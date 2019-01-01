Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
It is a match that is always hotly contested as the two most successful Kenyan Premier League (KPL) sides clash again in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday.
Gor Mahia will welcome their arch-rivals AFC Leopards for the first derby of the season, whose date was moved forward due to the former's engagement in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they finally exited the stage after losing 3-2 on aggregate to DC Motema Pembe.
Both sides have been defeated once this season with Ingwe's loss coming in the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz while K'Ogalo were shocked by Mathare United.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, November 10
|Time
|3:00 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|Madgoat TV
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be broadcast LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|David Mapigano, Fredrick Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Tobias Otieno, Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi,
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Gnamien Yikpe, Francis Afriyie, Dickson Ambundo, and Clifton Miheso.
Coach Steven Polack will have to face a selection headache with defender Wellington Ochieng set to miss the clash at Kasarani Stadium.
Ochieng was in the plans to feature in the derby but according to Polack, the left-back is yet to recover from a knee injury he picked up during the Caf match against DC Motema Pembe away in Congo.
“I rested Wellington [Ochieng] against Mathare United hoping he will be fit to play when we face AFC Leopards but it is not the case,” Polack told Goal.
“[Ochieng] is still having pain in his leg and we will not risk playing him. The only player who returns after missing the league battle against Mathare United is defender Geoffrey Ochieng, who has trained with the team for the last two days.”
The British coach also confirmed keeper Patrick Odhiambo will not be involved having missed training for a couple of weeks.
“[Odhiambo] will not be part of the squad for the derby,” Polack continued. “It is not because of injury but because he is not fit to play. He has not trained with us for some time now and I want him to take a rest.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Oluoch, Onyango, Momanyi, Khavuchi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Omondi, Kipkirui and Miheso.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili,
|Defenders
|Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi,
|Midfielders
|Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe, Paul Were.
|Forwards
|Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.
AFC Leopards’ assistant coach Anthony Kimani has admitted they don’t have any injury concerns heading to the first derby of the season.
Apart from long-term absentee Marvin Nabwire, who is still recuperating from a knee injury he suffered in January when playing against Sofapaka, the rest of the squad is good to give Gor Mahia a run for their money.
Whether forward Ismail Diarra will be involved is a matter of wait and see as the Malian has not played for Ingwe since late September.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Sikhayi, Kayumba, Senaji, Kipyegon, Ndikumana, Ochieng, Mukangula, Makwatta, Saad and Isuza.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards will be looking to record their first win against Gor Mahia since their last one on March 6, 2016, a 1-0 win thanks to Lamine Diallo's goal.
Since then, Gor Mahia have gone ahead to win three consecutive matches until August 27, 2017, when the two sides registered a one-all draw.
In the last six matches, Gor Mahia have scored 10 goals and conceded three. In their last match in May 2019, Kipkirui earned himself a brace with Jacques Tuyisenge scoring the other when K'Ogalo went home with a 3-1 win. Vincent Oburu was Leopards' scorer.
Ingwe were able to pick up a point against Gor Mahia in August 2017 after a 1-1 draw in a match that saw Meddie Kagere get the Green Army a goal and then Samuel Ndung’u scored to level the match for Leopards. None of the players involved in that game features for the two sides today.
The Mashemeji clubs have ended up sharing points from matches five times in the last nine years. A 0-0 draw in March 2013 remains the only draw where goals were not conceded, unlike the succeeding ties.
Consecutive 2-2 draws followed in August 2013 and in July 2014. Paul Were, who has returned to AFC Leopards, scored one of the goals in 2013 for Ingwe and another was struck by Noah Wafula. David Owino and Dan Sserunkuma were Gor Mahia’s scorers in that draw.
This season, both clubs have been defeated once and have the same number of points although Gor Mahia have played two fewer matches.
K’Ogalo coach Polack says he is a relaxed man going into the match which will mark his first derby since joining the Kenyan champions.
“I know the importance of the derby, of course, I have been involved in many derbies during my coaching career and I don’t want it to get to me, it is not good preparation to have it come into your mind,” he told Goal on Saturday.
“I just want to relax and wait for the big day but the good thing also is I am happy I will finally be involved in my first derby since I arrived in Kenya, I know it is going to be great and I hope the fans will give us the atmosphere which always comes with a derby.”
Meanwhile, AFC Leopards' assistant coach Anthony Kimani is optimistic they will register their first win against Gor Mahia for the first time in three years.
“It is a match we have been waiting for, and I believe we are ready for the game,” Kimani told Goal.
“Three years have passed since we last defeated [Gor Mahia] and it has been a long wait for us. On Sunday the wait will come to an end; the players are physically and mentally prepared and what remains is to show it on the pitch. We are ready to play and win.”
Taking a look at the goals conceded in the last six matches, Gor Mahia once again look supreme, having just let in three goals while Ingwe have conceded a record 13 goals in that period.