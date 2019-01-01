Gor Mahia vs Aigle Noir: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be going for a straight win when they host the Burundian side in the return leg contest set for Kasarani Stadium on Sunday

are aiming to go all the way to qualify for the Group Stage of the Caf for the first in their history.

For Aigle Noir, eliminating Gor Mahia and advancing to the next stage of qualifying will be a big statement for other teams from Burundi.

The visitors are making their debut in the competition after winning the league in Burundi and are keen to impress on the continental stage.

K’Ogalo will come into the match with high hopes following their 1-0 win against FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup last weekend.

Game Gor Mahia vs. Aigle Noir Date Sunday, August 25 Time 4:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live Facebook.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch Defenders W. Ochieng, Batambuze, P. Otieno, Geofrey Ochieng, Momanyi, J. Oluoch, Onyango, Ojwang Midfielders T. Otieno, Muguna (c), Wendo, Wekesa, Juma, B. Omondi, Samuel Onyango Forwards Kipkirui, Ambundo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack will welcome back midfielder Earnest Wendo, who is making a return after missing the first leg due to suspension.

The burly midfielder missed the first leg played in Bujumbura, which ended in a 0-0 draw, owing to suspension but according to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, he has been cleared to play in the return leg.

“We don’t have any suspensions now since Caf have cleared Ernest [Wendo] to play against Aigle Noir,” Aduda told Goal on Saturday.

“[Wendo] was supposed to miss only one match and Caf has confirmed he can now play against the Burundian side. It is good news for the team and we hope he will help us if selected to start by the coach.”

In the absence of Wendo, the Gor Mahia coach drafted into the squad new signing Tobias Otieno, who played well in the away fixture.

The K’Ogalo tactician is expected to stick to the side which played in the first leg, but this time around, there will be a change in tactics to help the team get more goals.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Muguna, Otieno, Juma, Kipkirui, Onyango and Omondi.

Position Aigle Noir squad Goalkeepers Occenant Peterson, Jean Paulin, Cadet Anson Defenders Pierre Josue, B. Z. James, A Diego, A. Wedson, H. Luckner, C. Peterson, C Cleef Midfielders J. Johny, E Delva, R Chnaider, G. James, G. Herode, B Beaubrun, J. Delsa Forwards J. Jean, C. Wilson, T. Wilson, O. Belizeire

The Burundian side are aware they need goal or risk having to go the extra time to secure their place in the next round.

It is not easy to beat Gor Mahia at home, but with discipline and precision they might get a scoring draw, which would be enough to advance.

Probable XI for Aigle Noir: Peterson, Diego, Wedson, Luckner, Saul Kendy, Cleef, Johny, Edelin Delva, Chnaider, Wilson and Belizeire.