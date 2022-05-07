Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Former champions Gor Mahia will square off with AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Only bragging rights will be at stake during the 94th Mashemeji derby as K’Ogalo and Ingwe are already out of the race to win this season’s top-flight title.

Gor Mahia will go into the derby sitting fifth on the 18-team table with 46 points from 27 matches, 10 points behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz while AFC are 11th with 38 points from the same number of matches.

Game Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, May 08, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.



Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, Caleb Opiyo, Adama Keita. Defenders Fred Nkata, Yusuf Mainge, Frank Odhiambo, Dennis Ng'ang'a, Peter Oudu, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango. Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Boniface Omondi, John Macharia, Sando Yangayai. Forwards Benson Omalla, Jules Ulimwengu, Joshua Onyango, John Ochieng'.

Gor Mahia have dominated the derby since 2016 and will head into the second round meeting seeking to seal the double over their rivals.

K’Ogalo needed a Boniface Omondi’s strike to beat Ingwe 1-0 in the last derby in October and the midfielder is confident they will continue their dominance on Sunday.

“Scoring in the derby is always a dream of every player and I’m not ready to relent if I get an opportunity on Sunday,” Omondi said as quoted by Nation Sports.

K’Ogalo coach Andreas Spiers has confirmed they have no injury concerns heading into the fixture and maintained their focus is to win the derby and remaining matches in the top-flight.

“We have all our players available for the derby, and I know it is one of the biggest matches in Kenyan history,” the German tactician told GOAL. “We are ready to face AFC Leopards; and all we need is to win all our remaining matches, including Sunday’s game.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, J. Onyango, Ng'ang'a, A. Onyango, Ochieng, Odhiambo, Lwasa, S. Onyango, Omalla.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, and Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa, and Tedian Esilaba. Midfielders Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, and Boniface Mukhekhe. Forwards Ojo Olaniyi, John Makwatta, Cliff Nyakeya, Maxwell Otieno, and Ayeko Prince.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is confident they have what it takes to end K’Ogalo’s dominance in the derby.

“We all know they [Gor Mahia] have been ruling the derby since 2016, it is a fact but we have to change that on Sunday,” Aussems told GOAL. “We know it will not be easy but my players are ready for the task.

“We have prepared well, and our focus is on stopping Gor, we don’t have any injury concerns and my humble appeal is to our fans to turn out in large numbers and cheer the boys.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Opiyo, Thiongo, Mbithi, Munene, Mudenyu, Lewis, Wanyama, Odede, Nyakeya, Omune, Olaniyi, Makwatta.