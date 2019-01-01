Gor Mahia vs Aigle Noir: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia are aiming to go all the way to qualify for the Group Stage of the Caf Champions League for the first in their history.
For Aigle Noir, eliminating Gor Mahia and advancing to the next stage of qualifying will be a big statement for other teams from Burundi.
The visitors are making their debut in the competition after winning the league in Burundi and are keen to impress on the continental stage.
K’Ogalo will come into the match with high hopes following their 1-0 win against Bandari FC in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup last weekend.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs. Aigle Noir
|Date
|Sunday, August 25
|Time
|4:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live Facebook.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Fredrick Odhiambo, David Mapigano, Boniface Oluoch
|Defenders
|W. Ochieng, Batambuze, P. Otieno, Geofrey Ochieng, Momanyi, J. Oluoch, Onyango, Ojwang
|Midfielders
|T. Otieno, Muguna (c), Wendo, Wekesa, Juma, B. Omondi, Samuel Onyango
|Forwards
|Kipkirui, Ambundo
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack will welcome back midfielder Earnest Wendo, who is making a return after missing the first leg due to suspension.
The burly midfielder missed the first leg played in Bujumbura, which ended in a 0-0 draw, owing to suspension but according to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, he has been cleared to play in the return leg.
“We don’t have any suspensions now since Caf have cleared Ernest [Wendo] to play against Aigle Noir,” Aduda told Goal on Saturday.
“[Wendo] was supposed to miss only one match and Caf has confirmed he can now play against the Burundian side. It is good news for the team and we hope he will help us if selected to start by the coach.”
In the absence of Wendo, the Gor Mahia coach drafted into the squad new signing Tobias Otieno, who played well in the away fixture.
The K’Ogalo tactician is expected to stick to the side which played in the first leg, but this time around, there will be a change in tactics to help the team get more goals.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Ochieng, G. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Muguna, Otieno, Juma, Kipkirui, Onyango and Omondi.
|Position
|Aigle Noir squad
|Goalkeepers
|Occenant Peterson, Jean Paulin, Cadet Anson
|Defenders
|Pierre Josue, B. Z. James, A Diego, A. Wedson, H. Luckner, C. Peterson, C Cleef
|Midfielders
|J. Johny, E Delva, R Chnaider, G. James, G. Herode, B Beaubrun, J. Delsa
|Forwards
|J. Jean, C. Wilson, T. Wilson, O. Belizeire
The Burundian side are aware they need goal or risk having to go the extra time to secure their place in the next round.
It is not easy to beat Gor Mahia at home, but with discipline and precision they might get a scoring draw, which would be enough to advance.
Probable XI for Aigle Noir: Peterson, Diego, Wedson, Luckner, Saul Kendy, Cleef, Johny, Edelin Delva, Chnaider, Wilson and Belizeire.
Match Preview
Gor Mahia have not lost any of their last four games at home in the Caf Champions League. They won three of those and drawn just once, and the most interesting part, they have kept three clean sheets.
The meeting in Bujumbura was the first between the two sides in the Caf competitions and Polack says his side is prepared to get a win on Sunday.
“We deserve to win [on Sunday] given the way we tried in the first match and how we have prepared,” Polack told reporters in a press conference.
“We expect the players to do the job in a good way when the time comes after having a rest on Saturday. I am not worried much because the players have scored goals over the last week and I hope they will replicate the same on Sunday.”
His opposite number Joslin Bipfubusa admits Gor Mahia will not be an easy side, but still has faith his team can make it.
“We don’t fear Gor Mahia, we just respect them as our opponents and nothing much,” Bipfusuba told reporters at Ruaraka Grounds.
“All I know is Gor Mahia are a very experienced side, they have played in this stage before and on many occasions compared to my side but it does not give them the edge, no…we are also playing to win and must do so on Sunday.”
The Kenyan side will still miss the services of new signings Ivorian Gnamien Yikpei, Maurice Ojwang, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie and Kenyan international Clifton Miheso, who are yet to be cleared by Caf.
The winner of the return leg will earn a ticket to the next round where they will face either USM Alger (Algeria) or SONIDEP of Niger with USM leading 2-1 going into the second leg in Algiers.