Transfers
Gor Mahia v Zamalek

Gor Mahia v Zamalek match day ticket to retail at Sh3,000

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Aduda made a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash set for Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Gor Mahia is appealing to fans to turn up in large numbers even as the club pegs the price of a single ticket during the Caf Confederation match against Zamalek at Sh3000.

A ticket at the at the VVIP stand will retain at Sh3000  while the lower VI deck will go for Sh500 with terraces retailing at Sh200.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda said the VVIP tickets are limited even as he makes a rallying call to fans to show up for the historic clash set for Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Editors' Picks

“All the security plans are in place and we are asking fans to come in large numbers and cheer the boys. The team has prepared and I know they will not disappoint.”

The game will kick off from 4. PM.

Next article:
Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Salah, Aubameyang & Kane lead the race
Next article:
Van Dijk can be Liverpool's Cantona & the final piece of the title jigsaw, says Ince
Next article:
Gattuso keen on permanent switch for Bakayoko
Next article:
Hassan Oktay makes a rallying to Kenyans ahead of Gor Mahia v Zamalek duel
Next article:
New Bayern signing Pavard believes he is joining the ‘best club in the world’
Close