecafa tournament held in Arusha, .

Gor Mahia stand-in coach Sammy Omollo has admitted he is excited to have striker Benson Omalla available as the youngster and will solve their striking problems against the army side.

“I think Benson [Omalla] coming in will give us a lot of options especially in the attacking area because he is a very good player, a very good finisher and that is one player we missed when we played in Rwanda,” Omollo told reporters.

“So I have a strong belief that the chances that will come tomorrow [Saturday], the boy [Omalla] is going to use them, so we are really relying on him for the goals and I know he will deliver, he will give us what we missed in Kigali.”

On the absence of experienced keeper Oluoch, Omollo said: “The only setback we have is the absence of keeper Boniface [Oluoch], he has been down with malaria and I don’t know if he is going to make it, but if he does not make it then Gad [Mathews], will start, he has really trained well this week, and I believe he is a good cover for Oluoch.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Ochieng', Otieno, Juma, Momanyi, Ondiek, Wendo, Muguna, Omalla, Okello, Onyango.

Position APR squad Goalkeepers Rwabugiri Umar, Ahishakiye Heritier. Defenders Mutsinzi Ange, Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimiwe, Omborenga Fitina, Rwabuhihi Aime, Niyomugabo Claude, Ndayishimiye Dieudonne, Buregeya Prince. Midfielders Oliver Niyonzima, Mushimiyimana Mohamed, Ruboneka Jean, Itangishaka Blaise, Bukuru Christophe, Nsanzimfura Keddy. Forwards Danny Usengimana, Byiringiro Lague, Jacques Tuyisenge, Manishimiwe Djabel, Yves Mugunga, Bizimana Yannick.

The army side has no injury concerns and is ready to defend their slim lead against the Kenyan outfit.

Coach Adil Errade Mohamed has, however, cautioned his players not to underrate Gor Mahia by stating: “I am told local media reported extensively about the financial difficulties that our opponents are going through and how it had affected their morale because some players had threatened not to play.

“This might have made our players become a little bit complacent but I don’t want to see that attitude in the return leg, we must be very cautious against them and make sure we don’t crack.”

Probable XI for APR: Rwabugiri, Manzi, Manishimiwe, Mutsinzi, Bukuru, Buregeya, Usengimana, Niyonzima, Bizimana, Imanishimwe, Omborenga.