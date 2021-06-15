‘I will be happy to see fans’ – Gor Mahia’s Vaz Pinto ahead of AFC Leopards derby

The Portuguese tactician reveals to Goal he would love to see fans attend the domestic cup derby and asks for a better venue

Gor Mahia coach Manuel Carlos Vaz Pinto is of the opinion the Football Kenya Federation should engage the government to secure usage of Kasarani of Nyayo Stadium and allow a few fans to attend the FKF Shield Cup final on July 4.

K’Ogalo will face rivals Ingwe in the Mashemeji derby final, with a Ksh2million from title sponsors and a Caf Confederation Cup ticket at stake for the team carries the day.

But the venue of the match is yet not clear with the main stadia - Kasarani and Nyayo - still not accessible to football meaning the final could be played at the lesser but available venues in Nairobi City - Ruaraka or Utalii grounds.

The Portuguese tactician, who is chasing his first title since he took over to handle the reigning champions, believes such matches deserve a better venue where players can play free-flowing football and also allow fans to push them to do well.

What has been said?

“Yes...this type of games need a good stadium, good grass and because in Utalii and Ruaraka grounds, we have played a lot of games there now and their surfaces have started to be difficult to play good football and this is a final and of course this type of games is important to have them in a good stadium,” Vaz Pinto told Goal on Tuesday.

“It will be good to have a good stadium like Kasarani or Nyayo, they are the good stadium we have and I think it is very important we try and get a good venue for such type of a game.”

On whether he will be happy to see fans allowed to attend the derby, Vaz Pinto said: “About the fans in the stadium? We wish this happened because we miss the fans not only in the derby but all the matches we have played this season.

“It is important for the clubs to have fans attend their matches not only because of the support they give the teams but also it is important to have the fans attend matches for financial support, the clubs need money, it is not easy for people to run football without money and of course our fans, miss to be there and they deserve to be there.

“I will be very happy if the government allows they [fans] to come to the stadium, for the derby and even subsequent matches.”

Article continues below

Why is Kasarani and Nyayo not accesible?

In Kenya, fans have been banned from attending matches owing to the strict rules put in place by the Ministry of Health aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the match venues, despite the FKF making efforts to secure Nyayo or Kasarani for their matches, the government has turned down their requests, insisting the former is under renovation while the latter is being prepared to host U20 World Athletics Championships.

Gor Mahia made it to the final after beating Bidco United 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time while AFC Leopard also toiled to get past Division One side Equity Bank, whom they beat 6-5 also on penalties after a 0-0 draw in normal time.