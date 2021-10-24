Gor Mahia vs Al-Ahly Merowe: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will aim to reach the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup when they take on Al-Alhy Merowe in the second leg of their first-round fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.
K’Ogalo took a huge step to reach the next stage of the competition after beating the Sudanese side 3-1 in the first leg at New Suez Stadium in Cairo.
Despite going down in the first half courtesy of a 44th-minute goal from Ahmed Saeed, K’Ogalo produced an improved second-half display to score through Samuel Onyango in the 55th minute, Benson Omalla in the 65th minute, and Jules Ulimwengu in the 70th minute and carry the day.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Al-Ahly Merowe
|Date
|Sunday, October 24, 2021
|Time
|14:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Citizen TV App
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
Despite carrying a 3-1 advantage, Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison has cautioned his players against underrating their opponents.
“We have the advantage, yes, but I still want my players to stay calm and finish the job without underrating Al-Ahly, they are a very good side and if given space to play the ball, they can hurt you, so we must be focused and ready to do the job,” Harrison told Goal.
After returning from Cairo, Gor Mahia rested most of their key players but still managed to beat rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 in their FKF Premier League derby.
“We had to rest the players, we know the tough game is against Al-Ahly and that is why I rested most of my players in the starting XI, but tomorrow [Sunday], I will field my best squad.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
|Position
|Al-Ahly Merowe squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mohamed Abdalla, Ahmed Al Fatih Ahmed and Ishag Adam Abdalla Mohamed.
|Defenders
|Rami Abdallah Kartikila, Zakieldin Zakaria Mustafa, Muaz Abdelhalim Kafi, Whag Mohamed Eid, and Faris Abuelgasim Mohamed Saad.
|Midfielders
|Telal Adil Ahmed, Sabri Osman, Mohamed Hussein Idris, Telal Adil Ahmed, Gismalla Elhag Hgam, and Elsadig Hassan.
|Forwards
|Ahmed Saeed, Mohamed Hashim Mohamed, Siddig Gahdia, Yasir Boss Abdulai, Abdelaziz Koda Kafi, and Ismail Mohammed Suliman.
Al-Ahly qualified for the second round of the competition after beating Atlabara FC of South Sudan 4-0 on aggregate.
They won the first meeting 2-0 at Al-Ubayyid Stadium and returned home to seal a double over them after another 2-0 win.
Probable XI for Al-Ahly: Ahmed, Whag, Idris, Hassan, Kartikila, Sabri Osman, Mustafa, Hgam, Suliman, Ahmed, Kafi.
Match Preview
This will be the second meeting between the two sides, the first ending in a 3-1 victory in favour of Gor Mahia.
Last season, Gor Mahia took part in the Champions League after winning their fourth straight Kenyan title but they were knocked out in the first round after suffering a humiliating 8-1 aggregate defeat against Algerian side Belouizdad.
Gor Mahia then dropped to the Confederation Cup but they could not reach the group stage as they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Zambian side Napsa Stars.
The last time Gor Mahia reached the group stage of the Confederation Cup was in the 2018-19 season under Hassan Oktay, where they were pooled in Group D alongside Egyptian giants Zamalek SC, NA Hussein Dey from Algeria, and Petro de Luanda of Angola.
K’Ogalo made it from the group stage to reach the quarter-finals where they eventually lost 7-1 on aggregate to RS Berkane of Morocco.