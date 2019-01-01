Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be seeking to end K’Ogalo’s dominance in the Mashemeji Derby when the two Kenyan giants clash in a league match

It is a match that is always hotly contested as the two most successful Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides clash again in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday.

will welcome their arch-rivals AFC for the first derby of the season, whose date was moved forward due to the former's engagement in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they finally exited the stage after losing 3-2 on aggregate to DC Motema Pembe.

Both sides have been defeated once this season with Ingwe's loss coming in the hands of Kakamega while K'Ogalo were shocked by .

Game Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, November 10 Time 3:00 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game can be watched live on Facebook and TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani Madgoat TV

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be broadcast LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers David Mapigano, Fredrick Odhiambo. Defenders Joash Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Tobias Otieno, Ernest Wendo, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Gnamien Yikpe, Francis Afriyie, Dickson Ambundo, and Clifton Miheso.

Coach Steven Polack will have to face a selection headache with defender Wellington Ochieng set to miss the clash at Kasarani Stadium.

Ochieng was in the plans to feature in the derby but according to Polack, the left-back is yet to recover from a knee injury he picked up during the Caf match against DC Motema Pembe away in Congo.

“I rested Wellington [Ochieng] against Mathare United hoping he will be fit to play when we face AFC Leopards but it is not the case,” Polack told Goal.

“[Ochieng] is still having pain in his leg and we will not risk playing him. The only player who returns after missing the league battle against Mathare United is defender Geoffrey Ochieng, who has trained with the team for the last two days.”

The British coach also confirmed keeper Patrick Odhiambo will not be involved having missed training for a couple of weeks.

“[Odhiambo] will not be part of the squad for the derby,” Polack continued. “It is not because of injury but because he is not fit to play. He has not trained with us for some time now and I want him to take a rest.”

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mapigano, Oluoch, Onyango, Momanyi, Khavuchi, Wendo, Juma, Muguna, Omondi, Kipkirui and Miheso.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade, Maxwell Mulili, Defenders Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Hansel Ochieng, Robert Mudenyu, Soter Kayumba, Collins Shivachi, Midfielders Tresor Ndikumana, Paul Were, Whyvonne Isuza, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe, Paul Were. Forwards Ismail Diarra, Austin Oduor, John Makwatta.

AFC Leopards’ assistant coach Anthony Kimani has admitted they don’t have any injury concerns heading to the first derby of the season.

Apart from long-term absentee Marvin Nabwire, who is still recuperating from a knee injury he suffered in January when playing against , the rest of the squad is good to give Gor Mahia a run for their money.

Whether forward Ismail Diarra will be involved is a matter of wait and see as the Malian has not played for Ingwe since late September.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Sikhayi, Kayumba, Senaji, Kipyegon, Ndikumana, Ochieng, Mukangula, Makwatta, Saad and Isuza.