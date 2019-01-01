Gor Mahia v Zamalek match day ticket to retail at Sh3,000

Aduda made a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash set for Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Gor Mahia is appealing to fans to turn up in large numbers even as the club pegs the price of a single ticket during the Caf Confederation match against Zamalek at Sh3000.

A ticket at the at the VVIP stand will retain at Sh3000 while the lower VI deck will go for Sh500 with terraces retailing at Sh200.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda said the VVIP tickets are limited even as he makes a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash set for Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

“All the security plans are in place and we are asking fans to come in large numbers and cheer the boys. The team has prepared and I know they will not disappoint.”

The game will kick off from 4. PM.